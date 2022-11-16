When and where is the 2026 World Cup?

By Nov 16, 2022, 11:03 AM EST
0 Comments

The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days.

This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches.  See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.

2022 World Cup Venues:

The 2022 World Cup will take place in the following venues:

  • Al Bayt Stadium – 22 miles from central Doha
  • Lusail Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
  • Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium – 12 miles from central Doha
  • Al Janoub Stadium – 14 miles from central Doha
  • Al Thumama Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
  • Education City Stadium – 8 miles from central Doha
  • Khalifa International Stadium – 3 miles from central Doha
  • Stadium 974 – 6 miles from central Doha

Where will the 2026 World Cup take place?

The 2026 World Cup will take place in three North American countries: the United States, Mexico, and Canada. This will be the first time that the tournament is hosted by three different nations and it will be the very first time that the event will be contested in Canada. There will be a total of 16 venues used as host cities for the 2026 World Cup. The U.S. will have 11, Canada will have 2, and Mexico will have 3.

Additionally, the 2026 World Cup will debut an expanded format featuring 48 teams–as opposed to 32–split into 16 groups of 3.

2026 World Cup host cities

USA (11)

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Boston – Gillette Stadium
Dallas – AT&T Stadium
Houston – NRG Stadium
Kansas City – Arrowhead Stadium
Los Angeles – SoFi Stadium
Miami – Hard Rock Stadium
New York/New Jersey – MetLife Stadium
Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field
San Francisco – Levi’s Stadium
Seattle – Lumen Field

Canada (2)

Toronto – BMO Field
Vancouver – BC Place

Mexico (3)

Guadalajara – Estadio Akron
Mexico City – Estadio Azteca
Monterrey – Estadio BBVA

When is the 2026 World Cup?

The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 8 through July 3.

2022 World Cup U.S. Group Stage Schedule:

  • U.S. vs. Wales – Monday, November 21 at 2 PM ET
  • U.S. vs. England – Friday, November 25 at 2 PM ET
  • U.S. vs Iran – Tuesday, November 29 at 2 PM ET

2022 World Cup Mexico Group Stage Schedule:

  • Mexico vs. Poland – Tuesday, November 22 at 11 AM ET
  • Mexico vs Argentina – Saturday, November 26 at 2 PM ET
  • Mexico  vs Saudi Arabia – Wednesday, November 30 at 2 PM ET

How to watch the 2022 World Cup:

*All times are listed as ET

  • When: November 20, 2022 – December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5 am, 8 am, 11 am, and 2 pm
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channel in English: Fox
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

 Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup!

France squad for 2022 World Cup

By Nov 16, 2022, 2:18 PM EST
0 Comments

The 26 players in the France squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Didier Deschamps.

France go into the World Cup as the 2nd favorites (+550) to win the trophy as the reigning, defending world champions try to become the first nation to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 hub

Les Bleus were ravaged by injuries in the weeks leading up to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, particularly in midfield, where longtime stalwarts, World Cup winners and probable starters N’Golo Kane and Paul Pogba were lost.

France will be fantastic going forward with Kylian Mbappe playing wide of/underneath a natural center forward in Karim Benzema, along with a pair of veterans (Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud) each with over 100 international caps to their name. They will be strong defensively once again, but how will the incredibly inexperienced midfield (Adrien Rabiot has the most caps with 29, and no one else even has 15) will determine how far they go.

[ MORE: Everything you need to know for the World Cup in Qatar ]

Below is a look at the confirmed France squad for the World Cup.

Confirmed France squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate

Midfielders: Matteo Guendouzi, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Adrien Rabiot, Jordan Veretout, Eduardo Camavinga

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Christophe Nkunku, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Marcus Thuram

Who didn’t make the France team?

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Presnel Kimpembe, Clement Lenglet, Kurt Zouma

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Boubacar Kamara

Germany squad for 2022 World Cup

By Nov 16, 2022, 2:07 PM EST
0 Comments

The 26 players in the Germany squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Hansi Flick.

Germany go into the World Cup as the 6th favorites (+1000) to win the trophy as the four-time world champions play at a major international tournament under a manager other than Joachim Low for the first time since the 2006 World Cup (three World Cups and four European Championships).

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 hub

Though Low has moved on, a handful of longtime stalwarts remain as Flick, previously the assistant under Low, puts his own personal stamp on Die Mannschaft. 36-year-old Manuel Neuer (113 caps) remains captain, with 33-year-old Thomas Muller (118 caps, 44 goals), 27-year-old Joshua Kimmich (70 caps) and 32-year-old Ilkay Gundogan (62 caps) all still very much in the first-team picture.

There is also a new generation of sensational talent coming through the German ranks, with 19-year-old midfielder Jamal Musiala establishing himself as a regular starter for Bayern Munich over the last 18 months, 20-year-old defender Armel Bella-Kotchap hitting the ground running in the Premier League with Southampton this season, and 20-year-old forward Karim Adeyemi being hailed as the next great striker to pass through Borussia Dortmund. 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko, who has been tabbed the next next great striker to pass through Dortmund, was also selected despite the fact he is yet to be capped by Germany.

[ MORE: Everything you need to know for the World Cup in Qatar ]

Below is a look at the confirmed Germany squad for the World Cup.

Confirmed Germany squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp, Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, David Raum, Matthias Ginter, Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Sule, Lukas Klostermann, Christian Gunter, Nico Schlotterbeck, Armel Bella-Kotchap

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Kai Havertz, Leon Goretzka, Mario Gotze, Jamal Musiala, Julian Brandt, Jonas Hofmann, Ilkay Gundogan

Forwards: Niclas Fullkrug, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Karim Adeyemi, Youssoufa Moukoko

Who didn’t make the Germany team?

Defenders: Benjamin Heinrichs, Jonathan Tah

Midfielders: Marco Reus, Julian Draxler, Julian Weigl

Forwards: Timo Werner, Lukas Nmecha

Argentina squad for 2022 World Cup

By Nov 16, 2022, 2:02 PM EST
0 Comments

The 26 players in the Argentina squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Argentina go into the World Cup as the 3rd favorites (+650) to win the trophy as Lionel Messi makes his final appearance (we think) on the world’s biggest stage.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 hub

Messi is 35 and will turn 39 during the next World Cup in the United State, Mexico and Canada in 2026. After capturing his long-awaited first major international trophy at the 2021 Copa America last summer, going out as a continental and world champion, in back-to-back years, would be even better than a Hollywood script.

La Albiceleste haven’t lifted the World Cup trophy since Diego Maradona’s legendary run at the 1986 tournament in Mexico. A pair of final appearances (1990 and 2014) are all Argentina have to show for their troubles in more recent times. The Copa America title ended an 18-year run of futility on South American soil, which included 2nd-place finishes at four of five tournaments from 2004 to 2016.

[ MORE: Everything you need to know for the World Cup in Qatar ]

Below is a look at the confirmed Argentina squad for the World Cup.

Confirmed Argentina squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli, Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Marcos Acuña, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nahuel Molina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Alejandro Gomez, Guido Rodriguez, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernanez

Forwards: Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Gonzalez, Joaquin Correa, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez

World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings

By Nov 16, 2022, 11:45 AM EST
0 Comments

With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play.

[ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock ]

Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste breeze into the knockout rounds? Or will Mexico and Poland push them all the way? As for Saudi Arabia, they eased through qualifying so can we expect more from them at this World Cup?

Everybody will think Argentina will advance from this group (and likely win the World Cup) while one of Mexico and Poland will join them in the last 16. That opening game between El Tri and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland seems vital in deciding who will advance to the last 16.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group C.

Group C schedule (all times ET)

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

How To Watch Group C matches live

  • When: November 22-30, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup

Argentina

Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez

Mexico

Current FIFA world ranking: 13
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 16
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (2nd place)
Coach: Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino
Key players: Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Herrera, Raul Jimenez

Poland

Current FIFA world ranking: 26
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz
Key players: Robert Lewandowski, Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski

Saudi Arabia

Current FIFA world ranking: 51
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group B)
Coach: Herve Renard
Key players: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais