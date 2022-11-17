Hosts Qatar do battle with Ecuador as the 2022 World Cup kicks off on Sunday with excitement and intrigue levels through the roof.

This will be the first time Qatar has ever played in the World Cup.

STREAM LIVE QATAR vs ECUADOR

Qatar have the hopes of a nation on their shoulders and despite being the third lowest ranked team in the tournament the hosts nation have fared pretty well in recent years. They won the AFC Asian Cup in 2019 and reached the semifinals of the Gold Cup in 2021.

As for Ecuador, they have an exciting crop of young players coming through as Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan (both at Brighton) and Jose Cifuentes are some of the rising stars. Both Qatar and Ecuador will be pleased with this draw but know that Senegal and the Netherlands are favorites to get out of Group A.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Qatar vs Ecuador.

How to watch Qatar vs Ecuador live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Sunday

Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Qatar have been led by Spanish coach Felix Sanchez since 2017 and their entire squad plays in the domestic league. This is a tight-knit group and five of their World Cup squad have over 100 caps, as they are primed and ready for a first-ever World Cup appearance. Qatar’s captain Hassan Al Haydos has an incredible 169 caps to his name and the Al Saad star has 36 goals at international level. Almoez Ali and Akram Afif are also dangerous up top, while Abdulaziz Hatem is a star in midfield.

For Ecuador, the young aforementioned group are extremely talented but Enner Valencia is La Tri’s main man. He’s scored 35 goals in 74 outings and he’s having a sensational season with Turkish giants Fenerbahce as he’s scored 13 goals in 12 league games. To get out of World Cup qualifying in South America is a huge achievement and Ecuador should not be underestimated. They reached the last 16 of the 2006 World Cup and have qualified for four of the last six tournaments.

Qatar quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 50

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 0

How they qualified: As hosts

Coach: Felix Sanchez

Key players: Abdelkarim Hassan, Almoez Ali, Hassan Al-Haydos

Ecuador quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 44

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 3

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (4th place)

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro

Key players: Enner Valencia, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan

Follow @JPW_NBCSports