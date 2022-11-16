The 2022 World Cup kicks off on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar. This year’s tournament features 32 teams competing in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days.

Not only is this the first World Cup to be held in November-December, but this year–the 22nd edition of the tournament–marks the first time that the World Cup is being contested in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest-ever nation to host the event, has an average high temperature in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit. As a result, FIFA made the decision to move the tournament which is usually held during traditional summer months, to the fall.

France enters the tournament as the defending champion and could become just the third nation to win back-to-back titles. However, that will only come if they can avoid the fate of the curse thrust upon the last 3 World Cup defending champions, who were each eliminated in the group stage four years later. See below for the complete list of World Cup winners by year.

Past World Cup Winners by Year

1930 – Uruguay

Runner Up: Argentina

Third place: United States

1934 – Italy

Runner Up: Czechoslovakia

Third Place: Germany

1938 – Italy

Runner Up: Hungary

Third Place: Brazil

1950 – Uruguay

Runner Up: Brazil

Third Place: Sweden

1954 – West Germany

Runner Up: Hungary

Third Place: Austria

1958 – Brazil

Runner Up: Sweden

Third Place: France

1962 – Brazil

Runner Up: Czechoslovakia

Third Place: Chile

1966 – England

Runner Up: West Germany

Third Place: Portugal

1970 – Brazil

Runner Up: Italy

Third Place: West Germany

1974 – West Germany

Runner Up: Netherlands

Third Place: Poland

1978 – Argentina

Runner Up: Netherlands

Third Place: Brazil

1982 – Italy

Runner Up: West Germany

Third Place: Poland

1986 – Argentina

Runner Up: West Germany

Third Place: France

1990 – West Germany

Runner Up: Argentina

Third Place: Italy

1994 – Brazil

Runner Up: Italy

Third Place: Sweden

1998 – France

Runner Up: Brazil

Third Place: Croatia

2002 – Brazil

Runner Up: Germany

Third Place: Turkey

2006 – Italy

Runner Up: France

Third Place: Germany

2010 – Spain

Runner Up: Netherlands

Third Place: Germany

2014 – Germany

Runner Up: Argentina

Third Place: Netherlands

2018 – France

Runner Up: Croatia

Third Place: Belgium

Which country has won the most World Cup titles?

Brazil has won a total of 5 World Cups (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002).

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

*All times are listed as ET

When : November 20, 2022 – December 18, 2022

: November 20, 2022 – December 18, 2022 Group stage game kick-off times : 5 am, 8 am, 11 am, and 2 pm

: 5 am, 8 am, 11 am, and 2 pm Location : Qatar

: Qatar TV channel in English : Fox

: Fox TV channels, Streaming en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

