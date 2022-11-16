World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings

By Nov 16, 2022, 5:40 AM EST
0 Comments

Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador.

This really is a wide-open group and the host nation (who are huge outsiders) will be thinking they have a chance of reaching the knockout rounds if things go their way and the home fans inspire them.

But there’s no doubting that the Netherlands and Senegal are the favorites to advance as Virgil van Dijk will lead the Dutch as they look to make up for missing the 2018 tournament, while Senegal are led by Sadio Mane as they aim to better their best-ever finish of reaching the quarterfinals in 2002.

Below is everything you need to know for 2022 World Cup Group A.

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

November, 20: Qatar vs Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 12pm
November, 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
November, 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
November, 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

How To Watch Group A matches live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 12pm, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channel in English: Fox
  • TV channels en Espanol: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Qatar

Current FIFA world ranking: 49
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 0
How they qualified: As hosts
Coach: Felix Sanchez
Key players: Abdelkarim Hassan, Almoez Ali, Hassan Al-Haydos

Senegal

Current FIFA world ranking: 18
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 2
How they qualified: Beat Egypt in CAF playoff
Coach: Aliou Cisse
Key players: Sadio Mane, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly

Netherlands

Current FIFA world ranking: 8
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group G)
Coach: Louis van Gaal
Key players: Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong

Ecuador

Current FIFA world ranking: 44
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 3
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (4th place)
Coach: Gustavo Alfaro
Key players: Enner Valencia, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan

With the 2022 World Cup here, all of the World Cup kits have been released and there are some intriguing looks.

From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.

When the World Cup kicks off, which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?

Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

1. Mexico

This is a lovely away kit and will become a classic. Expect these beauties to fly off the shelves and be a jersey that neutrals love just as much as El Tri fans. The home kit is very decent too.

2. Portugal

Absolutely sensational work. The home kit is unique enough but still sticks to Portugal’s bold colors, while the away kit is a classic too.

3. Denmark

These kits are absolute beauties from Hummel and the message they have for the host nation is being heard loud and clear across the globe.

4. Poland

Oh, wow. This is absolutely beautiful. The away shirt is majestic and the home shirt is classic but with some intriguing detail on the sleeves. Nicely done.

5. Japan

Well, this is another classic. Japan’s home kit is inspired by anime and the design is bold and recognizable. The away kit is fantastic too, especially the long-sleeved version.

6. France

The home and away kits are both lovely and the colors just work together. Well done.

7. Argentina

The home kit is classic. You can’t really mess up the blue and white stripes. Again, another lovely away kit. The purple is perfect and this just looks slick and silky. Much like Lionel Messi’s footwork.

8. Wales

These are beautiful. The right color red on the home shirt and just enough going on without overdoing it. The away shirt is also bold and the collar is lovely. Well done.

9. Tunisia

Most Kappa kits are stunning and these Tunisia jerseys are no exception. These could be the hipster hit of the World Cup. I said it.

10. South Korea

Firstly, the away kit is a beauty. Yes, it may look like a bus seat, but it’s going to be a huge favorite. The home kit is really nice too, especially with the pattern on the shoulders. Lovely stuff.

11. Brazil

Home kit looks like a classic and the away shirt is pretty decent too, but some people may not like the funky print on the shoulders.

12. Ecuador

Great work all round from Ecuador. Classic yellow home jersey, love the blue kit with its snazzy design and the third kit is fresh and clean. Well done.

13. England

The blue panels on the home kit are a bit meh but the away kit is a retro beauty.

14. Croatia

They kind of ruined a classic with the home kit. It’s still cool but only having the checkered design on part of the home shirt is weird. The away kit is majestic.

15. Canada

You can’t mess with these classic colors for home (red), away (white) and third (black) and I love that Canada has kept it so simple. Plus, their logo is epic.

16. Saudi Arabia

Pretty nice designs here. They could have gone with the plain white for the home and plain green for the away, but the snazzy designs work. Especially for the away kit.

17. Netherlands

The home shirt looks kind of velvety? Not the usual bright orange, which will upset some. The blue away kit is sleek and the real winner here.

18. Senegal

This is the best of the Puma jerseys, with the home kit very slick. Senegal’s away kit is very distinctive and the green is lovely. This big panel on the middle of the kit is something we will get used to seeing a lot of during the World Cup.

19. Ghana

The home kit is very nice with the huge black star in the middle a lovely nod to their team nickname. Again, another Puma away kit but this one has plenty of personality.

20. Germany

This is fine. Expect a bit better from Die Mannschaft and it feels like they should have an all white jersey for their home kit.

21. Qatar

The hosts have a simple, clean look. The away shirt has a nice golden pattern on it. Not bad.

22. USA

The home shirt has not been received well by fans, and some players, for being too boring. But the away shirt is pretty nice.

23. Morocco

The home shirt is lovely with the green panels and red going together well. The away a bit plain, but I like the collar and sleeve trims and the circular pattern around the middle is very cool.

24. Uruguay

The home kit is lovely in Uruguay’s iconic sky blue. The kind of shirt you would wear with a pair of jeans. Again, another Puma away kit which looks very similar.

25. Spain

Eh, this could have been so much better. Spain’s home kit looks bland and the away kit is just too much with that pattern.

26. Cameroon

Well, these are different. One All Sports is the brand behind these kits and the Indomitable Lions have a theme. One of those designs that the more you look at it, the better it gets. The third kit is sneaky good.

27. Australia

Not quite sure what to make of this. The same velvety style as the Netherlands home shirt on Australia’s home shirt. Just doesn’t work. The away kit is also just very bland.

28. Belgium

These home kits are just a little too plain and the flame pattern on the shoulder isn’t great and looks like a shirt I’d wear to my midweek bowling league. A missed opportunity. The same applies for the away kit. Belgium’s golden generation won’t look golden this World Cup.

29. Serbia

Lovely gold in the design for both the home and away. The home kit is definitely the one to go for and the collar is decent.

30. Costa Rica

Just very plain. Not bad, but just, well, nothing really going on here.

31. Switzerland

Just very bland overall. The pinstripes on the home shirt are okay but then there’s just nothing. On the away shirt, another Puma effort with not a lot going on and the panel in the middle is just a bit of an eyesore.

32. Iran

Well, not sure what to say about this. The cheetah print on the shoulders is not for me. That is all.

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December.

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

With less than two months to go until it all kicks off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings.

There are a few clear favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.

Given that some of the favorites have also been struggling in recent Nations League games and friendlies with plenty of heavy defeats and strange results, there remains no real frontrunner to win the tournament. That is great news for neutrals.

Keep an eye out on a few underdogs too, as there are some real opportunities which have opened up depending on what side of the bracket you’re on.

We will updates these rankings before and during the tournament in Qatar, which takes place from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Let us know what you think of the rankings below.

World Cup Rankings – September 26, 2022

32. Tunisia – Down 1
31. Qatar – Down 4
30. Australia – Up 2
29. Ghana – Even
28. Cameroon – Down 3

27. Saudi Arabia – Up 1
26. Costa Rica – Up 4
25. Wales – Down 5
24. Iran – Even
23. Canada – Even

22. Morocco – Even
21. Ecuador – Down 3
20. USA – Down 4
19. Japan – Up 7
18. Poland – Up 3

17. Mexico – Up 2
16. South Korea – Down 1
15. Senegal – Down 3
14. Serbia – Up 3
13. Uruguay – Down 3

12. Switzerland – Up 1
11. Croatia – Up 3
10. Denmark – Up 1
9. Spain – Down 2
8. England – Down 2
7. Germany – Down 2

6. Netherlands – Up 3
5. Portugal – Up 3
4. France – Even
3. Belgium – Down 1
2. Argentina – Up 1
1. Brazil – Even

Who will be the breakout stars of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

We’re talking players who you hadn’t really seen play or heard too much about but now they are appointment viewing and are set for a big tournament, which could lead to stardom.

We could include the likes of Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham and Jonathan David in this list, but we aren’t doing that. You know all about those guys already.

Instead, here are players who are set to have a breakout 2022 World Cup.

Breakout players at the 2022 World Cup

Noussair Mazraoui – Morocco and Bayern Munich

Made the switch from Ajax to Bayern Munich last summer and the silky defender, 24, has slotted in perfectly at Bayern at right back. Morocco are in a tough group but if Mazraoui and Co. can hold firm, they have the likes of Hakimi, Ziyech and Boufal who can cause problems going forward. Mazraoui and Ziyech refused to play for Morocco due to falling out with former coach Vahid Halilhodzic but he was fired and now they’re back in.

Andreas Skov Olsen – Denmark and Club Brugge

A key man in Club Brugge’s superb run to the Champions League last 16, the young Danish winger has been a revelation for Denmark too. Skov Olsen, 21, already has 23 caps and eight goals for Denmark and scored in their Nations League wins against Austria and France (their Group D opponents at the World Cup) in recent months. He is a tricky winger who has no fear. Club Brugge will be getting plenty of enquiries about him in January.

Goncalo Ramos – Portugal and Benfica

Chased by a host of Premier League clubs in the summer, we can now understand why. Goncalo Ramos, 21, has stepped up for Benfica and filled the void left by Darwin Nunez with eight goals in 18 games and the Portuguese giants are in the last 16 of the Champions League. His combination of clever movement, rapid runs and tidy finishing means he will be a real threat in this Portugal team. Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo is the main man up top but expect Ramos to play a key role too.

Lee Kang-in – South Korea and Real Mallorca

A silky smooth playmaker, his role for South Korea just got more important as Heung-min Son’s injury may not see him at his very boost. Lee Kang-in is still just 21 years old but has huge experience in Spain and he’s been instrumental in some huge wins for Real Mallorca in recent weeks. So much of the focus is on Son for South Korea, and rightly so, but Lee Kang-in makes them tick. He won the player of the tournament at the 2019 U-20 World Cup.

Karol Swiderski – Poland and Charlotte FC

The Polish forward, 25, has been a revelation for Charlotte FC in MLS and he will be one of Poland’s main attackers supporting Robert Lewandowski. Swiderski can score a stunner but his tireless work in attack will go a long way to helping create chances for Lewandowski. There has already been plenty of interest in him based on his form in MLS in 2022. There will be even more after this World Cup.

Kaoru Mitoma – Japan and Brighton

He’s been a revelation for Brighton since breaking into the team this season and the 25-year-old Japanese playmaker is on the rise in a big way. He was excellent for Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian Pro League last season and he’s scored five goals in eight games (including one against the USMNT) for Japan in 2022. He is so quick, skilful and direct. Mitoma and Japan will surprise a lot of people at this tournament.

Xavi Simons – Netherlands and PSV Eindhoven

He has never played for the Netherlands but made their World Cup squad. The 19-year-old midfielder excelled against Arsenal in the Europa League and is destined for the very top. So good on the ball, he makes superb runs from midfield and alongside Cody Gakpo, the PSV could be key to the Dutch team doing well at the World Cup. He has scored eight goals in 13 Eredivisie games for PSV in his first full season in the Dutch top-flight following his move from PSG. After spending time at Barcelona and PSG’s youth systems as a youngster, Simons has had an incredible grounding. The fact Louis van Gaal loves to give young players a chance also works in his favor.