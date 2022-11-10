Manchester City host Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side aim to momentarily go back to the top of the Premier League table.

City have been clicking through the gears in recent weeks and are looking for their fourth-straight win in the Premier League. They won in stoppage time after going down to 10 men against Fulham last time out in the PL and their squad depth and rotation has led to them taking care of business effortlessly. Guardiola wants to sign up for the World Cup break in style and put as much pressure as possible on current league leaders Arsenal.

Brentford have had a really strange season and injuries have hit them hard. From battering Manchester United, Leeds and Brighton at home to being battered away at Newcastle and Aston Villa, it’s been a really mixed bag for Thomas Frank’s side, who were dumped out of the League Cup by fourth-tier Gillingham in midweek and have yet to win away from home in the PL, as they coughed up a 96th-minute equalizer at Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Here’s everything you need ahead of Manchester City vs Brentford.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Erling Haaland remains a bit of an injury doubt after his recent ankle issues but he was fit enough to jump off the bench and score a stoppage time winner against Fulham last time out in the league. It will be intriguing to see if Guardiola risks him from the start or wraps him in cotton wool knowing the red-hot striker will now have six weeks off during the World Cup. Aside from that, City want to keep the pressure on Arsenal as a win here would put them a point ahead of the Gunners who head to Wolves later on Saturday. For Brentford it’s all about trying to put in a more balanced display, which has been tough given all of their recent defensive injuries. Getting a point would be huge and would push them a little further away from the relegation zone as the PL table is so tight when you get outside the top 10.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Kevin de Bruyne has been warming up for the World Cup very nicely and has been superb, while Rodri is dominating midfield, Ilkay Gundogan has been class and Julian Alvarez is stepping up admirably whenever Haaland needs a bit of a break. Brentford’s Ivan Toney is back for this game after he missed the draw at Forest last weekend due to suspension, while Bryan Mbuemo is getting back to his best and Ben Mee has been a very good addition in defense.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Joao Cancelo is suspended and Kyle Walker is still out through injury but everybody else is fit. Nathan Ake or Aymeric Laporte may start at left back. Haaland’s issue may seem him start on the bench, while Kalvin Phillips could get some valuable minutes as he aims to build up his fitness after a long-term shoulder issue.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Aaron Hickey, Charlie Goode, Thomas Strakosha and Shandon Baptiste all remain out, while Vitaly Janelt could shake off a knock. Ivan Toney will return to the attacking unit after his suspension and that’s a huge boost for the Bees.

