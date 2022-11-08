USMNT squad projection for 2022 World Cup

By Nov 8, 2022, 8:10 AM EST
There is already a lot of chat around the USMNT squad reveal on Nov. 9 and Gregg Berhalter has some really difficult decisions to make.

It is clear there are a few problem areas for the Stars and Stripes as they prepare to head to Qatar.

Who will start at center back? Who will start up front? Will all of their stars be fully fit to face Wales, England and Iran in Group B?

Given recent results and performances, there is a lot of pressure on Berhalter and the USMNT need to get off to a flying start.

Below is a look at the options and our USMNT squad projection.

What are the big dilemmas for Gregg Berhalter?

The same areas which have been an issue for the last few years: center back and up front. Walker Zimmerman will start at center back but the spot alongside him is a huge question mark following the injury to Miles Robinson. Aaron Long has struggled, while Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers both had injuries last month so couldn’t get valuable reps alongside Zimmerman. Could veteran Tim Ream be drafted in given his fine form for Fulham? It’s a possibility.

Up front there is a huge debate around Jordan Pefok. Most fans believe he should be called up but Berhalter didn’t call him up for the last camp and Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi were handed opportunities instead. Jesus Ferreira seems to have the No. 9 jersey for now but the USMNT has really lacked a clinical finisher since the heyday of Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore and Landon Donovan. It’s a big problem and perhaps one of the many talented attacking midfielders they have could play in a false nine?

Which players are on the bubble?

It is one of Sean Johnson and Ethan Horvath for the final goalkeeper spot on the roster and it seems like Johnson has just nudged ahead of Horvath at this point.

Tim Ream is having a great season for Fulham but doesn’t seem to fit what Berhalter wants from a center back, while Erik Palmer-Brown and Chris Richards are right on the edge of this squad.

Luca de la Torre is injured and if he isn’t good to go, expect one of Johnny Cardoso, Malik Tillman or Cristian Roldan to be called up.

Up top it seems like Berhalter isn’t a big fan of Jordan Pefok and Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi may sneak into the squad ahead of him. Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola seem like they may just sneak in too.

Projected USMNT squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Zack Steffen, Sean Johnson

Defenders: Reggie Cannon, DeAndre Yedlin, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Erik Palmer-Brown, Chris Richards, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Kellyn Acosta, Luca de la Torre

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Paul Arriola, Jordan Morris, Ricardo Pepi, Jesus Ferreira

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December.

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channel in English: Fox
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

November, 20: Qatar vs Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 12pm
November, 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
November, 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
November, 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

November, 21: England vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 21: USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
November, 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

November, 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2pm
November, 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
November, 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

November, 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am
November, 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
December, 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
December, 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

November, 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
December, 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

November, 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
December, 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
December, 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

November, 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
December, 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – December, 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – December, 3:  Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 -December, 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – December, 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 -December, 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – December, 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – December, 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – December, 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – December, 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – December, 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – December, 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – December, 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – December, 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – December, 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – December, 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – December, 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

England squad projection for 2022 World Cup

Which 26 players should be in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup?

England go into the World Cup as the fourth favorites to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Gareth Southgate’s squad.

After finishing fourth at the 2018 World Cup and then losing to Italy on penalty kicks in agonizing fashion in the final of EURO 2020, reaching the semifinals in Qatar is the bare minimum for the Three Lions.

They have a stacked squad of talented players and that semifinal aim is achievable but there are some very difficult choices for Gareth Southgate to make as he prepares to name his 26-man squad.

Below is a look at the options and our England squad projection.

What are the big dilemmas for Gareth Southgate?

The biggest issue for Southgate is generating some form and confidence in this England squad. They are without a win in their last six games and were relegated from the the top tier of the UEFA Nations League in recent months. That said, a rousing 3-3 draw against Germany last time out showed glimpses that this exciting young side can still turn it out when needed.

Defensively there are big problems for Southgate as Harry Maguire is bang out of form and he has lost both Kyle Walker and Reece James to injuries in recent weeks with the former potentially making Qatar and the latter all-but certain to miss out.

Up top he has a plethora of options but Raheem Sterling’s form will be a concern and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount and Phil Foden are pushing hard to start underneath Harry Kane in attack.

Which players are on the bubble?

There is a core 18-20 players in this England squad who are guaranteed to make it to Qatar. Then there isn’t much between the huge group battling for the final six to eight spots. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the biggest question mark as Southgate has preferred a more defensive right back, even when playing in a 3-4-3 formation. The Liverpool star just hasn’t been favored by England.

The likes of Conor Gallagher, James Ward-Prowse, Marc Guehi, Tammy Abraham and Jarrod Bowen will all be sweating and hoping they’ve done enough to make the squad. Ivan Toney, Ben White and Fikayo Tomori will be hoping their excellent club form sees them included.

One of Dean Henderson, Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale will miss out as Jordan Pickford is England’s undisputed starting goalkeeper. Injury wise both Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are pushing hard to be fit.

Projected England squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Ben White, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw, Dan Burn

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, James Ward-Prowse, Kalvin Phillips

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Tammy Abraham, Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Ivan Toney

World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing.

Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?

Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.

Check out the 2022 World Cup winners betting odds below.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

You can live stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Peacock in Spanish, or on FOX and FS1 in English.

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channel in English:Fox
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo
  • World Cup in Spanish: Peacock

World Cup odds – group stage winners

Group A

Netherlands -223
Senegal +400
Ecuador +550
Qatar +1600

Group B

England -304
Wales +550
USA +600
Iran +1800

Group C

Argentina -223
Poland +450
Mexico +450
Saudi Arabia +2500

Group D

France -250
Denmark +275
Tunisia +1400
Australia +2000

Group E

Spain -112
Germany +110
Japan +1200
Costa Rica +5000

Group F

Belgium -200
Croatia +250
Morocco +1000
Canada +1200

Group G

Brazil -250
Switzerland +500
Serbia +600
Cameroon +1200

Group H

Portugal -154
Uruguay +200
Ghana +1100
South Korea +1100

World Cup 2022 odds – winners

Brazil +450
France +550
Argentina +650
England +700
Spain +800
Germany +1000
Belgium +1200
Netherlands +1200
Portugal +1200
Denmark +2800
Croatia +5000
Uruguay +5000
Switzerland +8000
Senegal +8000
Mexico +10000
Serbia +10000
Wales +125000
USA +15000
Poland +15000
Ecuador +20000
Qatar +25000
Cameroon +25000
Canada +25000
Ghana +30000
Japan +30000
Morocco +30000
South Korea +30000
Iran +35000
Australia +50000
Tunisia +50000
Costa Rica +100000
Saudi Arabia +1000000

