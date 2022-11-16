The 26 players in the Argentina squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Argentina go into the World Cup as the 3rd favorites (+650) to win the trophy as Lionel Messi makes his final appearance (we think) on the world’s biggest stage.

Messi is 35 and will turn 39 during the next World Cup in the United State, Mexico and Canada in 2026. After capturing his long-awaited first major international trophy at the 2021 Copa America last summer, going out as a continental and world champion, in back-to-back years, would be even better than a Hollywood script.

La Albiceleste haven’t lifted the World Cup trophy since Diego Maradona’s legendary run at the 1986 tournament in Mexico. A pair of final appearances (1990 and 2014) are all Argentina have to show for their troubles in more recent times. The Copa America title ended an 18-year run of futility on South American soil, which included 2nd-place finishes at four of five tournaments from 2004 to 2016.

Below is a look at the confirmed Argentina squad for the World Cup.

Confirmed Argentina squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli, Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Marcos Acuña, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nahuel Molina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Alejandro Gomez, Guido Rodriguez, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernanez

Forwards: Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Gonzalez, Joaquin Correa, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez

