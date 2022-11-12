Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace, live! Score, stream link, lineups

Forest has had a wild last four matches: Draws with Brighton and Brentford to go with a win over Liverpool and a blowout loss against Arsenal.
The Trees have been cooked in open play this season, conceding 22 times and scoring just five goals, but the underlying numbers aren’t nearly as dire. Forest xG goal difference is negative-6, a far cry from minus-17.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Nottingham Forest vs Crystal Palace.
Jesse Lingard had a goal and an assist in Forest’s midweek League Cup triumph over Spurs, while Ryan Yates has been a mainstay in Forest’s midfield and Dean Henderson a star between the sticks.
Six is the number for Palace, who’s only had six Premier League goal scorers this season but has also gotten six goals out of leading man Wilfried Zaha. Playmakers Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze have become or are becoming stars, depending on your viewpoint, averaging a team-best 2.43 and 1.99 key passes per game this season.
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options
Newcastle vs Chelsea: The Blues will try to snap their three-game losing streak when they face the 3rd-place Magpies in their final game before the 2022 World Cup break at St. James’ Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 12:30 pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).
Injuries have crippled Chelsea (21 points – 7th place) of late, as Graham Potter’s side limps toward the midseason finish line, both figuratively and literally. Newcastle (27 points) are flying high and threatening to disrupt the Premier League’s established top-four and big-six groupings.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Chelsea.
Though Chelsea got through the UEFA Champions League group stage by winning their last four games, results back home in the Premier League have taken a major downturn. Potter was victorious in his first three PL games as Chelsea boss, but the Blues are winless in their last four (0W-2D-2L). Five of Chelsea’s six regular starters in their defensive half — N’Golo Kante, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell and Kepa Arrizabalaga, who won the job from Edouard Mendy when he was injured — remain out for Saturday’s game .
On the other side, Newcastle are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League fixtures (6W-3D-0L) and have lost just once all season (to Liverpool). Eddie Howe has created an exciting, free-flowing attacking side (28 goals scored in 14 games, 3rd-most in the PL) that is just as disciplined defensively (11 goals conceded, tied-fewest) as they are brilliant going forward. Recent injuries to stars Aleksander Isak and Allan Saint-Maximin hardly slowed the Magpies, who have won four straight and six of their last seven in the PL, at all.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Aleksander Isak (thigh), Ryan Fraser (calf), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Paul Dummett (calf)
Spurs lost at Nottingham Forest in the League Cup in midweek as Conte admitted Harry Kane, and others, are tired and limping towards the World Cup break. After losing at home against Liverpool last weekend, Spurs’ need to regain energy and need a victory against Leeds to cement their spot in the top four. If they do that, on top of reaching the Champions League last 16, that’s not an awful start to the season.
As for Leeds, well, Jesse Marsch’s side are looking for three wins on the trot as they secured an incredible comeback win against Bournemouth last weekend as they trailed 3-1 in the second half but won 4-3. After their shock win at Liverpool before that, Leeds have shown they have it in them to go to a ‘big six’ club and get a win. They have to improve defensively if they’re going to get anything at Spurs this weekend.
Tottenham vs Leeds live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Welcome to a lovely sunny fall day here in north London! The streets are bustling, fans of both teams are hoping for a big win before the World Cup break and there’s a lovely vibe in the air. Let’s see if Harry Kane and Co. can get back on track…
Key storylines
Spurs looked shattered at Forest in midweek and Conte will be delighted this is the final game before the World Cup break. Kane needs a rest, but probably won’t get one, and Tottenham need to start fast and not have to rely on another second half surge to get a result. If Spurs can win this weekend, being in the top four when the break rolls around would be a very good return given they haven’t been at their best for most of the season so far. As for Leeds, even though they’ve won two in a row they are still just above the relegation zone and Marsch knows a positive performance and at least a point would be huge heading into the extended break. Leeds have to stop giving up big chances because going forward they are exciting and create plenty of big opportunities.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Kane has been carrying this Spurs team all season long and his 11 Premier League goals tells us that, while Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have been warriors in central midfield. For Leeds, the emergence of Crycenio Summerville, Sam Greenwood and Willy Gnonto has been huge and has added an extra dimension to their attack.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup
Cristiano Romero, Ryan Sessegnon and Heung-min Son are out and they are Tottenham’s only injury concerns. With Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison back fit and starting, that is a huge boost for Conte. They start alongside Kane in attack, while the rest of the team picks itself with Perisic going to left wing-back.
Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Joe Gelhardt and Luis Sinisterra are out, while Archie Gray remains a doubt and Patrick Bamford is nursing a hip injury and is out. Mateusz Klich is out and Jack Harrison is also a doubt. Marsch rested plenty of starters for the League Cup defeat at Wolves in midweek, as Aaronson, Adams, Meslier, Cooper and other key players return.
Toney scored in the first half to make it 1-0 but Phil Foden hammered home to make it 1-1 just before the break and it seemed like City would go on to win. But it was Brentford who had the better chances and Toney popped up in the 98th minute to grab a famous victory for the Bees.
With the win Brentford move on to 19 points and sit in the top 10, while Manchester City remain second in the table and league leaders Arsenal could open a five-point lead on them heading into the World Cup break.
Ivan Toney shows his class: It must have been a very tough week for Ivan Toney who was called into the last England squad but not the World Cup squad as Callum Wilson was preferred to him. Toney headed home the opener, grabbed the winner in stoppage time and was denied a hat trick by Kevin de Bruyne’s goal-line clearance. He caused chaos throughout and it took incredible character to play the way he did after the disappointment of this week.
Wobbly Haaland struggles to have impact: The amount of times Erling Haaland fell to the floor or didn’t time his run correctly was quite shocking. He is coming back from an injury which has impacted him over the last few weeks and even if he was fit to play this game, he looked rusty and like Bambi on ice at times. Haaland is one of those players who needs to be firing on all cylinders and totally fit to have an impact on a game and it looked like he had been patched out to be out there against Brentford.
Bees deservedly grab all three points: They defended well in a deep block, were courageous on the counter attack and should have scored more. This Brentford side looked hungry and they played the set-pieces well and snapped into tackles and made it so difficult for City. Given all of their defensive issues so far this season, they sit comfortably in midtable and there certainly hasn’t been a Sophomore slump. If anything, this Brentford is better than the 2021-22 version. What a job Thomas Frank is doing.
Brentford were excellent in a bank of five defensively and had such a threat on the counter. City’s back four was all over the place and when they did get the ball into the final third they rushed crosses and passes as they were so keen to go ahead. This was a very panicked City display and they just kept overhitting crosses to Haaland and he never seemed settled to attack the ball.
Stars of the show
Ivan Toney: Scored twice, came close on several occasions to getting another and was a constant nuisance.
Phil Foden: Lashed home a beauty and created so many openings for his teammates with silky passes and brilliant runs.
What’s next?
Man City host Liverpool in the League Cup last 16 on the week commencing Dec. 19 and they return to PL action on Dec. 28 at Leeds United. Brentford are next in action on Dec. 26 as they host Tottenham in the first PL game after the break.
How to watch Manchester City vs Brentford live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Erling Haaland has been bit of an injury doubt after his recent ankle issues but he was fit enough to jump off the bench and score a stoppage time winner against Fulham last time out in the league. Guardiola starts him and if he’s only fit enough for 60 minutes, Julian Alvarez is a wonderful back up option. Aside from that, City want to keep the pressure on Arsenal as a win here would put them a point ahead of the Gunners who head to Wolves later on Saturday. For Brentford it’s all about trying to put in a more balanced display, which has been tough given all of their recent defensive injuries. Getting a point would be huge and would push them a little further away from the relegation zone as the PL table is so tight when you get outside the top 10.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Kevin de Bruyne has been warming up for the World Cup very nicely and has been superb, while Rodri is dominating midfield, Ilkay Gundogan has been class and Julian Alvarez is stepping up admirably whenever Haaland needs a bit of a break. Brentford’s Ivan Toney is back for this game after he missed the draw at Forest last weekend due to suspension, while Bryan Mbuemo is getting back to his best and Ben Mee has been a very good addition in defense.
Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup
Kyle Walker is still out through injury but everybody else is fit. Haaland starts despite his recent injury issue, while Kalvin Phillips could get some valuable minutes off the bench as he aims to build up his fitness after a long-term shoulder issue and despite that he was named on the England squad.
🔵 TEAM NEWS 🔵
XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Haaland, Foden
Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, Aaron Hickey, Charlie Goode, Thomas Strakosha and Shandon Baptiste all remain out. Ivan Toney returns to the attacking unit after his suspension and that’s a huge boost for the Bees, although Toney just missed out on the England squad so it will be intriguing to see how he responds to that disappointment.
West Ham vs Leicester: Both the Hammers and Foxes will try to inch closer to the Premier League’s top half ahead of the 2022 World Cup break, when they meet at London Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on Peacock Premium).
Leicester (14 points) are all the way up to 14th after winning three of their last four games (19th, on 5 points, prior), a run which has seen manager Brendan Rodgers return from the brink of unemployment. West Ham (14 points) sit just behind them in 15th, but instead of three wins in four games it’s three defeats in four for the Hammers.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Leicester.
It’s been an incredibly busy first half(-ish) of the season for David Moyes’ men, and they’ll likely welcome the World Cup break with open arms after playing 23 games, both domestically and abroad. Navigating the group stage of the Europa Conference League was a breeze for West Ham (they won all six games), but at what cost? In five Premier League fixtures immediately following their Thursday excursions on the continent, West Ham went 1W-1D-3L. The gap between the Hammers (15th) and another European qualification (7th-place Chelsea, currently) is just seven points, just as it is for eight other sides currently caught up in the mid-table traffic jam.
Another side in said mid-table mess is Leicester, who took a very different path to 14th place: 10 points from their last five games, after just four from their first nine games. In the first nine games, Leicester conceded 24 goals; in the last five, one (to Manchester City). Wesley Fofan’s untimely and messy departure didn’t serve anyone well, but the least of which was Leicester, who also saw club legend Kasper Schmeichel leave the club in the summer, with Danny Ward, who served as a backup for four seasons and made just one Premier League start in that time, taking over in goal.