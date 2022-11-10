World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

By Nov 10, 2022, 4:05 AM EST
With less than two months to go until it all kicks off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings.

There are a few clear favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.

Given that some of the favorites have also been struggling in recent Nations League games and friendlies with plenty of heavy defeats and strange results, there remains no real frontrunner to win the tournament. That is great news for neutrals.

Keep an eye out on a few underdogs too, as there are some real opportunities which have opened up depending on what side of the bracket you’re on.

We will updates these rankings before and during the tournament in Qatar, which takes place from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Let us know what you think of the rankings below.

Schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

 You can live stream the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Peacock in Spanish, or on FOX and FS1 in English.

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channel in English:Fox
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo
  • World Cup in Spanish: Peacock

World Cup Rankings – September 26, 2022

32. Tunisia – Down 1
31. Qatar – Down 4
30. Australia – Up 2
29. Ghana – Even
28. Cameroon – Down 3

27. Saudi Arabia – Up 1
26. Costa Rica – Up 4
25. Wales – Down 5
24. Iran – Even
23. Canada – Even

22. Morocco – Even
21. Ecuador – Down 3
20. USA – Down 4
19. Japan – Up 7
18. Poland – Up 3

17. Mexico – Up 2
16. South Korea – Down 1
15. Senegal – Down 3
14. Serbia – Up 3
13. Uruguay – Down 3

12. Switzerland – Up 1
11. Croatia – Up 3
10. Denmark – Up 1
9. Spain – Down 2
8. England – Down 2
7. Germany – Down 2

6. Netherlands – Up 3
5. Portugal – Up 3
4. France – Even
3. Belgium – Down 1
2. Argentina – Up 1
1. Brazil – Even

England squad projection for 2022 World Cup

By Nov 10, 2022, 4:20 AM EST
Which 26 players should be in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup?

England go into the World Cup as the fourth favorites to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Gareth Southgate’s squad.

After finishing fourth at the 2018 World Cup and then losing to Italy on penalty kicks in agonizing fashion in the final of EURO 2020, reaching the semifinals in Qatar is the bare minimum for the Three Lions.

They have a stacked squad of talented players and that semifinal aim is achievable but there are some very difficult choices for Gareth Southgate to make as he prepares to name his 26-man squad.

Below is a look at the options and our England squad projection.

What are the big dilemmas for Gareth Southgate?

The biggest issue for Southgate is generating some form and confidence in this England squad. They are without a win in their last six games and were relegated from the the top tier of the UEFA Nations League in recent months. That said, a rousing 3-3 draw against Germany last time out showed glimpses that this exciting young side can still turn it out when needed.

Defensively there are big problems for Southgate as Harry Maguire is bang out of form and he has lost both Kyle Walker and Reece James to injuries in recent weeks with the former potentially making Qatar and the latter all-but certain to miss out.

Up top he has a plethora of options but Raheem Sterling’s form will be a concern and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount and Phil Foden are pushing hard to start underneath Harry Kane in attack.

Which players are on the bubble?

There is a core 18-20 players in this England squad who are guaranteed to make it to Qatar. Then there isn’t much between the huge group battling for the final six to eight spots. Trent Alexander-Arnold is the biggest question mark as Southgate has preferred a more defensive right back, even when playing in a 3-4-3 formation. The Liverpool star just hasn’t been favored by England.

The likes of Conor Gallagher, James Ward-Prowse, Marc Guehi, Tammy Abraham and Jarrod Bowen will all be sweating and hoping they’ve done enough to make the squad. Ivan Toney, Ben White and Fikayo Tomori will be hoping their excellent club form sees them included.

One of Dean Henderson, Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale will miss out as Jordan Pickford is England’s undisputed starting goalkeeper. Injury wise both Kalvin Phillips and Kyle Walker are pushing hard to be fit.

Projected England squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Ben White, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw, Dan Burn

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, James Ward-Prowse, Kalvin Phillips

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Tammy Abraham, Jarrod Bowen, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford

USMNT squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup

By Nov 10, 2022, 4:20 AM EST
The USMNT will head to Qatar in under a week’s time, as the 26 players named in Gregg Berhalter’s 2022 World Cup squad were announced at a special event in New York City on Wednesday.

After missing the 2018 tournament in Russia and enduring an eight-year spell out in the international football wilderness, the Yanks are only 12 days from their opening game against Wales.

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson headline the 26-man roster which is set to be the youngest team (on average) at the 2022 World Cup.

Of course, plenty of questions still remain unanswered…

Who will start at center back? Who will start up front? Will all of their stars be fully fit to face Wales, England and Iran in Group B?

Given recent results and performances, there is a lot of pressure on Berhalter and the USMNT need to get off to a flying start.

Confirmed USMNT squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergiño Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Haji Wright

Who wasn’t picked, and what were the big dilemmas?

Goalkeepers: Zack Steffen

Defenders: Chris Richards (injury), John Brooks, Reggie Cannon, Mark McKenzie, Sam Vines (injury), Erik Palmer-Brown

Midfielders: None

Forwards: Ricardo Pepi, Jordan Pefok

The same areas which have been an issue for the last few years: center back and up front. Walker Zimmerman will start at center back but the spot alongside him is a huge question mark following the injury to Miles Robinson. Aaron Long has struggled, while Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers both had injuries last month so couldn’t get valuable reps alongside Zimmerman. Richards has since confirmed he won’t be fit for the World Cup. Could veteran Tim Ream be drafted in given his fine form for Fulham? It’s a possibility.

Up front there is a huge debate around Jordan Pefok. Most fans believe he should be called up but Berhalter didn’t call him up for the last camp and Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi were handed opportunities instead. Jesus Ferreira seems to have the No. 9 jersey for now but the USMNT has really lacked a clinical finisher since the heyday of Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore and Landon Donovan. It’s a big problem and perhaps one of the many talented attacking midfielders they have could play in a false nine?

Which players were on the bubble?

It is one of Sean Johnson and Ethan Horvath for the final goalkeeper spot on the roster and it seems like Johnson has just nudged ahead of Horvath at this point.

Tim Ream is having a great season for Fulham but doesn’t seem to fit what Berhalter wants from a center back. Surely Ream has to be in the squad? Erik Palmer-Brown is right on the bubble.

Luca de la Torre is injured and if he isn’t good to go, expect one of Johnny Cardoso, Malik Tillman or Cristian Roldan to be called up.

Up top it seems like Berhalter isn’t a big fan of Jordan Pefok and Josh Sargent and Ricardo Pepi may sneak into the squad ahead of him. Jordan Morris and Paul Arriola seem like they may just sneak in too.

Sadio Mane reportedly out of World Cup; Reece James out – Latest injury news

By Nov 10, 2022, 4:20 AM EST
Sadio Mane could reportedly miss the 2022 World Cup as L’Equipe believe he will not be fit to lead Senegal.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 schedule, scores, hub ]

Mane, 30, was injured during Bayern Munich’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday and per the report his injury will keep him out for ‘several weeks’ of the competition.

If true, this is a huge blow for not only Mane and Senegal but also the World Cup overall. This is the player who came second in the recent Ballon d’Or vote and is at the very peak of his powers.

Bayern Munich have since released a statement saying: “Sadio Mane suffered an injury to his right fibula during FC Bayern vs Werder Bremen. He will miss the game against Schalke [on Saturday]. Further examinations will follow in the coming days, and FC Bayern are in contact with the medical staff of the Senegalese Football Association.”

As for Senegal, The Lions of Teranga are the reigning AFCON champions and seem set for a big tournament under Aliou Cisse as they are more than capable of causing shocks against the favorites from South America and Europe.

Time will tell if Mane isn’t fit for Senegal but after all he has achieved on the club and international stage, it would be very cruel to not see him leading the African champs in a World Cup where they are expected to make a run in the knockout rounds.

Reece James ruled out

Reece James has confirmed he’s been ruled out of England’s World Cup squad.

James, 22, has been sensational for Chelsea this season but he suffered a knee injury two weeks ago. The attacking right back has been working hard to recover in time to be named in the squad but he won’t be included as he will miss a large chunk of the tournament.

Reportedly Gareth Southgate wasn’t willing to see James miss the entire group stage, while in his statement the player hinted that he was willing to risk his long-term fitness to be available for England at the World Cup.

This is a big blow for James and England as he was in incredible form early in the season and was nailed on to be England’s starter at right wing-back in their 3-4-3 formation.

Luckily for the Three Lions, they have Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker (who should be fit) and Ben White who can all play in that position.

2022 World Cup injury list

Below is a list of players who are confirmed to miss the World Cup through injury, plus details on players who are still on the bubble and could miss out.

Brazil: Diego Carlos, Arthur Melo

England: Reece James, Ben Chilwell

France: N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba

Germany: Timo Werner

Mexico: Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona

Netherlands: Georginio Wijnaldum

Portugal: Diogo Jota

Spain: Mikel Oyarzabal

In doubt: Mike Maignan (France), Ronald Araujo (Uruguay), Raphael Varane (France), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Kyle Walker (England), Raul Jimenez (Mexico), Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia), Paulo Dybala (Argentina), Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

By Nov 10, 2022, 4:20 AM EST
If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

We’re one week away from the 2022 World Cup break, making the final round of Premier League fixtures all the more important and intriguing.

Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?

Just past the quarter mark of the 2022-23 season, Arsenal and Manchester City are looking head and shoulders above the rest.

The Gunners will have their hands full for the duration of their title challenge, as Erling Haaland continues to take the Premier League by storm with an almost impossible goal-scoring record.

Who are the early-season candidates for relegation?

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest sit bottom of the table, with Wolves and Southampton currently occupying the other two relegation places.

Aston Villa, Leeds and Leicester all picked up big wins this weekend, while West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth all find themselves within a few points of the bottom-three.

Below you will find the latest Premier League table ahead of the next round of fixtures…

Premier League table – Matchweek 15

