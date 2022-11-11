Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

By Nov 11, 2022, 9:10 AM EST
0 Comments

With the 2022 World Cup fast approaching, plenty of World Cup kits are starting to be released and there are some intriguing looks.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA  

From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.

When November rolls around and the World Cup kicks off, which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?

Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits which have been released.

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

1. Mexico

This is a lovely away kit and will become a classic. Expect these beauties to fly off the shelves and be a jersey that neutrals love just as much as El Tri fans. The home kit is very decent too.

2. Portugal

Absolutely sensational work. The home kit is unique enough but still sticks to Portugal’s bold colors, while the away kit is a classic too.

3. Denmark

These kits are absolute beauties from Hummel and the message they have for the host nation is being heard loud and clear across the globe.

4. Poland

Oh, wow. This is absolutely beautiful. The away shirt is majestic and the home shirt is classic but with some intriguing detail on the sleeves. Nicely done.

5. Japan

Well, this is another classic. Japan’s home kit is inspired by anime and the design is bold and recognizable. The away kit is fantastic too, especially the long-sleeved version.

6. France

The home and away kits are both lovely and the colors just work together. Well done.

7. Argentina

The home kit is classic. You can’t really mess up the blue and white stripes. Again, another lovely away kit. The purple is perfect and this just looks slick and silky. Much like Lionel Messi’s footwork.

8. Wales

These are beautiful. The right color red on the home shirt and just enough going on without overdoing it. The away shirt is also bold and the collar is lovely. Well done.

9. Brazil

Home kit looks like a classic and the away shirt is pretty decent too, but some people may not like the funky print on the shoulders.

10. England

The blue panels on the home kit are a bit meh but the away kit is a retro beauty.

11. Croatia

They kind of ruined a classic with the home kit. It’s still cool but only having the checkered design on part of the home shirt is weird. The away kit is majestic.

12. Saudi Arabia

Pretty nice designs here. They could have gone with the plain white for the home and plain green for the away, but the snazzy designs work. Especially for the away kit.

13. Netherlands

The home shirt looks kind of velvety? Not the usual bright orange, which will upset some. The blue away kit is sleek and the real winner here.

14. Senegal

This is the best of the Puma jerseys, as Senegal’s away kit is very distinctive and the green is lovely. This big panel on the middle of the kit is something we will get used to seeing a lot of during the World Cup.

15. Ghana

Again, another Puma away kit but this Ghana shirt has plenty of personality.

16. Germany

This is fine. Expect a bit better from Die Mannschaft and it feels like they should have an all white jersey for their home kit.

17. Qatar

The hosts have a simple, clean look. The away shirt has a nice golden pattern on it. Not bad.

18. USA

The home shirt has not been received well by fans, and some players, for being too boring. But the away shirt is pretty nice.

19. Morocco

A bit plain, but like the collar and sleeve trims and the circular pattern around the middle is very cool.

20. Spain

Eh, this could have been so much better. Spain’s home kit looks bland and the away kit is just too much with that pattern.

21. Australia

Not quite sure what to make of this. The same velvety style as the Netherlands home shirt on Australia’s home shirt. Just doesn’t work. The away kit is also just very bland.

22. Belgium

These home kits are just a little too plain and the flame pattern on the shoulder isn’t great and looks like a shirt I’d wear to my midweek bowling league. A missed opportunity. The same applies for the away kit. Belgium’s golden generation won’t look golden this World Cup.

23. Uruguay

Again, another Puma away kit which looks very similar. Uruguay’s iconic sky blue could have been used a lot better on this away shirt.

24. Serbia

Lovely gold in the design and makes the white away kit pop a little.

25. Switzerland

Just very bland. Not a lot going on and the panel in the middle is just a bit of an eyesore.

World Cup squads: List of confirmed rosters for all 32 teams

By Nov 11, 2022, 11:00 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2022 World Cup squads are close to being confirmed and we are collating all of them as they are made official.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 schedule, scores, hub ]

From surprise call-ups to the agony of injury, there has been so much news swirling around which 26 players from each country will be named in their national team squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

National team managers have some huge calls to make.

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1

Below are the confirmed squads in full, as we will update them throughout the final days before the tournament kicks off.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channel in English: Fox
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Here are the 2022 World Cup squads in full for all 32 teams

Group A

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Remko Pasveer (Ajax), Andries Noppert (sc Heerenveen).
Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nathan Ake (Man City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Mathijs de Ligt (Bayern), Tyrell Malacia (Man Utd), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen).
Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax), Xavi Simons (PSV).
Forwards: Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas).

Senegal

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Alfred Gomis (Rennes), Seny Dieng (QPR).
Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly, (Chelsea), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis), Fode Ballo Toure (Milan), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiacos), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Formose Mendy (Amiens).
Midfielders: Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Mamadou Loum Ndiaye (Reading), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester), Moustapha Name (Pafos), Pape Matar Sarr (Spurs).
Forwards: Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheff Utd), Ismaila Sarr (Watford).

Group B

England

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Defenders: Ben White (Arsenal), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), John Stones (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Conor Coady (Everton), Luke Shaw (Manchester United)
Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Connor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)
Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), James Maddison (Leicester City)

USA

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal)
Defenders: Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham)
Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)
Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)

Wales

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City).
Defenders: Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mepham (AFC Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town).
Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Matthew Smith (Milton Keynes Dons), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town).
Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Daniel James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds United), Kieffer Moore (AFC Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).

Group C

Argentina

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal).

Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Exequiel Palacis (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).

Poland

Goalkeepers: Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus).
Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kawior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont Foot).
Midfielders: Nicola Zalewski (Roma), Krystian Bielik (Derby), Przemysław Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakub Kaminski (Wolfsburg), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab), Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Zurowski (Fiorentina).
Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana), Karol Swiderski (Charlotte).

Group D

Australia

Goalkeepers: Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC), Maty Ryan (Copenhagen), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners).
Defenders: Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts), Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Joel King (OB), Kye Rowles (Hearts), Harry Souttar (Stoke), Bailey Wright (Sunderland).
Midfielders: Keanu Baccus (St Mirren), Cameron Devlin (Hearts), Ajdin Hrustic (Verona), Jackson Irvine (St Pauli), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Aaron Mooy (Celtic).
Forwards: Martin Boyle (Hibernian), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Awer Mabil (Cadiz), Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City).

Denmark

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin).
Defenders: Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Daniel Wass (Brondby).
Midfielders: Thomas Delaney (Sevilla), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Man Utd), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Spurs).
Forwards: Andreas Skov Olsen (Bruges), Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andreas Cornelius (Copenhagen), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg).
*a further five players to be announced

France

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Rennes)
Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris St-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United)
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)
Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Group E

Costa Rica

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (PSG), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (CD Lugo).
Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios FC), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (Cincinnati).
Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano), Jewisson Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Guanacasteca), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense).
Forwards: Joel Campbell (Leon), Anthony Contreras (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense).

Germany

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)
Defenders: Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton), Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg), Christian Gunter (SC Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund)
Midfielders/Forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Mario Gotze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofman (Borussia Monchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

Japan

Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden), Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg).
Defenders: Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Schalke), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart), Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo), Shuto Machino (Shonan Bellmare).
Midfielders: Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Junya Ito (Reims), Takumi Minamino (Monaco), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus).
Forwards: Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Bruges).

Spain

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford).
Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Man City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia).
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Man City), Gavi (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid).
Forwards: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (PSG), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Ansu Fati (Barcelona).

Group F

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge)
Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Timothy Castagne Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund)
Midfielders: Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)
Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Lois Openda (Lens), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

Standby list: Bryan Heynen, Alexis Saelemaekers, Dodi Lukebakio and Jason Denayer

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek).
Defenders: Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josko Gvardiol (Leipzig), Dejan Lovren (Zenit), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb).
Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg).
Forwards: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Ivan Perisic (Spurs), Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna).

Morocco

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bono (Sevilla), Munir Mohand Mohamedi (Al Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad).
Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Roman Saiss (Besiktas), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United), Achraf Dari (Brest), Jawad El Yamiq (Valladolid), Yahia Attiat-Allal (Wydad), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC)
Midfield: Sofyan Ambrabat (Fiorentina), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Bilel El Khanouss (Genk), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad)
Attackers: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea),Youssed En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Sofiane Boufal (Angers), Zakaria Aboukhlal (Tolouse), Ez Abde (Osasuna), Amine Harit (Marseille), Illas Chair (Queens Park Rangers), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Ittihad), Walid Cheddira (Bari)

Group G

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man City), Weverton (Palmeiras)
Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Dani Alves (Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea).
Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Man Utd), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Man Utd), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham).
Forwards: Antony (Man Utd), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar Jr (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Spurs), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

Cameroon

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille), Andre Onana (Inter Milan)
Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris Salonika), Tolo Nouhou (Seattle Sounders), Christopher Wooh (Stade Rennes)
Midfielders: Martin Hongla (Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiakos), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96), Samuel Oum Gouet (Mechelen), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)
Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Eric-Maxime Choupo Moting (Bayern Munich), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys Berne), Jerome Ngom (Colombe Dja), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys Berne), Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique Lyonnais)

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Kohn (Salzburg), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach).
Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Man City), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle), Silvan Widmer (Mainz).
Midfielders: Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Freuler (Nott’m Forest), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea), Michel Aebischer (Bologna).
Forwards: Breel Embolo (Monaco), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Noah Okafor (RB Salzburg), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg).

Group H

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Patricio (AS Roma)
Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (SL Benfica), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)
Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham FC), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (SL Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Otavio Monteiro (FC Porto), Vitinha (PSG), William Carvalho (Real Betis)
Forwards: Andre Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Goncalo Ramos (SL Benfica), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Ricardo Horta (SC Braga).

Uruguay

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente).
Defenders: Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sporting), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Matias Vina (Roma).
Midfielders: Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting), Matias Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Spurs), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Facundo Pellistri (Man Utd), Nicolas De La Cruz (River Plate).
Forwards: Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool).

USMNT squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup

By Nov 11, 2022, 10:50 AM EST
1 Comment

The USMNT will head to Qatar in under a week’s time, as the 26 players named in Gregg Berhalter’s 2022 World Cup squad were announced at a special event in New York City on Wednesday.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 hub

After missing the 2018 tournament in Russia and enduring an eight-year spell out in the international football wilderness, the Yanks are only 12 days from their opening game against Wales.

The likes of Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Gio Reyna and Brenden Aaronson headline the 26-man roster which is set to be the youngest team (on average) at the 2022 World Cup.

[ MORE: Everything you need to know for the World Cup in Qatar ]

Of course, plenty of questions still remain unanswered…

Who will start at center back? Who will start up front? Will all of their stars be fully fit to face Wales, England and Iran in Group B?

Given recent results and performances, there is a lot of pressure on Berhalter and the USMNT need to get off to a flying start.

Confirmed USMNT squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath, Sean Johnson, Matt Turner

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers, Sergiño Dest, Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Joe Scally, DeAndre Yedlin, Walker Zimmerman

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson, Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Cristian Roldan

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira, Jordan Morris, Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Josh Sargent, Tim Weah, Haji Wright

Who wasn’t picked, and what were the big dilemmas?

Goalkeepers: Zack Steffen

Defenders: Chris Richards (injury), John Brooks, Reggie Cannon, Mark McKenzie, Sam Vines (injury), Erik Palmer-Brown

Midfielders: None

Forwards: Ricardo Pepi, Jordan Pefok

The same areas which have been an issue for the last few years: center back and up front. Walker Zimmerman will start at center back but the spot alongside him is a huge question mark following the injury to Miles Robinson. Aaron Long has struggled, while Chris Richards and Cameron Carter-Vickers both had injuries last month so couldn’t get valuable reps alongside Zimmerman. Richards has since confirmed he won’t be fit for the World Cup. Veteran Tim Ream has been drafted in given his fine form for Fulham and right now, he seems the most likely to start alongside Zimmerman.

Up front there is a huge debate around Jordan Pefok. Most fans believe he should be called up but Berhalter didn’t call him up and Josh Sargent was preferred over Ricardo Pepi, while Haji Wright was preferred over Pefok in a big shock. Jesus Ferreira seems to have the No. 9 jersey for now but the USMNT has really lacked a clinical finisher since the heyday of Clint Dempsey, Jozy Altidore and Landon Donovan. It’s a big problem and perhaps one of the many talented attacking midfielders they have could play in a false nine?

Which players were on the bubble?

It was a big surprise that Zack Steffen was left out of the squad, as Matt Turner is now the undisputed No. 1 but Steffen was next man up. Instead, Sean Johnson and Ethan Horvath got the other goalkeeper spots on the roster. Steffen played for Berhalter at Columbus Crew and has been a key part of the USMNT over the last four years. But he isn’t going to Qatar.

Tim Ream is having a great season for Fulham and even though Berhalter said he wants something a bit different from a center back, he’s in. Erik Palmer-Brown was right on the bubble.

Luca de la Torre is injured but he’s almost back fit, so he made it ahead of Johnny Cardoso, Malik Tillman, while Cristian Roldan being included was a bit of a surprise.

Up top Jordan Pefok, Ricardo Pepi and Paul Arriola were the big losers here. Jordan Morris, Haji Wright and Josh Sargent got in ahead of them, but it was a flip of the coin in all of those situations. Arriola and Pepi delivered in key moments in qualifying but won’t be going to Qatar.

Fulham vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 11, 2022, 10:41 AM EST
0 Comments

Fulham host Manchester United at Craven Cottage on Sunday as both teams aim to get back on track in the Premier League.

STREAM LIVE FULHAM v MANCHESTER UNITED

Marco Silva’s Fulham have had a wonderful start to the season as the Premier League new boys have 19 points on the board but lost agonizingly at Manchester City last time out. Still, the Cottagers have surprised everyone and will want to head into the World Cup break on an even bigger high.

As for Erik ten Hag’s United, they were hammered at struggling Aston Villa last weekend and that was a huge wake-up call for the Red Devils. After a resurgence, United have had a bit of a dip but they still sit just three points off the top four and have a game in-hand. Not bad.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Fulham vs Manchester United.

Premier League news

Premier League top scorers
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
England squad
England squad for 2022 World Cup

How to watch Fulham vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Fulham are having a great time back in the big time and Aleksandar Mitrovic is finally scoring goals at this level but his recent injury is a concern for the Cottagers. Mitrovic’s injury is a big part of their success but so too is good recruitment this summer. Bernd Leno, Issa Diop, Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Willian have all made a big difference and Silva’s side are robust but also very dangerous on the counter. As for United, they are probably right where we thought would be under new manager Erik ten Hag. After a slow start the fact they are within touching distance of the top four ahead of the break is a good achievement. ETH will be hoping that this defeat at Villa last weekend was nothing more than a blip.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Fulham spine has been crucial to their great start to the season with Mitrovic, Palhinha and Leno all superb, while Diop has slotted in well and Willian has been a real spark in attack. However, Mitrovic may not feature so Carlos Vinicius has to stand tall. USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have also had very good campaigns so far. As for United, Casemiro has been bossing it in midfield, while Luke Shaw scored at Villa last time out and has been more solid and Diogo Dalot has been excellent at right back. Marcus Rashford has also looked much better but he’s suspended for this clash.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

Harrison Reed and Kenny Tete are both suspended, which is a blow but Bobby De Cordova-Reid is back which is a boost. Manor Solomon and Neeskens Kebano remain out, while Aleksandar Mitrovic is nursing an ankle issue and will not be risked with the World Cup coming up.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Diogo Dalot is suspended, Raphael Varane is recovering from his knee issue and both Antony and Jadon Sancho are doubts. All of that means the likes of Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Alejandro Garnacho are expected to be in the lineup, while it will be intriguing to see who plays at right back as Lindelof could shuffle over and Maguire could start at center back.

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Nov 11, 2022, 9:40 AM EST
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 18 goals from 12 games has him six goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Haaland scored the decisive penalty from his sub’s role in 10-man Man City’s 2-1 win over Fulham at the weekend, as the big Norwegian’s now on pace for a record 55.5 goals.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beat up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

Premier League Golden Boot
Erling Haaland page at fotmob.com

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 18
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 11
  3. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 9
  4. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 8
  5. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 8
  6. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 7
  7. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 7
  8. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 6
  9. Phil Foden, Man City — 6
  10. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 6
  11. James Maddison, Leicester City — 6
  12. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
  13. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 6
  14. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  15. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 5
  16. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 5
  17. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 5