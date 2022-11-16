Expect fireworks when a star-studded World Cup 2022 Group H puts Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, Heung-min Son, and Thomas Partey in the same group this November.
All World Cup groups have megastars but Portugal and Uruguay will be considered contenders if not favorites to reach the semifinals in Qatar.
Premier League fans will know players from every single team.
Portugal (Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, Partey), Uruguay (Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Betancur), Tottenham Hotspur (Son), and Ghana (Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Jeff Schlupp) are among the PL players set to contribute to the cause.
Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group H.
Group H schedule
November 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
December 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am
Portugal
Current FIFA world ranking: 9
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Fernando Santos
Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo
Ghana
Current FIFA world ranking: 61
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 4
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF via playoffs
Coach: Otto Addo
Key players: Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Jeff Schlupp
Uruguay
Current FIFA world ranking: 14
World Cup titles: 2 (1930, 1950)
World Cup appearances: 14
How they qualified: Qualified from CONMEBOL
Coach: Diego Alonso
Key players: Luis Suarez, Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Betancur
South Korea
Current FIFA world ranking: 28
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC
Coach: Paulo Bento
Key players: Heung-min Son, Young-gwon Kim, In-beom Hwang, Woo-yeong Jeong