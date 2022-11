Tottenham host Leeds on Saturday as Antonio Conte’s side aim to head into the World Cup break on a high, and in the top four.

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM v LEEDS

Spurs lost at Nottingham Forest in the League Cup in midweek as Conte admitted Harry Kane, and others, are tired and limping towards the World Cup break. After losing at home against Liverpool last weekend, Spurs’ need to regain energy and need a victory against Leeds to cement their spot in the top four. If they do that, on top of reaching the Champions League last 16, that’s not an awful start to the season.

As for Leeds, well, Jesse Marsch’s side are looking for three wins on the trot as they secured an incredible comeback win against Bournemouth last weekend as they trailed 3-1 in the second half but won 4-3. After their shock win at Liverpool before that, Leeds have shown they have it in them to go to a ‘big six’ club and get a win. They have to improve defensively if they’re going to get anything at Spurs this weekend.

Here’s everything you need for Tottenham vs Leeds.

Premier League news Manchester City vs Brentford, live! Score, updates, how to watch Premier League table, 2022-23 season Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...

How to watch Tottenham vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Spurs looked shattered at Forest in midweek and Conte will be delighted this is the final game before the World Cup break. Kane needs a rest, but probably won’t get one, and Tottenham need to start fast and not have to rely on another second half surge to get a result. If Spurs can win this weekend, being in the top four when the break rolls around would be a very good return given they haven’t been at their best for most of the season so far. As for Leeds, even though they’ve won two in a row they are still just above the relegation zone and Marsch knows a positive performance and at least a point would be huge heading into the extended break. Leeds have to stop giving up big chances because going forward they are exciting and create plenty of big opportunities.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Kane has been carrying this Spurs team all season long and his 11 Premier League goals tells us that, while Rodrigo Bentancur and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg have been warriors in central midfield. For Leeds, the emergence of Crycenio Summerville, Sam Greenwood and Willy Gnonto has been huge and has added an extra dimension to their attack.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Cristiano Romero and Heung-min Son are out and they are Tottenham’s only injury concerns. With Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison back fit and available, that is a huge boost for Conte. He could start them alongside Kane in attack, while the rest of the team picks itself.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

Stuart Dallas, Adam Forshaw, Joe Gelhardt and Luis Sinisterra are out, while Archie Gray remains a doubt and Patrick Bamford is nursing a hip injury and is out. Mateusz Klich is out and Jack Harrison is also a doubt. Marsch rested plenty of starters for the League Cup defeat at Wolves in midweek, as Aaronson, Adams, Meslier, Cooper and other key players will return.

Latest USMNT news USMNT squad confirmed for 2022 World Cup Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

Follow @JPW_NBCSports