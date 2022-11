Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 16 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Players, like Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante, designated “out for World Cup” will miss the 2022 tournament in Qatar before (hopefully) returning to club football shortly thereafter.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Takehiro Tomiyasu (undisclosed)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Philippe Coutinho (thigh), Diego Carlos (achilles)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: Chris Mepham (suspension), David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee), Neto (hamstring)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Shandon Baptiste (adductor), Charlie Goode (knee)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring – out for World Cup), Reece James (knee – out for World Cup), Wesley Fofana (knee), Kepa Arrizabalaga (foot), Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Carney Chuwuemeka (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Jorginho (foot)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Odsonne Edouard (thigh), Chris Richards (leg), James McArthur (groin)

Everton injuries

OUT: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Mason Holgate (knee), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Amadou Onana (ankle), Idrissa Gueye (thigh)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Aleksandar Mitrovic (ankle), Harrison Reed (suspension), Kenny Tete (suspension), Manor Solomon (knee), Neeskens Kebano (achilles)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (foot), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Joe Gelhardt (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (groin), Archie Gray (ankle)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Caglar Soyuncu (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), James Justin (achilles)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Arthur Melo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Joel Matip (calf), Naby Keita (undisclosed), James Milner (head)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Raphael Varane (thigh), Diogo Dalot (suspension), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Antony (undisclosed), Jadon Sancho (illness)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Aleksander Isak (thigh), Ryan Fraser (calf), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Paul Dummett (calf)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Giulian Biancone (knee), Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back), Harry Toffolo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Cheickou Kouyate (knock), Scott McKenna (knock)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Juan Larios (adductor)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Son Heung-min (face – MORE), Cristian Romero (thigh)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Emerson Palmieri (undisclosed), Maxwel Cornet (calf)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Diego Costa (suspension), Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Matheus Nunes (shoulder), Jonny (undisclosed)

