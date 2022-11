Bournemouth vs Everton: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Fulham host Manchester United at Craven Cottage on Sunday as both teams aim to get back on track in the Premier League.

Marco Silva’s Fulham have had a wonderful start to the season as the Premier League new boys have 19 points on the board but lost agonizingly at Manchester City last time out. Still, the Cottagers have surprised everyone and will want to head into the World Cup break on an even bigger high.

As for Erik ten Hag’s United, they were hammered at struggling Aston Villa last weekend and that was a huge wake-up call for the Red Devils. After a resurgence, United have had a bit of a dip but they still sit just three points off the top four and have a game in-hand. Not bad.

Here’s everything you need for Fulham vs Manchester United.

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Fulham are having a great time back in the big time and Aleksandar Mitrovic is finally scoring goals at this level but his recent injury is a concern for the Cottages. Mitrovic’s injuries is a big part of their success but so too is good recruitment this summer. Bernd Leno, Issa Diop, Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Willian have all made a big difference and Silva’s side are robust but also very dangerous on the counter. As for United, they are probably right where we thought would be under new manager Erik ten Hag. After a slow start the fact they are within touching distance of the top four ahead of the break is a good achievement. ETH will be hoping that this defeat at Villa last weekend was nothing more than a blip.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Fulham spine has been crucial to their great start to the season with Mitrovic, Palhinha and Leno all superb, while Diop has slotted in well and Willian has been a real spark in attack. However, Mitrovic may not feature so Carlos Vinicius has to stand tall. USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have also had very good campaigns so far. As for United, Casemiro has been bossing it in midfield, while Luke Shaw scored at Villa last time out and has been more solid and Diogo Dalot has been excellent at right back. Marcus Rashford has also looked much better but he’s suspended for this clash.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

Harrison Reed and Kenny Tete are both suspended, which is a blow but Bobby De Cordova-Reid is back which is a boost. Manor Solomon and Neeskens Kebano remain out, while Aleksandar Mitrovic is nursing an ankle issue and may not be risked.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Diogo Dalot is suspended, Raphael Varane is recovering from his knee issue and both Antony and Jadon Sancho are doubts. All of that means the likes of Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho are expected to be in the lineup, while it will be intriguing to see who plays at right back as Lindelof could shuffle over and Maguire could start at center back.

