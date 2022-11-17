Sadio Mane will miss the 2022 World Cup, darkening the hopes of the one of the tournament’s fashionable dark horses in African powers Senegal.

Mane, 30, was injured during Bayern Munich’s 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday and his injury will keep him out of the competition as the ailment requires surgery.

This is a huge blow for not only Mane and Senegal but also the World Cup overall. This is the player who came second in the recent Ballon d’Or vote and is at the very peak of his powers.

Bayern Munich had released a statement saying: “Sadio Mane suffered an injury to his right fibula during FC Bayern vs Werder Bremen. He will miss the game against Schalke. Further examinations will follow in the coming days, and FC Bayern are in contact with the medical staff of the Senegalese Football Association.”

As for Senegal, The Lions of Teranga had included Mane in their squad for the tournament in the hopes that he would only miss the group stage. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

X News #Mané: He will remain in Munich in the next days and will be treated here. Mané is behaving in a highly professional manner. New medical examinations in 10 days. His attendance at the World Cup is unlikely but not yet 100 % ruled out at this stage. @SkySportDE 🇸🇳 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 11, 2022

The reigning AFCON champions seemed set for a big tournament under Aliou Cisse as they are more than capable of causing shocks against the favorites from South America and Europe. But having Mane available was a significant part of that.

After all he has achieved on the club and international stage, it’s very cruel to not see him leading the African champs in a World Cup where they are expected to make a run in the knockout rounds.

Reece James ruled out

Reece James has confirmed he’s been ruled out of England’s World Cup squad.

James, 22, has been sensational for Chelsea this season but he suffered a knee injury two weeks ago. The attacking right back has been working hard to recover in time to be named in the squad but he won’t be included as he will miss a large chunk of the tournament.

Reportedly Gareth Southgate wasn’t willing to see James miss the entire group stage, while in his statement the player hinted that he was willing to risk his long-term fitness to be available for England at the World Cup.

This is a big blow for James and England as he was in incredible form early in the season and was nailed on to be England’s starter at right wing-back in their 3-4-3 formation.

Luckily for the Three Lions, they have Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker (who should be fit) and Ben White who can all play in that position.

2022 World Cup injury list

Below is a list of players who are confirmed to miss the World Cup through injury, plus details on players who are still on the bubble and could miss out.

Brazil: Diego Carlos, Arthur Melo

England: Reece James, Ben Chilwell

France: N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba

Germany: Timo Werner

Mexico: Jesus ‘Tecatito’ Corona

Netherlands: Georginio Wijnaldum

Portugal: Diogo Jota

Spain: Mikel Oyarzabal

In doubt: Mike Maignan (France), Ronald Araujo (Uruguay), Raphael Varane (France), Sadio Mane (Senegal), Kyle Walker (England), Raul Jimenez (Mexico), Dusan Vlahovic (Serbia), Paulo Dybala (Argentina), Giovani Lo Celso (Argentina), Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

