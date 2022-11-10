Premier League table

The USMNT will head to Qatar in under a week’s time, as the 26 players named in Gregg Berhalter’s 2022 World Cup squad were announced at a special event in New York City on Wednesday.
[ MORE: World Cup 2022 hub ]
After missing the 2018 tournament in Russia and enduring an eight-year spell out in the international football wilderness, the Yanks are only 12 days from their opening game against Wales.
The likes of Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson headline the 26-man roster which is set to be the youngest team (on average) at the 2022 World Cup.
[ MORE: Everything you need to know for the World Cup in Qatar ]
Of course, plenty of questions still remain unanswered…
Who will start at center back? Who will start up front? Will all of their stars be fully fit to face Wales, England and Iran in Group B?
Given recent results and performances, there is a lot of pressure on Berhalter and the USMNT need to get off to a flying start.
Confirmed USMNT squad for 2022 World Cup
Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner
Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergiño Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman
Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan
Forwards: Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Haji Wright
Who wasn’t picked, and what were the big dilemmas?
Goalkeepers: Zack Steffen
Defenders: Chris Richards (injury), John Brooks, Reggie Cannon, Mark McKenzie, Sam Vines (injury), Erik Palmer-Brown
Midfielders: None
Forwards: Ricardo Pepi, Jordan Pefok
The same areas which have been an issue for the last few years: center back and up front. Walker Zimmerman will start at center back but the spot alongside him is a huge question mark following the injury to Miles Robinson. Aaron Long has struggled, while Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers both had injuries last month so couldn’t get valuable reps alongside Zimmerman. Richards has since confirmed he won’t be fit for the World Cup. Could veteran Tim Ream be drafted in given his fine form for Fulham? It’s a possibility.
Up front there is a huge debate around Jordan Pefok. Most fans believe he should be called up but Berhalter didn’t call him up for the last camp and Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi were handed opportunities instead. Jesus Ferreira seems to have the No. 9 jersey for now but the USMNT has really lacked a clinical finisher since the heyday of Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore and Landon Donovan. It’s a big problem and perhaps one of the many talented attacking midfielders they have could play in a false nine?
Which players were on the bubble?
It is one of Sean Johnson and Ethan Horvath for the final goalkeeper spot on the roster and it seems like Johnson has just nudged ahead of Horvath at this point.
Tim Ream is having a great season for Fulham but doesn’t seem to fit what Berhalter wants from a center back. Surely Ream has to be in the squad? Erik Palmer-Brown is right on the bubble.
Luca de la Torre is injured and if he isn’t good to go, expect one of Johnny Cardoso, Malik Tillman or Cristian Roldan to be called up.
Up top it seems like Berhalter isn’t a big fan of Jordan Pefok and Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi may sneak into the squad ahead of him. Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola seem like they may just sneak in too.