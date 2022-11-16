There are some incredible World Cup commercials being released for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

From time-travelling superstars to new kids on the block leading the way, there is something for everyone as brands launch their epic adverts which everyone will be talking about before, during and after the tournament.

Below is a few of the best World Cup commercials released so far and we will update this as more are dropped throughout the tournament.

Nike’s is titled “Nike FC Presents the Footballverse”

This has so many superstars crammed into one commercial, and several different versions of the same superstar. Confused? Think Back to the Future meets the soccer gods. Ronaldo, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ronaldinho and Kylian Mbappe take center stage, while Carli Lloyd, Alex Morgan, Phil Foden, Kevin de Bruyne, Sam Kerr, Leah Williamson, Edgar Davids and Virgil van Dijk also feature. The result is an epic commercial which ends with

Gatorade and Lionel Messi release GOAT level ad that will fire you up

Lionel Messi narrating about how the next 90 minutes is his only focus as part of the campaign from Gatorade titled “The Greatest Never Settle” I mean, do I need to say anything else?

Young stars take center stage for adidas

Narrated by Stormzy, the adidas World Cup commercial has a huge emphasis on youth as Jude Bellingham and Pedri kick things off, while Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Heung-min Son also take center stage. Achraf Hakimi and Serge Gnabry also star and this is all about getting the guys together to get the bus to the World Cup.

Sports Direct focuses on a new holiday tradition for the UK

With Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Emma Hayes and Gabriel Jesus involved, this had a good banter. Focused on the UK market, there are legends of Man United, Arsenal and Chelsea all involved. I’d love to sit at the dinner table around the holidays.

Eric Cantona, Thierry Henry, Emma Hayes and Gabriel Jesus is the Christmas Dinner table we never knew we needed 😂 pic.twitter.com/atn5yNCuBu — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) November 11, 2022

