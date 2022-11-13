Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘I feel betrayed’ by Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo has finally spoken out about his attempts to leave Manchester United and after months of silence he did not hold back.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, Ronaldo hit out at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, the club and people within it for not letting him leave this summer.

After starting in United’s 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend, Ronaldo, 37, has not featured in United’s final two games before the World Cup due to an illness.

I think we can now read between the lines and suggest it may have been down to this interview.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on Manchester United situation

“Not only the coach but the other two or three guys around the club,” Ronaldo said when asked if United are trying to force him out. “I felt betrayed.”

Asked if he felt like they were trying to get rid of him, Ronaldo’s response went as follows.

“Honestly I should not say that. I don’t know. I don’t care. People should always listen to the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed and I felt that some people don’t want me here [at Manchester United]. Not only this year but last year too.”

He went on to say this about Erik ten Hag: “I don’t have respect for Erik ten Hag because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo said. “If you don’t have respect for me, I will never have any for you.”

Hen then went on to hammer the club, saying nothing has changed since Sir Alex Ferguson has left. He also said he loves Man United and the fans but said the club has to change many things.

“Since Sir Alex Ferguson left I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero,” Ronaldo added.

What next?

After all this, it is clear Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United again, even though he has over six months left on his current contract.

How can he?

After talking out against the manager and other club officials for the first time publicly, he knows what he wants to do. United are doing just fine without him (he has three goals in 16 appearances across all competitions this season) and he hasn’t slotted in to Erik ten Hag’s system at all despite United having issues with strikers out injured.

Ronaldo wants out after the World Cup and the timing of this interview is perfect as he will now go away with Portugal for the next six weeks and he will want his future and a move away from United sorted by the time the January window opens.

After scoring just once in the Premier League for United this season, being used sparingly and refusing to come on as a sub against Tottenham and leaving the stadium early during a preseason game, Ronaldo has not played ball and is not in Erik ten Hag’s plans. He wanted out all summer long and is now trying to turn it on the club.

United wanted to keep him and convince him to stay, while none of the so-called ‘super clubs’ seemed to arrive with a serious offer to sign him. After this stunt, you can understand why.

Let’s see if that will change in January as Ronaldo targets a return to the UEFA Champions League and after forcing him to stick around United will now surely be forced to offload him.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second spell at the club where he made his name is set to end in an extremely unsavory manner.

