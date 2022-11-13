Manchester United grabs last-gasp win at Fulham thanks to Garnacho

By Nov 13, 2022, 1:29 PM EST
LONDON — Manchester United snatched a late win at Fulham as teenager Alejandro Garnacho was the stoppage time hero down by the misty banks of the River Thames.

Christian Eriksen gave United a first half lead but Dan James jumped off the bench and looked to have grabbed Fulham a deserved equalizer, however Alejandro Garnacho won it with virtually the last kick of the game.

In truth, Manchester United never got going and they missed Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Antony and Jadon Sancho, but their rising teenage star stole the headlines for Erik ten Hag’s side.

United are solid in fifth place as they are three points off the top four and have a game in-hand on Tottenham and Newcastle above them. Fulham remain on 19 points after a gut-wrenching defeat in stoppage time for the second week in a row against a Manchester team.

What we learned from Fulham vs Manchester United

Quality of Eriksen, Casemiro makes the difference: There was one pass Casemiro made in the first half which never looked on. Nobody else inside Craven Cottage saw it but somehow he sliced through a crowded midfield with ease, taking out four Fulham players with one pass. The Brazilian is so much more than a destroyer and his classy displays alongside Eriksen have added control and poise to United. The summer arrivals have made a massive difference to this team and Eriksen grabbing his first goal as a Red Devil showed he still has the ability to pop up in the right place in attacking areas as well as excel in his new deeper role. With United playing a fluid front four, you need a stable and solid platform behind them and Casemiro and Eriksen supply that. The balance of this United side is so much better when they’re in midfield together and their intelligence and experience on the ball is exactly why Erik ten Hag signed them. When Scott McTominay came on in the second half to play alongside Casemiro and Eriksen was pushed higher up the pitch, everything fell apart for United. There’s no coincidence that happened when the Casemiro and Eriksen duo was broken up but Eriksen still had the class to win it as his brilliant assist fed Garnacho to win it.

Mitrovic’s absence leaves a hole but Fulham find a way: Everything was pretty good from Fulham. In fact, had their final pass, cross or finish been better, they could have won this quite easily. So much of their attacking play usually relies on Aleksandar Mitrovic and the entire team is understandably set up to make the most of his very specific strengths. With Mitrovic missing through injury, Carlos Vinicius is a good young striker and went close to scoring early in the second half but there is a huge drop off between him and the Serbian star. The Cottagers are a fine team under Marco Silva and Joao Palhinha, Willian and Bernd Leno have all been excellent additions. They should be very comfortable in midtable and their fine start to life back in the Premier League has been a pleasant surprise, especially with Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson flying the flag for Fulhamerica proudly and having great campaigns so far.

Alejandro Garnacho is a star in the making: His goal summed up his class and at 18 years of age, he’s making a huge impact. A goal against Real Sociedad in the Europa League and fine assist in midweek against Aston Villa in the League Cup summed up his class. Garnacho is a special player and if United can nurture him, he could be a star of the future. He will be wrapped in cotton wool by United but Erik ten Hag knows a thing or two about developing young stars. Garnacho has real quality and will get the chance to be eased in with so many other great attacking players around.

Tactical focus

United’s 4-2-3-1 was fluid and direct when they won the ball back high up the pitch or played long and direct. They did the latter often to try and play over Fulham’s high-press. That press caused problems early on but then United realized they better bypass that. United look so much better when they have four fluid players in attack but Erik ten Hag side was hampered by key absentees and Fulham made the most of it as they got crosses into the box and peppered United’s goal in the second half. United still had the extra quality to win it.

Stars of the show

Christian Eriksen: Scored the first, set up the late winner and oozed class throughout. He is so assured and alongside Casemiro brings so much poise and control.

Joao Palhinha: What a signing he’s been. Rattled into tackles, led Fulham’s press and uses the ball well when he has it. Off to the World Cup with Portugal too.

David de Gea: Made a string of saves in each half, including brilliant stops to deny Vinicius and Ream at the start of the second half.

Antonee Robinson: Brilliant down Fulham’s left flank and the USMNT star played a key part in their opener. He never stops offering an attacking outlet on the left.

What’s next?

Fulham head to Crystal Palace on Dec. 26, while Manchester United host Burnley in the League Cup on the week commencing Dec. 19 and are next in Premier League action when they host Nottingham Forest on Dec. 27.

Fulham vs Manchester United live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Craven Cottage

He’s done it! Garnacho wins it with basically the last kick of the game! Incredible scenes here. Wow.

15 minutes to go. This is very evenly poised. Fulham having a go, while United just haven’t got going in the second half.

What an atmosphere here! Fulham going for it now. United are all over the place. Also, great work from Antonee Robinson to set up that Fulham attack and grab the ball off Bruno Fernandes before former United winger Dan James scored.

David de Gea keeping United ahead here. Two great stops. DDG is looking forward to a long break as he isn’t in Spain’s World Cup squad.

SAVE! Carlos Vinicius controls and slams a low shot which David de Gea saves. Much better from the young Brazilian striker. Then moments later Tim Ream heads on goal but De Gea pushes it over.

Second half is underway here at the Cottage! No changes for either team. 45 minutes of Premier League action to before the World Cup break arrives. Drink it in. Every single second of it. Then we rest until December 26.

HALF TIME: Fulham 0-1 Manchester United – Eriksen’s first United goal has them ahead at the break and he almost had another right on half time. United have had some great chances but Fulham have been good, aside from the final cross or finish.

Joao Palhinha rattles into a lunging tackle on Elanga and gets it just right. What a season he’s having. And what a signing he’s been for Fulham. The hosts have recovered well after that United goal.

The class of Casemiro and Eriksen shone through there, so too did the vision Erik ten Hag has for United. Winning the ball back high up the pitch, springing into life with fluid movement and passing and then a tidy finish.

GOALLL! Christian Eriksen slots home at the back post. Manchester United lead at Fulham after a very open first 14 minutes. Casemiro wins it back in midfield then Eriksen, Martial, Fernandes all involved as Eriksen slots home. Slick United goal and that is Eriksen’s first for United. He really is clicking through the gears as he heads to the World Cup with Denmark. What a story.

SAVE! Bernd Leno stretches to tip Antony Martial’s shot wide. Good direct play from United down their left. Diop was caught stretching.

Fulham have started really well, particularly Antonee Robinson down the left. He feeds Willian who found Vinicius and his low shot was deflected and kicked away by David de Gea. United have yet to get going.

KICK OFF: We are underway here at the Cottage. This feels like a free hit for the home side. All season long they’ve exceeded expectations. Can they do it again, this time without Mitrovic?

We will of course have a close eye on USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson here today. Both were named in Gregg Berhalter’s squad for the World Cup and Robinson is sure to start, while Ream is in the running to start at center back. In my humble opinion, Ream should definitely start.

Teams are out warming up and Song 2 by Blur is belting out. Again, does it get much better than this!? Kick off is fast approaching here in west London.

Intriguing team news here as Ronaldo is missing through illness, Dalot is suspended so Malacia starts out of position at right back for United. Elanga also comes into the team. With Mitrovic missing for Fulham, Vinicius starts up top and Cairney comes in to midfield. The USMNT players both start as Ream is at center back and Robinson at left back.

Welcome to Craven Cottage on a lovely autumnal day down by the banks of the River Thames. Historic stadium, lovely views and stunning weather. Does it get much better than this? I don’t think so. I feel very lucky to be here at this historic stadium to witness the final Premier League game before a six-week break for the World Cup.

Key storylines

Fulham are having a great time back in the big time and Aleksandar Mitrovic is finally scoring goals at this level but his recent injury is a concern for the Cottagers. Mitrovic’s injury is a big part of their success but so too is good recruitment this summer. Bernd Leno, Issa Diop, Joao Palhinha, Andreas Pereira and Willian have all made a big difference and Silva’s side are robust but also very dangerous on the counter. As for United, they are probably right where we thought would be under new manager Erik ten Hag. After a slow start the fact they are within touching distance of the top four ahead of the break is a good achievement. ETH will be hoping that this defeat at Villa last weekend was nothing more than a blip.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Fulham spine has been crucial to their great start to the season with Mitrovic, Palhinha and Leno all superb, while Diop has slotted in well and Willian has been a real spark in attack. However, Mitrovic may not feature so Carlos Vinicius has to stand tall. USMNT duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson have also had very good campaigns so far. As for United, Casemiro has been bossing it in midfield, while Luke Shaw scored at Villa last time out and has been more solid and Diogo Dalot has been excellent at right back. Marcus Rashford has also looked much better but he’s suspended for this clash.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup

Harrison Reed and Kenny Tete are both suspended, which is a blow but Bobby De Cordova-Reid is back which is a boost. Manor Solomon and Neeskens Kebano remain out, while Aleksandar Mitrovic is nursing an ankle issue and will not be risked with the World Cup coming up. Vinicius Jr starts up top.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

Diogo Dalot is suspended, Raphael Varane is recovering from his knee issue and both Antony and Jadon Sancho are missing with Cristiano Ronaldo out due to illness. All of that means Anthony Martial, Anthony Elanga and Marcus Rashford start in attack, while Tyrell Malacia starts at right back to cover for Dalot’s absence.

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 16

By , and Nov 13, 2022, 2:45 PM EST
0 Comments

What a weekend in the Premier League, as the final matchweek before the World Cup break delivered shocks, late drama and so many incredible moments.

December 26 can’t come soon enough.

Here’s a look at 10 things that stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 16

1. All’s not well at Tottenham despite win, as Spurs still in bad shape (Spurs 4-3 Leeds): From booing Emerson Royal when he came off to the general malaise around the team, Spurs fans are feeling very negative right now. Even though they won. And they’re still in the top four heading into the international break. And they’re in the Champions League last 16. But all is not well under Antonio Conte. This week he refused to commit himself to the club beyond the end of his contract at the end of this season and unless Tottenham spends big in January, this is heading toward a very familiar outcome. It looks like Conte believes he has taken this Spurs team as far as he can with the current squad. He has shown enough to suggest if he’s given better players they can push on again but right now everything has gone stale. Still, there is enough fight to keep coming back and winning games like this. (JPW)

2. Eddie Howe, Newcastle giving Premier League “Something to Talk About” (Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea): The Magpies look so, so, so good right now and their place in the top-four chase is completely deserved. The fact that this is happening with so many contributors who were in the Newcastle side before the Saudi Arabian takeover is a real high-five to Eddie Howe, who has Joelinton, Miguel Almiron, Fabian Schar, and Joe Willock playing at or near career-best form. While new additions Bruno Guimares, Sven Botman, and Nick Pope have been sensational and the result of “new money,” the Magpies are recalling the spirit of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About” after reading so many stories about how their new wealth will inevitably make them a European power—> “Now that we know it, let’s really show it, darlin’.” Newcastle’s arrived ahead of schedule as a major player and achieving a Champions League place this season would show what many supporters knew was hibernating underneath previous owner Mike Ashley’s sleepy pursestrings: a northern giant. (NM)

3. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal feeding their new highs (Wolves 0-2 Arsenal): Martin Odegaard is a technician. Sometimes he’s the team metronome. Other times he’s asked to carve open a difficult, tight back line. But the Norwegian has also shown a willingness to fire when ready, and Odegaard’s pair of finishes on Saturday gives him six goals through 13 Premier League games this season. That’s one off his PL-best total, set last season, and two off his best-ever league season when he scored eight times with Vitesse Arnhem in the 2018-19 Eredivisie season. He’s about to get a month off to recharge his batteries with Norway’s failure to qualify for the World Cup, and that seems unlikely to be a bad thing for Arsenal. (NM)

4. Ivan Toney shows his class as Brentford upsets champions (Man City 1-2 Brentford): It must have been a very tough week for Ivan Toney who was called into the last England squad but not the World Cup squad as Callum Wilson was preferred to him. Toney headed home the opener, grabbed the winner in stoppage time and was denied a hat trick by Kevin de Bruyne’s goal-line clearance. He caused chaos throughout and it took incredible character to play the way he did after the disappointment of this week. (JPW)

5. Quality of Eriksen, Casemiro sets the platform: There was one pass Casemiro made in the first half which never looked on. Nobody else inside Craven Cottage saw it but somehow he sliced through a crowded midfield with ease, taking out four Fulham players with one pass. The Brazilian is so much more than a destroyer and his classy displays alongside Eriksen have added control and poise to United. The summer arrivals have made a massive difference to this team and Eriksen grabbing his first goal as a Red Devil showed he still has the ability to pop up in the right place in attacking areas as well as excel in his new deeper role. With United playing a fluid front four, you need a stable and solid platform behind them and Casemiro and Eriksen supply that. The balance of this United side is so much better when they’re in midfield together and their intelligence and experience on the ball is exactly why Erik ten Hag signed them. When Scott McTominay came on in the second half to play alongside Casemiro and Eriksen was pushed higher up the pitch, everything fell apart for United. There’s no coincidence that happened when the Casemiro and Eriksen duo was broken up but Eriksen still had the class to win it as his brilliant assist fed Garnacho to win it. (JPW)

6. Another relegation fight or wasted season for Everton? (Bournemouth 3-0 Everton): Just three games shy of the halfway point of the season, the Toffees appear headed for another long fight against relegation. With just one win from their previous six games before Saturday (1W-1D-4L), defeats to Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle, and Leicester were understandable and largely expected. But to go down so quietly to a newly-promoted side is more embarrassing and a very worrying sign. If not Bournemouth, then who? As soon as the full-time whistle blew, there were words exchanged by an Everton fan (or fans) and midfielder Alex Iwobi, who reportedly received abuse from the away fans during the second half. Jordan Pickford walked closer to the fans than most of his teammates and was also seen having words with someone before being pulled away with the frustrations visible on his face. (AE)

7. Darwin Nunez has well and truly arrived at Anfield (Liverpool 3-1 Southampton): He’s going to be measured unfairly against Erling Haaland this season, but Darwin Nunez continues to look more and more like the star center forward Liverpool needed to one day fully replace Roberto Firmino. We say one day because Firmino is showing he’s not done yet and can teach plenty to his Uruguayan understudy, but Nunez found his finishing in the Champions League and now has been finding regular chances in the Premier League. His two goals Saturday looked a lot like videos we’ll see on repeat at other Premier League venues for years. (NM)

8. Worrall, Boly, Henderson give Forest solid showing at the back (Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace): Joe Worrall has long been a key piece of this unit but Willy Boly’s a new addition and goalkeeper Dean Henderson was clearly in control of his box at the back. Throw in an odd strong game from Serge Aurier on one side and the recipe for success was there. Remo Freuler looks more comfortable in the center of the park and Morgan Gibbs-White shined in a sort of false-nine role, the ex-Wolves man getting better and better each week. Steve Cooper’s had to integrate a lot of new key pieces, but at least one has been there for quite some time in Worrall. Two if you count the boss himself. (NM)

9. James Maddison in the form of his life, hopeful injury no big deal (West Ham 0-2 Leicester): James Maddison’s goal was simply the continuation of the 25-year-old’s red-hot form of late, taking his recent tally to five goals and three assists in his last eight PL appearances. At the very least, he was set to be called upon to provide a creative spark off the bench for England at the 2022 World Cup in a matter of days, before coming off with an apparent injury to his right leg. Physios appeared to test Maddison’s knee as he sat on the ground in the 25th minute at London Stadium. Eventually, he made the long, slow walk across the field and went straight down the tunnel. He was shown in a good mood on the bench so hopefully this isn’t a heartbreaking blow for a player who’ll be 29 and a long shot to make the World Cup in 2026. (AE)

10. Unai Emery’s fingerprints already showing as Villa wins again (Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa): First-minute error aside, Aston Villa looks a different side. Unai Emery’s men look ready to stay compact in pursuit of possession or the chance to explode up the pitch. Four ball-winners across a midfield allowed fullbacks to get forward, which showed up in quickfire passing patterns and clearer ideas for Danny Ings and, especially, Emiliano Buendia. Good stuff… and that’s without mentioning the resolute defending with a 2-1 lead away to a very good Brighton team (Well, now it has been mentioned). One variable to note: Ollie Watkins was surprisingly not in the 18. (NM)



Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Nov 13, 2022, 11:25 AM EST
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s nine assists this Premier League season are three more than his nearest competitor — Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and give him 95 for his career. That’s tied for fifth all-time with Dennis Bergkamp, 71 behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne page at fotmob.com

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.77 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 9
  2. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 6
  3. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  4. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 5
  5. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 5
  6. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  7. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 4
  8. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 4
  9. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  10. James Maddison, Leicester City — 4
  11. Marcus Tavernier, Bournemouth — 4
  12. Andy Robertson, Liverpool — 4
  13. Kieran Trippier, Newcastle, and 17 others tied with 3

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Nov 13, 2022, 11:22 AM EST
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 18 goals from 13 games has him six goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Haaland was kept off the board in Man City’s dreary 2-1 loss to Brentford at the weekend, but the big Norwegian’s still on pace for a record 55.5 goals.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beaten up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

Premier League Golden Boot
Erling Haaland page at fotmob.com

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 18
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 12
  3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 10
  4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 9
  5. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 9
  6. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 8
  7. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 7
  8. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 7
  9. Phil Foden, Man City — 7
  10. James Maddison, Leicester City — 7
  11. Callum Wilson, Newcastle — 6
  12. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 6
  13. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 6
  14. Harvey Barnes, Leicester City — 6
  15. Martin Odegaard, Arsenal — 6
  16. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  17. Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal — 5
  18. Pascal Gross, Brighton — 5
  19. Darwin Nunez, Liverpool — 5

World Cup squads: List of confirmed rosters for all 32 teams

By Nov 13, 2022, 11:20 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2022 World Cup squads are close to being confirmed and we are collating all of them as they are made official.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 schedule, scores, hub ]

From surprise call-ups to the agony of injury, there has been so much news swirling around which 26 players from each country will be named in their national team squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

National team managers have some huge calls to make.

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1

Below are the confirmed squads in full, as we will update them throughout the final days before the tournament kicks off.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channel in English: Fox
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Here are the 2022 World Cup squads in full for all 32 teams

Group A

Netherlands

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Remko Pasveer (Ajax), Andries Noppert (sc Heerenveen).
Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nathan Ake (Man City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Jurrien Timber (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Inter), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Mathijs de Ligt (Bayern), Tyrell Malacia (Man Utd), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen).
Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax), Xavi Simons (PSV).
Forwards: Memphis Depay (Barcelona), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Besiktas).

Senegal

Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Alfred Gomis (Rennes), Seny Dieng (QPR).
Defenders: Kalidou Koulibaly, (Chelsea), Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis), Fode Ballo Toure (Milan), Pape Abou Cisse (Olympiacos), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Formose Mendy (Amiens).
Midfielders: Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Mamadou Loum Ndiaye (Reading), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester), Moustapha Name (Pafos), Pape Matar Sarr (Spurs).
Forwards: Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal), Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheff Utd), Ismaila Sarr (Watford).

Group B

England

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)
Defenders: Ben White (Arsenal), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), John Stones (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Conor Coady (Everton), Luke Shaw (Manchester United)
Midfielders: Declan Rice (West Ham United), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Connor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)
Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), James Maddison (Leicester City)

USA

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal)
Defenders: Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami CF), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic) Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham)
Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)
Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)

Wales

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City).
Defenders: Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Joe Rodon (Rennes, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mepham (AFC Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia, on loan from Chelsea), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Connor Roberts (Burnley), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town).
Midfielders: Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Matthew Smith (Milton Keynes Dons), Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town).
Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Daniel James (Fulham, on loan from Leeds United), Kieffer Moore (AFC Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest).

Group C

Argentina

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate), Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal).

Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Nicolas Tagliafico (Lyon), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Exequiel Palacis (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica).

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Paulo Dybala (Roma), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Joaquin Correa (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).

Poland

Goalkeepers: Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus).
Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kawior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont Foot).
Midfielders: Nicola Zalewski (Roma), Krystian Bielik (Derby), Przemysław Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Jakub Kaminski (Wolfsburg), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab), Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Zurowski (Fiorentina).
Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana), Karol Swiderski (Charlotte).

Group D

Australia

Goalkeepers: Andrew Redmayne (Sydney FC), Maty Ryan (Copenhagen), Danny Vukovic (Central Coast Mariners).
Defenders: Nathaniel Atkinson (Hearts), Aziz Behich (Dundee United), Milos Degenek (Columbus Crew), Thomas Deng (Albirex Niigata), Fran Karacic (Brescia), Joel King (OB), Kye Rowles (Hearts), Harry Souttar (Stoke), Bailey Wright (Sunderland).
Midfielders: Keanu Baccus (St Mirren), Cameron Devlin (Hearts), Ajdin Hrustic (Verona), Jackson Irvine (St Pauli), Riley McGree (Middlesbrough), Aaron Mooy (Celtic).
Forwards: Martin Boyle (Hibernian), Jason Cummings (Central Coast Mariners), Mitchell Duke (Fagiano Okayama), Craig Goodwin (Adelaide United), Garang Kuol (Central Coast Mariners), Mathew Leckie (Melbourne City), Awer Mabil (Cadiz), Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City).

Denmark

Goalkeepers: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice), Oliver Christensen (Hertha Berlin).
Defenders: Simon Kjaer (AC Milan), Joachim Andersen (Crystal Palace), Joakim Maehle (Atalanta), Andreas Christensen (Barcelona), Rasmus Kristensen (Leeds), Jens Stryger Larsen (Trabzonspor), Victor Nelsson (Galatasaray), Daniel Wass (Brondby).
Midfielders: Thomas Delaney (Sevilla), Mathias Jensen (Brentford), Christian Eriksen (Man Utd), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Spurs).
Forwards: Andreas Skov Olsen (Bruges), Jesper Lindstrom (Eintracht Frankfurt), Andreas Cornelius (Copenhagen), Martin Braithwaite (Espanyol), Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla), Mikkel Damsgaard (Brentford), Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg).
*a further five players to be announced

France

Goalkeepers: Alphonse Areola (West Ham), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Rennes)
Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris St-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich), Raphael Varane (Manchester United)
Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouameni (Real Madrid), Jordan Veretout (Marseille)
Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Group E

Costa Rica

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (PSG), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (CD Lugo).
Defenders: Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), Juan Pablo Vargas (Millonarios FC), Kendall Waston (Saprissa), Oscar Duarte (Al-Wehda), Daniel Chacon (Colorado Rapids), Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Carlos Martinez (San Carlos), Bryan Oviedo (Real Salt Lake), Ronald Matarrita (Cincinnati).
Midfielders: Yeltsin Tejeda (Herediano), Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Youstin Salas (Saprissa), Roan Wilson (Grecia), Gerson Torres (Herediano), Douglas Lopez (Herediano), Jewisson Bennette (Sunderland), Alvaro Zamora (Saprissa), Anthony Hernandez (Puntarenas), Brandon Aguilera (Guanacasteca), Bryan Ruiz (Alajuelense).
Forwards: Joel Campbell (Leon), Anthony Contreras (Herediano), Johan Venegas (Alajuelense).

Germany

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)
Defenders: Armel Bella Kotchap (Southampton), Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg), Christian Gunter (SC Freiburg), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Sule (Borussia Dortmund)
Midfielders/Forwards: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Niclas Fullkrug (Werder Bremen), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Mario Gotze (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Chelsea), Jonas Hofman (Borussia Monchengladbach), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Youssoufa Moukoko (Borussia Dortmund), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich), Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich), Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich)

Japan

Goalkeepers: Shuichi Gonda (Shimizu S-Pulse), Daniel Schmidt (Sint-Truiden), Eiji Kawashima (Strasbourg).
Defenders: Miki Yamane (Kawasaki Frontale), Hiroki Sakai (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Schalke), Takehiro Tomiyasu (Arsenal), Shogo Taniguchi (Kawasaki Frontale), Ko Itakura (Borussia Monchengladbach), Hiroki Ito (Stuttgart), Yuto Nagatomo (FC Tokyo), Shuto Machino (Shonan Bellmare).
Midfielders: Wataru Endo (Stuttgart), Hidemasa Morita (Sporting), Ao Tanaka (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Leganes), Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion), Daichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt), Ritsu Doan (Freiburg), Junya Ito (Reims), Takumi Minamino (Monaco), Takefusa Kubo (Real Sociedad), Yuki Soma (Nagoya Grampus).
Forwards: Daizen Maeda (Celtic), Takuma Asano (Bochum), Ayase Ueda (Cercle Bruges).

Spain

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford).
Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Man City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia).
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodri (Man City), Gavi (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid).
Forwards: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (PSG), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Ansu Fati (Barcelona).

Group F

Belgium

Goalkeepers: Koen Casteels Wolfsburg), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge)
Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Royal Antwerp), Zeno Debast (Anderlecht), Wout Faes (Leicester City), Arthur Theate (Rennes), Jan Vertonghen (Anderlecht), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Timothy Castagne Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund)
Midfielders: Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Leander Dendoncker (Aston Villa), Amadou Onana (Everton), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund)
Forwards: Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Dries Mertens (Galatasaray), Leandro Trossard (Brighton), Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), Lois Openda (Lens), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan)

Standby list: Bryan Heynen, Alexis Saelemaekers, Dodi Lukebakio and Jason Denayer

Croatia

Goalkeepers: Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ivo Grbic (Atletico Madrid), Ivica Ivusic (Osijek).
Defenders: Josip Stanisic (Bayern Munich), Borna Sosa (Stuttgart), Josko Gvardiol (Leipzig), Dejan Lovren (Zenit), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Domagoj Vida (AEK Athens), Josip Juranovic (Celtic), Martin Erlic (Sassuolo), Josip Sutalo (Dinamo Zagreb).
Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (Torino), Kristijan Jakic (Eintracht Frankfurt), Lovro Majer (Rennes), Luka Sucic (RB Salzburg).
Forwards: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Ivan Perisic (Spurs), Marko Livaja (Hajduk Split), Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna).

Morocco

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bono (Sevilla), Munir Mohand Mohamedi (Al Wehda), Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti (Wydad).
Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Noussair Mazraoui (Bayern Munich), Roman Saiss (Besiktas), Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United), Achraf Dari (Brest), Jawad El Yamiq (Valladolid), Yahia Attiat-Allal (Wydad), Badr Benoun (Qatar SC)
Midfield: Sofyan Ambrabat (Fiorentina), Selim Amallah (Standard Liege), Abdelhamid Sabiri (Sampdoria), Azzedine Ounahi (Angers), Bilel El Khanouss (Genk), Yahya Jabrane (Wydad)
Attackers: Hakim Ziyech (Chelsea),Youssed En-Nesyri (Sevilla), Sofiane Boufal (Angers), Zakaria Aboukhlal (Tolouse), Ez Abde (Osasuna), Amine Harit (Marseille), Illas Chair (Queens Park Rangers), Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Ittihad), Walid Cheddira (Bari)

Group G

Brazil

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Man City), Weverton (Palmeiras)
Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Dani Alves (Pumas), Danilo (Juventus), Bremer (Juventus), Eder Militao (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (Chelsea).
Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle), Casemiro (Man Utd), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Man Utd), Lucas Paqueta (West Ham).
Forwards: Antony (Man Utd), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Neymar Jr (PSG), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Richarlison (Spurs), Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid).

Cameroon

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Marseille), Andre Onana (Inter Milan)
Defenders: Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Enzo Ebosse (Udinese), Collins Fai (Al Tai), Olivier Mbaizo (Philadelphia Union), Nicolas Nkoulou (Aris Salonika), Tolo Nouhou (Seattle Sounders), Christopher Wooh (Stade Rennes)
Midfielders: Martin Hongla (Verona), Pierre Kunde (Olympiakos), Olivier Ntcham (Swansea City), Gael Ondoua (Hannover 96), Samuel Oum Gouet (Mechelen), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)
Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Al Nassr), Christian Bassogog (Shanghai Shenhua), Eric-Maxime Choupo Moting (Bayern Munich), Souaibou Marou (Coton Sport), Bryan Mbeumo (Brentford), Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys Berne), Jerome Ngom (Colombe Dja), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Besiktas), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys Berne), Karl Toko Ekambi (Olympique Lyonnais)

Canada

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), James Pantemis (CF Montreal), Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United)
Defenders: Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Derek Cornelius (Vancouver Whitecaps – Panetolikos), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forrest), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitoria (Chaves), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal)
Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio (FC Porto), Liam Fraser (Deinze), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismael Kone (CF Montreal), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone)
Forwards: Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan David (Lille), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Junior Hoillett (Reading), Cyle Larin (Club Brugge), Liam Miller (FC Basel), Ike Ugbo (Troyes)

Serbia

Goalkeepers: Marko Dmitrovic (Sevilla), Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (Torino), Predrag Rajkovic (Mallorca).
Defenders: Stefan Mitrovic (Getafe), Filip Mladenovic (Legia Warsaw), Strahinja Pavlovic (Salzburg), Milos Veljkovic (Werder Bremen), Strahinja Erakovic (Red Star), Srdan Babic (Almeria), Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).
Midfielders: Nemanja Gudelj (Sevilla), Filip Kostic (Juventus), Nemanja Maksimovic (Getafe), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio), Sasa Lukic (Torino), Andrija Zivkovic (PAOK), Uros Racic (Braga), Ivan Ilic and Darko Lazovic (both Verona), Marko Grujic (Porto). 
Forwards: Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham),Luka Jovic (Fiorentina), Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus), Nemanja Radonjic (Torino), Filip Duricic (Sampdoria), Dusan Tadic (Ajax).

Switzerland

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund), Philipp Kohn (Salzburg), Jonas Omlin (Montpellier), Yann Sommer (Borussia Monchengladbach).
Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Man City), Eray Comert (Valencia), Nico Elvedi (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ricardo Rodriguez (Torino), Fabian Schar (Newcastle), Silvan Widmer (Mainz).
Midfielders: Edimilson Fernandes (Mainz), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Fabian Frei (Basel), Remo Freuler (Nott’m Forest), Ardon Jashari (Luzern), Fabian Rieder (Young Boys), Xherdan Shaqiri (Chicago Fire), Djibril Sow (Eintracht Frankfurt), Renato Steffen (Lugano), Denis Zakaria (Chelsea), Michel Aebischer (Bologna).
Forwards: Breel Embolo (Monaco), Christian Fassnacht (Young Boys), Noah Okafor (RB Salzburg), Haris Seferovic (Galatasaray), Ruben Vargas (Augsburg).

Group H

Portugal

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Jose Sa (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Patricio (AS Roma)
Defenders: Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Joao Cancelo (Manchester City), Danilo Pereira (PSG), Pepe (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Antonio Silva (SL Benfica), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)
Midfielders: Joao Palhinha (Fulham FC), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Mario (SL Benfica), Matheus Nunes (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Otavio Monteiro (FC Porto), Vitinha (PSG), William Carvalho (Real Betis)
Forwards: Andre Silva (RB Leipzig), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United), Goncalo Ramos (SL Benfica), Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid), Rafael Leao (AC Milan), Ricardo Horta (SC Braga).

South Korea

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al Shabab), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Motors).
Defenders: Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Motors), Yoon Jong-gyu (Seoul), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Cho Yu-min (Daejon Citizen).
Midfielders: Jung Woo-young (Al Sadd), Na Sang-ho (Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Song Min-kyu (Jeonbuk Motors), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Son Heung-min (Spurs), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolves), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-in (Real Mallorca).
Forwards: Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Motors).

Uruguay

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Sergio Rochet (Nacional), Sebastian Sosa (Independiente).
Defenders: Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sporting), Diego Godin (Velez Sarsfield), Martin Caceres (LA Galaxy), Ronald Araujo (Barcelona), Guillermo Varela (Flamengo), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Nacional), Mathias Olivera (Napoli), Matias Vina (Roma).
Midfielders: Lucas Torreira (Galatasaray), Manuel Ugarte (Sporting), Matias Vecino (Lazio), Rodrigo Bentancur (Spurs), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Facundo Pellistri (Man Utd), Nicolas De La Cruz (River Plate).
Forwards: Agustin Canobbio (Athletico Paranaense), Facundo Torres (Orlando City), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Maxi Gomez (Trabzonspor), Luis Suarez (Nacional), Edinson Cavani (Valencia), Darwin Nunez (Liverpool).