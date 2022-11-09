Manchester City vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 9, 2022, 8:34 AM EST
0 Comments

Manchester City host Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side aim to momentarily go back to the top of the Premier League table.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v BRENTFORD

City have been clicking through the gears in recent weeks and are looking for their fourth-straight win in the Premier League. They won in stoppage time after going down to 10 men against Fulham last time out in the PL and their squad depth and rotation has led to them taking care of business effortlessly. Guardiola wants to sign up for the World Cup break in style and put as much pressure as possible on current league leaders Arsenal.

Brentford have had a really strange season and injuries have hit them hard. From battering Manchester United, Leeds and Brighton at home to being battered away at Newcastle and Aston Villa, it’s been a really mixed bag for Thomas Frank’s side, who were dumped out of the League Cup by fourth-tier Gillingham in midweek and have yet to win away from home in the PL, as they coughed up a 96th-minute equalizer at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Here’s everything you need ahead of Manchester City vs Brentford.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Erling Haaland remains a bit of an injury doubt after his recent ankle issues but he was fit enough to jump off the bench and score a stoppage time winner against Fulham last time out in the league. It will be intriguing to see if Guardiola risks him from the start or wraps him in cotton wool knowing the red-hot striker will now have six weeks off during the World Cup. Aside from that, City want to keep the pressure on Arsenal as a win here would put them a point ahead of the Gunners who head to Wolves later on Saturday. For Brentford it’s all about trying to put in a more balanced display, which has been tough given all of their recent defensive injuries. Getting a point would be huge and would push them a little further away from the relegation zone as the PL table is so tight when you get outside the top 10.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Kevin de Bruyne has been warming up for the World Cup very nicely and has been superb, while Rodri is dominating midfield, Ilkay Gundogan has been class and Julian Alvarez is stepping up admirably whenever Haaland needs a bit of a break. Brentford’s Ivan Toney is back for this game after he missed the draw at Forest last weekend due to suspension, while Bryan Mbuemo is getting back to his best and Ben Mee has been a very good addition in defense.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Joao Cancelo is suspended and Kyle Walker is still out through injury but everybody else is fit. Nathan Ake or Aymeric Laporte may start at left back. Haaland’s issue may seem him start on the bench, while Kalvin Phillips could get some valuable minutes as he aims to build up his fitness after a long-term shoulder issue.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Aaron Hickey, Charlie Goode, Thomas Strakosha and Shandon Baptiste all remain out, while Vitaly Janelt could shake off a knock. Ivan Toney will return to the attacking unit after his suspension and that’s a huge boost for the Bees.

World Cup squads: List of confirmed rosters for all 32 teams

By Nov 9, 2022, 11:21 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2022 World Cup squads are close to being confirmed and we are collating all of them as they are made official.

From surprise call-ups to the agony of injury, there has been so much news swirling around which 26 players from each country will be named in their national team squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

National team managers have some huge calls to make.

Below are the confirmed squads in full, as we will update them throughout the final days before the tournament kicks off.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channel in English: Fox
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Here are the 2022 World Cup squads in full for all 32 teams

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Australia

Goalkeepers: Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC), Maty Ryan (Copenhagen), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners).
Defenders: Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts), Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Joel King (OB), Kye Rowles (Hearts), Harry Souttar (Stoke), Bailey Wright (Sunderland).
Midfielders: Keanu Baccus (St Mirren), Cameron Devlin (Hearts), Ajdin Hrustic (Verona), Jackson Irvine (St Pauli), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Aaron Mooy (Celtic).
Forwards: Martin Boyle (Hibernian), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Awer Mabil (Cadiz), Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City).

Denmark

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin).
Defenders: Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Daniel Wass (Brondby).
Midfielders: Thomas Delaney (Sevilla), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Man Utd), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Spurs).
Forwards: Andreas Skov Olsen (Bruges), Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andreas Cornelius (Copenhagen), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg).
*a further five players to be announced

Group E

Costa Rica

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (PSG), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (CD Lugo).
Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios FC), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (Cincinnati).
Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano), Jewisson Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Guanacasteca), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense).
Forwards: Joel Campbell (Leon), Anthony Contreras (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense).

Japan

Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden), Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg).
Defenders: Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Schalke), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart), Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo), Shuto Machino (Shonan Bellmare).
Midfielders: Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Junya Ito (Reims), Takumi Minamino (Monaco), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus).
Forwards: Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Bruges).

Group F

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek).
Defenders: Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josko Gvardiol (Leipzig), Dejan Lovren (Zenit), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb).
Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg).
Forwards: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Ivan Perisic (Spurs), Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna).

Group G

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man City), Weverton (Palmeiras)
Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Dani Alves (Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea).
Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Man Utd), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Man Utd), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham).
Forwards: Antony (Man Utd), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar Jr (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Spurs), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Kohn (Salzburg), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach).
Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Man City), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle), Silvan Widmer (Mainz).
Midfielders: Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Freuler (Nott’m Forest), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea), Michel Aebischer (Bologna).
Forwards: Breel Embolo (Monaco), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Noah Okafor (RB Salzburg), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg).

Group H

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

By Nov 9, 2022, 11:20 AM EST
0 Comments

With the 2022 World Cup fast approaching, plenty of World Cup kits are starting to be released and there are some intriguing looks.

From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.

When November rolls around and the World Cup kicks off, which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?

Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits which have been released.

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

1. Mexico

This is a lovely away kit and will become a classic. Expect these beauties to fly off the shelves and be a jersey that neutrals love just as much as El Tri fans. The home kit is very decent too.

2. Portugal

Absolutely sensational work. The home kit is unique enough but still sticks to Portugal’s bold colors, while the away kit is a classic too.

3. Denmark

These kits are absolute beauties from Hummel and the message they have for the host nation is being heard loud and clear across the globe.

4. Poland

Oh, wow. This is absolutely beautiful. The away shirt is majestic and the home shirt is classic but with some intriguing detail on the sleeves. Nicely done.

5. Japan

Well, this is another classic. Japan’s home kit is inspired by anime and the design is bold and recognizable. The away kit is fantastic too, especially the long-sleeved version.

6. France

The home and away kits are both lovely and the colors just work together. Well done.

7. Argentina

The home kit is classic. You can’t really mess up the blue and white stripes. Again, another lovely away kit. The purple is perfect and this just looks slick and silky. Much like Lionel Messi’s footwork.

8. Wales

These are beautiful. The right color red on the home shirt and just enough going on without overdoing it. The away shirt is also bold and the collar is lovely. Well done.

9. Brazil

Home kit looks like a classic and the away shirt is pretty decent too, but some people may not like the funky print on the shoulders.

10. England

The blue panels on the home kit are a bit meh but the away kit is a retro beauty.

11. Croatia

They kind of ruined a classic with the home kit. It’s still cool but only having the checkered design on part of the home shirt is weird. The away kit is majestic.

12. Saudi Arabia

Pretty nice designs here. They could have gone with the plain white for the home and plain green for the away, but the snazzy designs work. Especially for the away kit.

13. Netherlands

The home shirt looks kind of velvety? Not the usual bright orange, which will upset some. The blue away kit is sleek and the real winner here.

14. Senegal

This is the best of the Puma jerseys, as Senegal’s away kit is very distinctive and the green is lovely. This big panel on the middle of the kit is something we will get used to seeing a lot of during the World Cup.

15. Ghana

Again, another Puma away kit but this Ghana shirt has plenty of personality.

16. Germany

This is fine. Expect a bit better from Die Mannschaft and it feels like they should have an all white jersey for their home kit.

17. Qatar

The hosts have a simple, clean look. The away shirt has a nice golden pattern on it. Not bad.

18. USA

The home shirt has not been received well by fans, and some players, for being too boring. But the away shirt is pretty nice.

19. Morocco

A bit plain, but like the collar and sleeve trims and the circular pattern around the middle is very cool.

20. Spain

Eh, this could have been so much better. Spain’s home kit looks bland and the away kit is just too much with that pattern.

21. Australia

Not quite sure what to make of this. The same velvety style as the Netherlands home shirt on Australia’s home shirt. Just doesn’t work. The away kit is also just very bland.

22. Belgium

These home kits are just a little too plain and the flame pattern on the shoulder isn’t great and looks like a shirt I’d wear to my midweek bowling league. A missed opportunity. The same applies for the away kit. Belgium’s golden generation won’t look golden this World Cup.

23. Uruguay

Again, another Puma away kit which looks very similar. Uruguay’s iconic sky blue could have been used a lot better on this away shirt.

24. Serbia

Lovely gold in the design and makes the white away kit pop a little.

25. Switzerland

Just very bland. Not a lot going on and the panel in the middle is just a bit of an eyesore.

England squad projection for 2022 World Cup

By Nov 9, 2022, 11:20 AM EST
0 Comments

Which 26 players should be in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup?

England go into the World Cup as the fourth favorites to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Gareth Southgate’s squad.

After finishing fourth at the 2018 World Cup and then losing to Italy on penalty kicks in agonizing fashion in the final of EURO 2020, reaching the semifinals in Qatar is the bare minimum for the Three Lions.

They have a stacked squad of talented players and that semifinal aim is achievable but there are some very difficult choices for Gareth Southgate to make as he prepares to name his 26-man squad.

Below is a look at the options and our England squad projection.

What are the big dilemmas for Gareth Southgate?

The biggest issue for Southgate is generating some form and confidence in this England squad. They are without a win in their last six games and were relegated from the the top tier of the UEFA Nations League in recent months. That said, a rousing 3-3 draw against Germany last time out showed glimpses that this exciting young side can still turn it out when needed.

Defensively there are big problems for Southgate as Harry Maguire is bang out of form and he has lost both Kyle Walker and Reece James to injuries in recent weeks with the former potentially making Qatar and the latter all-but certain to miss out.

Up top he has a plethora of options but Raheem Sterling’s form will be a concern and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount and Phil Foden are pushing hard to start underneath Harry Kane in attack.

Which players are on the bubble?

There is a core 18-20 players in this England squad who are guaranteed to make it to Qatar. Then there isn’t much between the huge group battling for the final six to eight spots. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the biggest question mark as Southgate has preferred a more defensive right back, even when playing in a 3-4-3 formation. The Liverpool star just hasn’t been favored by England.

The likes of Conor Gallagher, James Ward-Prowse, Marc Guehi, Tammy Abraham and Jarrod Bowen will all be sweating and hoping they’ve done enough to make the squad. Ivan Toney, Ben White and Fikayo Tomori will be hoping their excellent club form sees them included.

One of Dean Henderson, Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale will miss out as Jordan Pickford is England’s undisputed starting goalkeeper. Injury wise both Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are pushing hard to be fit.

Projected England squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Ben White, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw, Dan Burn

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, James Ward-Prowse, Kalvin Phillips

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Tammy Abraham, Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Ivan Toney

USMNT squad projection for 2022 World Cup

By Nov 9, 2022, 11:20 AM EST
0 Comments

There is a lot of chatter around the USMNT squad reveal on Nov. 9 and Gregg Berhalter has some really difficult decisions to make.

It is clear there are a few problem areas for the Stars and Stripes as they prepare to head to Qatar.

Who will start at center back? Who will start up front? Will all of their stars be fully fit to face Wales, England and Iran in Group B?

Given recent results and performances, there is a lot of pressure on Berhalter and the USMNT need to get off to a flying start.

Below is a look at the options and our USMNT squad projection.

What are the big dilemmas for Gregg Berhalter?

The same areas which have been an issue for the last few years: center back and up front. Walker Zimmerman will start at center back but the spot alongside him is a huge question mark following the injury to Miles Robinson. Aaron Long has struggled, while Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers both had injuries last month so couldn’t get valuable reps alongside Zimmerman. Richards has since confirmed he won’t be fit for the World Cup. Could veteran Tim Ream be drafted in given his fine form for Fulham? It’s a possibility.

Up front there is a huge debate around Jordan Pefok. Most fans believe he should be called up but Berhalter didn’t call him up for the last camp and Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi were handed opportunities instead. Jesus Ferreira seems to have the No. 9 jersey for now but the USMNT has really lacked a clinical finisher since the heyday of Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore and Landon Donovan. It’s a big problem and perhaps one of the many talented attacking midfielders they have could play in a false nine?

Which players are on the bubble?

It is one of Sean Johnson and Ethan Horvath for the final goalkeeper spot on the roster and it seems like Johnson has just nudged ahead of Horvath at this point.

Tim Ream is having a great season for Fulham but doesn’t seem to fit what Berhalter wants from a center back. Surely Ream has to be in the squad? Erik Palmer-Brown is right on the bubble.

Luca de la Torre is injured and if he isn’t good to go, expect one of Johnny Cardoso, Malik Tillman or Cristian Roldan to be called up.

Up top it seems like Berhalter isn’t a big fan of Jordan Pefok and Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi may sneak into the squad ahead of him. Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola seem like they may just sneak in too.

Projected USMNT squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Zack Steffen, Sean Johnson

Defenders: Reggie Cannon, DeAndre Yedlin, Sergino Dest, Walker Zimmerman, Aaron Long, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Erik Palmer-Brown, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Kellyn Acosta, Luca de la Torre

Forwards: Brenden Aaronson, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Paul Arriola, Jordan Morris, Ricardo Pepi, Jesus Ferreira