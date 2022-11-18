Denmark vs Tunisia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Denmark and Christian Eriksen know they’ll have a chance to be the darlings of the 2022 World Cup, and that that journey begins with tournament dark horse Tunisia on Tuesday in Al Rayyan.

Eriksen’s terrifying on-field injury at EURO 2020 caught the attention of the world and Denmark went deep into the tournament while following the progress of their ailing captain.

STREAM LIVE DENMARK vs TUNISIA

Eriksen is back and thriving, now a member of Manchester United. He’ll know that Tunisia and coach Jalel Kadri will view this tournament as a chance to bring an African tournament as deep as it’s ever gone at a World Cup.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Denmark vs Tunisia.

How to watch Denmark vs Tunisia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET, Tuesday

Stadium: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Christian Eriksen joins Danish captain Simon Kjaer as centurions, and Denmark has a load of players very much in their prime. Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will help drive the midfield in a tantalizing group that includes Eriksen, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, and Thomas Delaney.

Tunisia boasts recent-enough wins over Egypt, Japan, and Nigeria, and handled Iran 2-0 a few days ago. There are veterans up-and-down the squad but the midfield is a younger bunch and will have to face Denmark’s strength. As for the youth: Can 19-year-old Hannibal Mejbri be a breakout star of the tournament, or might it be Brondby’s Anis Ben Slimane? Look for 25-year-old Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros) to make his presence felt early and often.

Denmark quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 10

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group F)

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Key players: Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen

Tunisia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 30

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified via CAF playoffs (Beat Mali)

Coach: Jalel Kadri

Key players: Ferjani Sassi, Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni

Follow @NicholasMendola