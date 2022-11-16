World Cup 2022 Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco schedule, fixtures, rankings

Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprise a World Cup group which could produce any combination of knockout rounds entrants, even if there’s a sincere favorite.

Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA, will be widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F, with Kevin De Bruyne capable of putting a Ballon d’Or on his mantle with a strong individual and team performance.

But Croatia’s got tournament acumen, Canada’s coming off the best front-to-back performance in CONCACAF qualifying, and Morocco has the stars at the back and front to win in any number of fashions.

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group F.

Group F schedule (all times ET)

November 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha– 8am
November 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
December 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha– 10am

How To Watch Group F matches live

  • When: November 23-December 1, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Belgium

Current FIFA world ranking: 2
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 14
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Roberto Martinez
Key players: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard

Croatia

Current FIFA world ranking: 12
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Zlatko Dalic
Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic

Canada

Current FIFA world ranking: 41
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 2
How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF (1st place)
Coach: John Herdman
Key players: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Milan Borjan, Jonathan Osorio

Morocco

Current FIFA world ranking: 22
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss

The 26 players in the France squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Didier Deschamps.

France go into the World Cup as the 2nd favorites (+550) to win the trophy as the reigning, defending world champions try to become the first nation to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

Les Bleus were ravaged by injuries in the weeks leading up to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, particularly in midfield, where longtime stalwarts, World Cup winners and probable starters N’Golo Kane and Paul Pogba were lost.

France will be fantastic going forward with Kylian Mbappe playing wide of/underneath a natural center forward in Karim Benzema, along with a pair of veterans (Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud) each with over 100 international caps to their name. They will be strong defensively once again, but how will the incredibly inexperienced midfield (Adrien Rabiot has the most caps with 29, and no one else even has 15) will determine how far they go.

Below is a look at the confirmed France squad for the World Cup.

Confirmed France squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate

Midfielders: Matteo Guendouzi, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Adrien Rabiot, Jordan Veretout, Eduardo Camavinga

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Christophe Nkunku, Karim Benzema, Kingsley Coman, Marcus Thuram

Who didn’t make the France team?

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Presnel Kimpembe, Clement Lenglet, Kurt Zouma

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Boubacar Kamara

The 26 players in the Germany squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Hansi Flick.

Germany go into the World Cup as the 6th favorites (+1000) to win the trophy as the four-time world champions play at a major international tournament under a manager other than Joachim Low for the first time since the 2006 World Cup (three World Cups and four European Championships).

Though Low has moved on, a handful of longtime stalwarts remain as Flick, previously the assistant under Low, puts his own personal stamp on Die Mannschaft. 36-year-old Manuel Neuer (113 caps) remains captain, with 33-year-old Thomas Muller (118 caps, 44 goals), 27-year-old Joshua Kimmich (70 caps) and 32-year-old Ilkay Gundogan (62 caps) all still very much in the first-team picture.

There is also a new generation of sensational talent coming through the German ranks, with 19-year-old midfielder Jamal Musiala establishing himself as a regular starter for Bayern Munich over the last 18 months, 20-year-old defender Armel Bella-Kotchap hitting the ground running in the Premier League with Southampton this season, and 20-year-old forward Karim Adeyemi being hailed as the next great striker to pass through Borussia Dortmund. 17-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko, who has been tabbed the next next great striker to pass through Dortmund, was also selected despite the fact he is yet to be capped by Germany.

Below is a look at the confirmed Germany squad for the World Cup.

Confirmed Germany squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Kevin Trapp, Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders: Antonio Rudiger, David Raum, Matthias Ginter, Thilo Kehrer, Niklas Sule, Lukas Klostermann, Christian Gunter, Nico Schlotterbeck, Armel Bella-Kotchap

Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Kai Havertz, Leon Goretzka, Mario Gotze, Jamal Musiala, Julian Brandt, Jonas Hofmann, Ilkay Gundogan

Forwards: Niclas Fullkrug, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Karim Adeyemi, Youssoufa Moukoko

Who didn’t make the Germany team?

Defenders: Benjamin Heinrichs, Jonathan Tah

Midfielders: Marco Reus, Julian Draxler, Julian Weigl

Forwards: Timo Werner, Lukas Nmecha

The 26 players in the Argentina squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Lionel Scaloni.

Argentina go into the World Cup as the 3rd favorites (+650) to win the trophy as Lionel Messi makes his final appearance (we think) on the world’s biggest stage.

Messi is 35 and will turn 39 during the next World Cup in the United State, Mexico and Canada in 2026. After capturing his long-awaited first major international trophy at the 2021 Copa America last summer, going out as a continental and world champion, in back-to-back years, would be even better than a Hollywood script.

La Albiceleste haven’t lifted the World Cup trophy since Diego Maradona’s legendary run at the 1986 tournament in Mexico. A pair of final appearances (1990 and 2014) are all Argentina have to show for their troubles in more recent times. The Copa America title ended an 18-year run of futility on South American soil, which included 2nd-place finishes at four of five tournaments from 2004 to 2016.

Below is a look at the confirmed Argentina squad for the World Cup.

Confirmed Argentina squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Geronimo Rulli, Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Juan Foyth, Nicolas Tagliafico, Gonzalo Montiel, German Pezzella, Marcos Acuña, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, Nahuel Molina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Alejandro Gomez, Guido Rodriguez, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernanez

Forwards: Julian Alvarez, Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Nicolas Gonzalez, Joaquin Correa, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez

With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play.

Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste breeze into the knockout rounds? Or will Mexico and Poland push them all the way? As for Saudi Arabia, they eased through qualifying so can we expect more from them at this World Cup?

Everybody will think Argentina will advance from this group (and likely win the World Cup) while one of Mexico and Poland will join them in the last 16. That opening game between El Tri and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland seems vital in deciding who will advance to the last 16.

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group C.

Group C schedule (all times ET)

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

How To Watch Group C matches live

  • When: November 22-30, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Argentina

Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez

Mexico

Current FIFA world ranking: 13
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 16
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (2nd place)
Coach: Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino
Key players: Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Herrera, Raul Jimenez

Poland

Current FIFA world ranking: 26
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz
Key players: Robert Lewandowski, Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski

Saudi Arabia

Current FIFA world ranking: 51
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group B)
Coach: Herve Renard
Key players: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais