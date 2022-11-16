Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 26 players in the Spain squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Luis Enrique.

Spain go into the World Cup as the 5th favorites (+800) to win the trophy as La Roja tries to get past the round of 16 for the first time since winning the World Cup in 2010.

Since then, only disappointment with a group-stage exit in 2014 and a round-of-16 elimination by hosts Russia in 2018. Since Vicente del Bosque, the man who guided that Spain side in South Africa, left in 2016, four different coaches have held the head job in five different stints.

Spain will have their hands full in a difficult Group E alongside Germany, Japan and Costa Rica.

Below is a look at the confirmed Spain squad for the World Cup.

Confirmed Spain squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, David Raya, Unai Simon

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Eric Garcia, Pau Torres, Jose Gaya, Hugo Guillamon, Jordi Alba, Dani Carvajal, Aymeric Laporte

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Gavi, Rodri, Carlos Soler, Pedri

Forwards: Alvaro Morata, Marco Asensio, Ferran Torres, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo, Pablo Sarabia, Ansu Fati

