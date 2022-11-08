Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November.

Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day.

The group will feature classic midfield battles as Granit Xhaka, Casemiro, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will patrol that part of the pitch.

Who will claim the second spot in the group if Brazil does as expected and wins the group?

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group G.

Group G schedule

November 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

November 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am

November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am

November 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am

December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

How To Watch Group G matches live

When : November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022

Group stage game kick-off times : 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

Location : Qatar

TV channel in English: Fox

TV channels en Espanol : Telemundo, Universo, : Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Brazil

Current FIFA world ranking: 1

World Cup titles: 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

World Cup appearances: 22

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (1st place)

Coach: Tite

Key players: Neymar, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Alisson Becker

Switzerland

Current FIFA world ranking: 15

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 12

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)

Coach: Murat Yakin

Key players: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer, Remo Freuler

Serbia

Current FIFA world ranking: 21

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 12

How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs

Coach: Dragan Stojkovic

Key players: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Luka Jovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic

Cameroon

Current FIFA world ranking: 43

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 8

How they qualified: Qualified from CAF playoffs

Coach: Rigobert Song

Key players: Andre Onana, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

