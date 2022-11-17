Senegal vs Netherlands: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tournament dark horses Senegal will have to do their dark-horsing without Sadio Mane when they meet the Netherlands in a tasty World Cup Group A match on Monday in Al Khor.

Mane requires surgery after suffering an injury with club Bayern Munich, leaving Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gana Gueye, and Senegal to seek a knockout round berth without the runner-up for the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

The Netherlands is led by Louis van Gaal and boasts a team expected to make a run of its own, though there’s little dark horse about a team with stars like Virgil van Dijk, Frenkie de Jong, and Memphis Depay.

Here is everything you need for Senegal vs Netherlands.

How to watch Senegal vs Netherlands live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET, Monday Nov. 21

Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

The Netherlands missed out on the 2018 World Cup but it have made a living making deep runs at the tournament, playing for a medal on five occasions in eight tournaments. The three-time runners-up last played in a final at the 2010 tournament, reaching the third-place game and winning in 2014. Louis van Gaal’s both playing for now and blooding talent for the future, bringing 24-year-old goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, as well as under-24 players Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo, Noa Lang, and Kenneth Taylor.

Senegal’s been fantastic in African competition and really looked set to make a deep run in Qatar but there are a lot of questions for Aliou Cisse’s men as they qualified for consecutive World Cups for the first time in history. Who will step up in place of Mane? Is Ismaila Sarr ready for the increased attention? Can Cheikhou Kouyate and Idrissa Gana Gueye prove too steely a midfield for the Dutch and Group A?

Senegal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 18

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 2

How they qualified: Beat Egypt in CAF playoff

Coach: Aliou Cisse

Key players: Ismaila Sarr, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Kalidou Koulibaly

Netherlands quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 8

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 10

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group G)

Coach: Louis van Gaal

Key players: Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong

