World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing.

Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?

[ MORE: 2022 World Cup schedule, how to watch, start time, dates ]

Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.

Check out the 2022 World Cup winners betting odds below, provided by our partner, PointsBet.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022

November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022 Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

World Cup odds – group stage winners

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. Here are the odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Group A

Netherlands -223

Senegal +400

Ecuador +550

Qatar +1600

Group B

England -304

Wales +550

USA +600

Iran +1800

Group C

Argentina -223

Poland +450

Mexico +450

Saudi Arabia +2500

Group D

France -250

Denmark +275

Tunisia +1400

Australia +2000

Group E

Spain -112

Germany +110

Japan +1200

Costa Rica +5000

Group F

Belgium -200

Croatia +250

Morocco +1000

Canada +1200

Group G

Brazil -250

Switzerland +500

Serbia +600

Cameroon +1200

Group H

Portugal -154

Uruguay +200

Ghana +1100

South Korea +1100

World Cup 2022 odds – winners

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. Here are the odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Brazil +450

France +550

Argentina +650

England +700

Spain +800

Germany +1000

Belgium +1200

Netherlands +1200

Portugal +1200

Denmark +2800

Croatia +5000

Uruguay +5000

Switzerland +8000

Senegal +8000

Mexico +10000

Serbia +10000

Wales +125000

USA +15000

Poland +15000

Ecuador +20000

Qatar +25000

Cameroon +25000

Canada +25000

Ghana +30000

Japan +30000

Morocco +30000

South Korea +30000

Iran +35000

Australia +50000

Tunisia +50000

Costa Rica +100000

Saudi Arabia +1000000

Follow @AndyEdMLS