England squad for 2022 World Cup

By Nov 17, 2022, 6:50 AM EST
The 26 players in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by Gareth Southgate.

England go into the World Cup as the 4th favorites (+700) to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Southgate’s squad.

After finishing fourth at the 2018 World Cup and then losing to Italy on penalty kicks in agonizing fashion in the final of EURO 2020, reaching the semifinals in Qatar is the bare minimum for the Three Lions.

They have a stacked squad of talented players and that semifinal aim is achievable but there are some very difficult choices for Gareth Southgate to make as he prepares to name his 26-man squad.

Below is a look at the confirmed England squad for the World Cup.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Confirmed England squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Ben White, Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold, John Stones, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Connor Gallagher, Kalvin Phillips

Forwards: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Callum Wilson, Jack Grealish, James Maddison

What are the big dilemmas for Gareth Southgate?

The biggest issue for Southgate is generating some form and confidence in this England squad. They are without a win in their last six games and were relegated from the the top tier of the UEFA Nations League in recent months. That said, a rousing 3-3 draw against Germany last time out showed glimpses that this exciting young side can still turn it out when needed.

Defensively there are big problems for Southgate as Harry Maguire is bang out of form and he has lost both Kyle Walker and Reece James to injuries in recent weeks but Walker has made the squad with James missing out.

In midfield he’s added more attacking intent with Conor Gallagher and James Maddison both surprise inclusions.

Up top he has a plethora of options but Raheem Sterling’s form will be a concern and the likes of Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount and Phil Foden are pushing hard to start underneath Harry Kane in attack. Callum Wilson surprisingly won the race to back up Kane, with Tammy Abraham and Ivan Toney missing out.

Which players were on the bubble?

There is a core 18-20 players in this England squad who are guaranteed to make it to Qatar. Then there isn’t much between the huge group battling for the final six to eight spots. Trent Alexander-Arnold has made it and that is probably because Reece James is injured.

Kalvin Phillips’ injury record may be a concern, but he’s in, while Conor Gallagher beat James Ward-Prowse to a spot.

Ben White made it ahead of Marc Guehi and Fikayo Tomori. Tammy Abraham, Jarrod Bowen and Ivan Toney will all be very disappointed as Callum Wilson pipped them to that extra forward role.

Dean Henderson missed out with Nick Pope and Aaron Ramsdale backing up Jordan Pickford as England’s undisputed starting goalkeeper.

World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

By Nov 17, 2022, 7:24 AM EST
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December.

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

November, 20: Qatar vs Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 11am
November, 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
November, 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
November, 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

November, 21: England vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 21: USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
November, 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

November, 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2pm
November, 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
November, 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

November, 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am
November, 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
December, 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
December, 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

November, 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
December, 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

November, 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
December, 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
December, 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

November, 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
December, 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – December, 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – December, 3:  Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 -December, 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – December, 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 -December, 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – December, 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – December, 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – December, 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – December, 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – December, 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – December, 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – December, 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – December, 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – December, 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – December, 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – December, 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Cristiano Ronaldo: ‘I feel betrayed’ by Manchester United

By Nov 17, 2022, 7:20 AM EST
Cristiano Ronaldo has finally spoken out about his attempts to leave Manchester United and after months of silence he did not hold back.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, Ronaldo hit out at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, the club and people within it for not letting him leave this summer.

After starting in United’s 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa last weekend, Ronaldo, 37, has not featured in United’s final two games before the World Cup due to an illness. I think we can now read between the lines and suggest it may have been down to this interview.

Manchester United have responded to the interview by giving the statement below.

Statement from Manchester United after explosive Ronaldo comments

“Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.

“Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.”

Simply put: they are not happy with this.

Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on Manchester United situation

“Not only the coach but the other two or three guys around the club,” Ronaldo said when asked if United are trying to force him out. “I felt betrayed.”

Asked if he felt like they were trying to get rid of him, Ronaldo’s response went as follows.

“Honestly I should not say that. I don’t know. I don’t care. People should always listen to the truth. Yes, I feel betrayed and I felt that some people don’t want me here [at Manchester United]. Not only this year but last year too.”

He went on to say this about Erik ten Hag: “I don’t have respect for Erik ten Hag because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo said. “If you don’t have respect for me, I will never have any for you.”

Hen then went on to hammer the club, saying nothing has changed since Sir Alex Ferguson has left. He also said he loves Man United and the fans but said the club has to change many things.

“Since Sir Alex Ferguson left I saw no evolution in the club, the progress was zero,” Ronaldo added.

Ronaldo slams Glazers, says club didn’t believe him about sick daughter

The excerpts continue to be released with the full interview not yet released and Cristiano Ronaldo has also hit out at United’s American owners the Glazer family.

“The owners of the club – the Glazers – they don’t care about the club,” Ronaldo said. “I mean professional sport. Manchester United is a marketing club, they get their money from the marketing… The sports, they don’t really care in my opinion.”

He also revealed that he felt United’s hierarchy didn’t believe him when he told them he couldn’t go on their preseason tour due to his daughter being ill in hospital.

“I spoke with the director and the president of Man Utd and they kind of didn’t believe that something was going wrong, which made me feel bad,” Ronaldo said. “And it is something that really hurt me because they doubted my word that I was struggling, especially Bella and Geo [Georgina Rodriguez, Ronaldo’s girlfriend]. We had one week in hospital because Bella had a big problem and I didn’t go to the pre-season because of that. I didn’t want to leave my family to do the pre-season because I didn’t think it was fair to leave my family for a pre-season. This is why I didn’t go.”

City move ‘was close’ as Ronaldo slams young players

“Well, honestly, it [moving to City] was close. They spoke a lot and Guardiola said two weeks ago that they tried hard to have me,” Ronaldo said. ” But, as you know, my history is in Manchester United. Your heart, you’re feeling the way you did before, and it made the difference. And of course, as well, Sir Alex Ferguson. It was a conscious decision because the heart speaks loud in that moment.

“I think it [speaking with Ferguson] was the key. I wouldn’t say that Manchester City wasn’t close. But I think, I did [make] a conscious decision. I don’t regret at some point. And as you mentioned before, Sir Alex Ferguson was the key. I spoke with him… He said to me that ‘It’s impossible for you to come to Manchester City’. And I said ‘OK, Boss’.”

Ronaldo then went on to lambast the young players (he did praise United teammates Diogo Dalot and Lisandro Martinez) in the game today and hit out at their lack of hunger to succeed.

“They [the young players] live in a different era. My kid is 12-years-old, the mentality is not the same. The anger [is the difference], they have things more easily. They don’t suffer. And they don’t care. I don’t mean only a few at Manchester United, I mean in all teams. The new generation and the new technologies, they distract them. But they are not the same [in the way] that they listen but this is why we have two ears, as you listen from one side and they go away from another side,” Ronaldo added.

“So, it doesn’t surprise me. But in the same way, it’s a little bit [of a] shame because if they have the best examples in front of eyes, and if they don’t, at least copy what [they] did. For me, it’s kind of weird, because I remember when I was 18, 19, 20, I always looked to see the best players: (Ruud) Van Nistelrooy, (Rio) Ferdinand, Roy Keane, and (Ryan) Giggs – this is why I have the success that I have and longevity. Because I take care of my body, my mentality, my head, because I see these guys and I learn from them.

“I’m not the kind of guy who likes to give advice as I prefer to be an example. Because I’m an example. I’m there every morning and do the same stuff. I’m probably the first one to arrive and the last one to go out. I think the details speak for itself. As I told you before, they listen to one thing and in two minutes they have already forgotten and do what they think is better. This is why I say, I like to lead by example and some ones they follow me – but not much.

“They don’t care – some, yes, but most of them, no. But for me that is not surprising because they are not going to have longevity in their careers. It is impossible. In my generation you see many players reach 36, 37, 38 at a high level and I think this generation you will count on one hand how many will reach that level.”

What next?

After all this, it is clear Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United again, even though he has over six months left on his current contract.

How can he?

After talking out against the manager and other club officials for the first time publicly, he knows what he wants to do. United are doing just fine without him (he has three goals in 16 appearances across all competitions this season) and he hasn’t slotted in to Erik ten Hag’s system at all despite United having issues with strikers out injured.

He also seems to have upset his teammates at United. Just look at the reception he received from United’ Bruno Fernandes when they met up on international duty with Portugal. Frosty indeed.

Ronaldo wants out of United after the World Cup and the timing of this interview is perfect as he will now go away with Portugal for the next six weeks and he will want his future and a move away sorted by the time the January window opens.

After scoring just once in the Premier League for United this season, being used sparingly and refusing to come on as a sub against Tottenham and leaving the stadium early during a preseason game, Ronaldo has not played ball and is not in Erik ten Hag’s plans. He wanted out all summer long and is now trying to turn it on the club.

United wanted to keep him and convince him to stay, while none of the so-called ‘super clubs’ seemed to arrive with a serious offer to sign him. After this stunt, you can understand why.

Let’s see if that will change in January as Ronaldo targets a return to the UEFA Champions League and after forcing him to stick around United will now surely be forced to offload him.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second spell at the club where he made his name is set to end in an extremely unsavory manner.

Breakout players at the 2022 World Cup

By Nov 17, 2022, 7:05 AM EST
Who will be the breakout stars of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar?

We’re talking players who you hadn’t really seen play or heard too much about but now they are appointment viewing and are set for a big tournament, which could lead to stardom.

We could include the likes of Jamal Musiala, Jude Bellingham and Jonathan David in this list, but we aren’t doing that. You know all about those guys already.

Instead, here are players who are set to have a breakout 2022 World Cup.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Breakout players at the 2022 World Cup

Noussair Mazraoui – Morocco and Bayern Munich

Made the switch from Ajax to Bayern Munich last summer and the silky defender, 24, has slotted in perfectly at Bayern at right back. Morocco are in a tough group but if Mazraoui and Co. can hold firm, they have the likes of Hakimi, Ziyech and Boufal who can cause problems going forward. Mazraoui and Ziyech refused to play for Morocco due to falling out with former coach Vahid Halilhodzic but he was fired and now they’re back in.

Paraguay v Morocco - International Friendly
Getty Images

Andreas Skov Olsen – Denmark and Club Brugge

A key man in Club Brugge’s superb run to the Champions League last 16, the young Danish winger has been a revelation for Denmark too. Skov Olsen, 21, already has 23 caps and eight goals for Denmark and scored in their Nations League wins against Austria and France (their Group D opponents at the World Cup) in recent months. He is a tricky winger who has no fear. Club Brugge will be getting plenty of enquiries about him in January.

Denmark v France: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 1
Getty Images

Goncalo Ramos – Portugal and Benfica

Chased by a host of Premier League clubs in the summer, we can now understand why. Goncalo Ramos, 21, has stepped up for Benfica and filled the void left by Darwin Nunez with eight goals in 18 games and the Portuguese giants are in the last 16 of the Champions League. His combination of clever movement, rapid runs and tidy finishing means he will be a real threat in this Portugal team. Of course, Cristiano Ronaldo is the main man up top but expect Ramos to play a key role too.

SL Benfica v Rio Ave FC - Liga Portugal Bwin
Getty Images

Lee Kang-in – South Korea and Real Mallorca

A silky smooth playmaker, his role for South Korea just got more important as Heung-min Son’s injury may not see him at his very boost. Lee Kang-in is still just 21 years old but has huge experience in Spain and he’s been instrumental in some huge wins for Real Mallorca in recent weeks. So much of the focus is on Son for South Korea, and rightly so, but Lee Kang-in makes them tick. He won the player of the tournament at the 2019 U-20 World Cup.

Villarreal Cf V Rcd Mallorca - La Liga Santander
Getty Images

Karol Swiderski – Poland and Charlotte FC

The Polish forward, 25, has been a revelation for Charlotte FC in MLS and he will be one of Poland’s main attackers supporting Robert Lewandowski. Swiderski can score a stunner but his tireless work in attack will go a long way to helping create chances for Lewandowski. There has already been plenty of interest in him based on his form in MLS in 2022. There will be even more after this World Cup.

Poland v Wales: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 4
Getty Images

Kaoru Mitoma – Japan and Brighton

He’s been a revelation for Brighton since breaking into the team this season and the 25-year-old Japanese playmaker is on the rise in a big way. He was excellent for Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian Pro League last season and he’s scored five goals in eight games (including one against the USMNT) for Japan in 2022. He is so quick, skilful and direct. Mitoma and Japan will surprise a lot of people at this tournament.

Japan - USA
Getty Images

Xavi Simons – Netherlands and PSV Eindhoven

Belgium U23 v Netherlands U23 - International Friendly
Getty Images

He has never played for the Netherlands but made their World Cup squad. The 19-year-old midfielder excelled against Arsenal in the Europa League and is destined for the very top. So good on the ball, he makes superb runs from midfield and alongside Cody Gakpo, the PSV could be key to the Dutch team doing well at the World Cup. He has scored eight goals in 13 Eredivisie games for PSV in his first full season in the Dutch top-flight following his move from PSG. After spending time at Barcelona and PSG’s youth systems as a youngster, Simons has had an incredible grounding. The fact Louis van Gaal loves to give young players a chance also works in his favor.

Ruben Vargas – Switzerland and Augsburg

FBL-EUR-NATIONS-SUI-CZE
Getty Images

Switzerland have some talented young players coming through the ranks with forwards Breel Embolo (still just 25) and Noah Okafor (22) getting plenty of attention. Make sure you pay close attention to Ruben Vargas, 24, too. The FC Augsburg winger has become a key man for Switzerland and is due to start on the left wing alongside Xherdan Shaqiri and Djibril Sow underneath center forward Embolo. Vargas is a tricky winger who is very unpredictable and is a joy to watch. His father hails from the Dominican Republic and his mother is from Switzerland as he grew up in Luzern’s academy before heading to Augsburg in the Bundesliga. Vargas was excellent for the Swiss at EURO 2020 and it seems like he will be a player plenty of teams in Europe will take a look at in January.

World Cup 2022 odds: Favorites, underdogs, group stage winners

By Nov 17, 2022, 7:04 AM EST
The World Cup 2022 odds are already intriguing.

Who’s going to lift the World Cup trophy on Sunday, Dec. 18, and what are the current betting odds for them to do so?

Odds for not only who will be crowned world champions this winter in Qatar, but also for each one of the eight groups, were posted.

Check out the 2022 World Cup winners betting odds below, provided by our partner, PointsBet.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

World Cup odds – group stage winners

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. Here are the odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Group A

Netherlands -223
Senegal +400
Ecuador +550
Qatar +1600

Group B

England -304
Wales +550
USA +600
Iran +1800

Group C

Argentina -223
Poland +450
Mexico +450
Saudi Arabia +2500

Group D

France -250
Denmark +275
Tunisia +1400
Australia +2000

Group E

Spain -112
Germany +110
Japan +1200
Costa Rica +5000

Group F

Belgium -200
Croatia +250
Morocco +1000
Canada +1200

Group G

Brazil -250
Switzerland +500
Serbia +600
Cameroon +1200

Group H

Portugal -154
Uruguay +200
Ghana +1100
South Korea +1100

World Cup 2022 odds – winners

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links. Here are the odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Brazil +450
France +550
Argentina +650
England +700
Spain +800
Germany +1000
Belgium +1200
Netherlands +1200
Portugal +1200
Denmark +2800
Croatia +5000
Uruguay +5000
Switzerland +8000
Senegal +8000
Mexico +10000
Serbia +10000
Wales +125000
USA +15000
Poland +15000
Ecuador +20000
Qatar +25000
Cameroon +25000
Canada +25000
Ghana +30000
Japan +30000
Morocco +30000
South Korea +30000
Iran +35000
Australia +50000
Tunisia +50000
Costa Rica +100000
Saudi Arabia +1000000

