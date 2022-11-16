Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprise a World Cup group which could produce any combination of knockout rounds entrants, even if there’s a sincere favorite.

Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA, will be widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F, with Kevin De Bruyne capable of putting a Ballon d’Or on his mantle with a strong individual and team performance.

But Croatia’s got tournament acumen, Canada’s coming off the best front-to-back performance in CONCACAF qualifying, and Morocco has the stars at the back and front to win in any number of fashions.

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group F.

Group F schedule (all times ET)

November 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am

November 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

November 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha– 8am

November 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am

December 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

December 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha– 10am

How To Watch Group F matches live

When: November 23-December 1, 2022

November 23-December 1, 2022 Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Belgium

Current FIFA world ranking: 2

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 14

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)

Coach: Roberto Martinez

Key players: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard

Croatia

Current FIFA world ranking: 12

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 6

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)

Coach: Zlatko Dalic

Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic

Canada

Current FIFA world ranking: 41

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 2

How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF (1st place)

Coach: John Herdman

Key players: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Milan Borjan, Jonathan Osorio

Morocco

Current FIFA world ranking: 22

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 6

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF

Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic

Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss

