Liverpool vs Southampton, live! How to watch, score, stream link, lineups

Liverpool host Southampton at Anfield on Saturday as Jurgen Klopp hopes his side can edge closer to the top four before the World Cup break.

The Reds’ crucial win at Tottenham last time out means a win against Saints could see them as close as four points off fourth place heading into the World Cup break. That would be a great achievement given Liverpool’s struggles so far this season as they have been so inconsistent but Mohamed Salah is starting to get back to his best. However, there is plenty of intrigue off the pitch at Liverpool this week as their owners have confirmed they ‘would consider new shareholders’ amid reports they’re up for sale.

As for Southampton, it has been a very turbulent week off the pitch as they slipped into the relegation zone and that cost Ralph Hasenhuttl his job. After almost four years in charge, the sack had been coming for Hasenhuttl as Saints have won just four of their last 26 Premier League games and have amassed fewer points than any other ever-present Premier League club in the calendar year of 2022. They have hired Nathan Jones as their new boss, as the Welshman has worked wonders with Luton Town and is now tasked with doing the same with Saints.

Here’s everything you need for Liverpool vs Southampton.

How to watch Liverpool vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

A win here would be a big boost for Liverpool as they try to head into the World Cup break on a high and within touching distance of the top four. Their win at Tottenham proved they’re capable of reaching their very best and they had to dig in during the second half of that game to hold on to all three points. Defeats against Nottingham Forest and Leeds in recent weeks will make Klopp wary of Saints though, as Liverpool will likely dominate possession but will be wary of getting caught out on the counter. As for Saints, well, this is a free hit. After sacking Hasenhuttl nobody expects them to get anything at Anfield and if they do, they will go into the World Cup break on a high. Even though they’re in the relegation zone they are just four points off 11th place in the table and have an easier schedule coming up in late December and early January. The youngest team in the Premier League needs to grow up. Fast.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Mohamed Salah scored twice against Tottenham last weekend and has scored five goals in his last four outings in the Premier League and Champions League. Andy Robertson has made a huge difference since his return from injury, while goalkeeper Alisson has also been superb and probably Liverpool’s best player this season. Most of Saints’ squad is bang out of form, as you would expect as they sit in the bottom three. However, French left back Romain Perraud scored against Newcastle last week and has been solid defensively and very good going forward. Che Adams has been working so hard but just hasn’t taken enough of the big chances which have come his way.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Luis Diaz, Arthur Melo, Joel Matip, and Diogo Jota remain out, Naby Keita has stepped up his recovery while James Milner returns to the bench. and Joel Matip should be in the squad. Klopp will be relieved that some of his injury issues have eased but it has impacted his selection in recent weeks. Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Roberto Firmino start in attack.

#LIVSOU Team news 📋 How we line-up to face Southampton this afternoon 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 12, 2022

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Who knows how Saints will line up for this clash. They only have three injury concerns, two at right back and one at left back, with Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento out but both will be available after the World Cup break. Juan Larios joined them on the sidelines as the young left back was injured while playing as an emergency right back against Newcastle last time out.

💙💛 Nathan Jones has named his first #SaintsFC side 😇 Here’s the team the boss has picked to take on #LFC: pic.twitter.com/m4luGWFZsx — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 12, 2022

