England vs Iran: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Harry Kane is coming off a Golden Boot from the 2018 tournament in Russia as England lost to Belgium in group play and then Croatia in the semifinal before losing again to Belgium in the third-place game.
Iran will view the group as its best chance yet to escape the group stage, having failed to play a fourth game in 1998, 2006, 2014, and 2018. Iran went 1-1-1 in Russia, finishing behind Spain and Portugal by just one point.
Key storylines, players to watch closely
Can England, as always, handle the massive weight of expectation hoisted on it by the nation, its media, and the power and prestige of a team largely constructed from Premier League giants? That’s the question for the Three Lions at every single tournament and it doesn’t have to get much deeper than that. Kane and Raheem Sterling are the attacking stars but Phil Foden and Declan Rice have firmly staked their claims as part of the next generation. Will Jordan Pickford prove an effective star between the sticks?
Iran knows how close it came to shocking the world when it beat Morocco and lost 1-0 to Spain before drawing Portugal 1-1 to finish group play. This is the last chance for a number of players from a very good generation that includes Mehdi Taremi, Karim Ansarifard, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh. Watch out for 27-year-old forward Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen) and club captain Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens).
England quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 5
World Cup titles: 1 (1966)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Key players: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice
Iran quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 20
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group A)
Coach: Dragan Skocic
Key players: Ehsan Hajsafi, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi
Tournament dark horses Senegal will have to do their dark-horsing without Sadio Mane when they meet the Netherlands in a tasty World Cup Group A match on Monday in Al Khor.
Mane requires surgery after suffering an injury with club Bayern Munich, leaving Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gana Gueye, and Senegal to seek a knockout round berth without the runner-up for the 2022 Ballon d’Or.
The Netherlands is led by Louis van Gaal and boasts a team expected to make a run of its own, though there’s little dark horse about a team with stars like Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, and Memphis Depay.
Key storylines, players to watch closely
The Netherlands missed out on the 2018 World Cup but it have made a living making deep runs at the tournament, playing for a medal on five occasions in eight tournaments. The three-time runners-up last played in a final at the 2010 tournament, reaching the third-place game and winning in 2014. Louis van Gaal’s both playing for now and blooding talent for the future, bringing 24-year-old goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, as well as under-24 players Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo, Noa Lang, and Kenneth Taylor.
Senegal’s been fantastic in African competition and really looked set to make a deep run in Qatar but there are a lot of questions for Aliou Cisse’s men as they qualified for consecutive World Cups for the first time in history. Who will step up in place of Mane? Is Ismaila Sarr ready for the increased attention? Can Cheikhou Kouyate and Idrissa Gana Gueye prove too steely a midfield for the Dutch and Group A?
Senegal quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 18
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 2
How they qualified: Beat Egypt in CAF playoff
Coach: Aliou Cisse
Key players: Ismaila Sarr, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Kalidou Koulibaly
Netherlands quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 8
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group G)
Coach: Louis van Gaal
Key players: Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong
There are new faces like Canada and (sorta) the United States men’s national team, too, as the CONCACAF neighbors are joined by fellow confederation mates Costa Rica and Mexico.
It’s set to be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup and probably Cristiano Ronaldo’s as well, though the Portuguese is gathering headlines for any number of reasons heading into Qatar.
Our staff of Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola have laid out their group stage, knockout round, and award predictions below, also making some USMNT projections ahead of the Yanks’ Group B fight with Wales, England, and Iran.
Mane, 30, was injured during Bayern Munich’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday and his injury will keep him out of the competition as the ailment requires surgery.
This is a huge blow for not only Mane and Senegal but also the World Cup overall. This is the player who came second in the recent Ballon d’Or vote and is at the very peak of his powers.
Bayern Munich had released a statement saying: “Sadio Mane suffered an injury to his right fibula during FC Bayern vs Werder Bremen. He will miss the game against Schalke. Further examinations will follow in the coming days, and FC Bayern are in contact with the medical staff of the Senegalese Football Association.”
As for Senegal, The Lions of Teranga had included Mane in their squad for the tournament in the hopes that he would only miss the group stage. Unfortunately, this is not the case.
The reigning AFCON champions seemed set for a big tournament under Aliou Cisse as they are more than capable of causing shocks against the favorites from South America and Europe. But having Mane available was a significant part of that.
After all he has achieved on the club and international stage, it’s very cruel to not see him leading the African champs in a World Cup where they are expected to make a run in the knockout rounds.
Reece James has confirmed he’s been ruled out of England’s World Cup squad.
James, 22, has been sensational for Chelsea this season but he suffered a knee injury two weeks ago. The attacking right back has been working hard to recover in time to be named in the squad but he won’t be included as he will miss a large chunk of the tournament.
Reportedly Gareth Southgate wasn’t willing to see James miss the entire group stage, while in his statement the player hinted that he was willing to risk his long-term fitness to be available for England at the World Cup.