Mexico vs Poland: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 18, 2022, 11:44 PM EST
Mexico will kick off its 2022 World Cup campaign against Robert Lewandowski, Piotr Zielinski and Poland on Tuesday at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar.

STREAM LIVE MEXICO vs POLAND 

Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s side qualified by finishing 2nd in CONCACAF (one place and three points above the USMNT), as they get set to compete in their 8th straight World Cup.

Poland qualified by beating Sweden in the sides’ UEFA playoff in March. Poland were previously scheduled to face Russia in the semifinals, but Russia were banned from the competition following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, thus Poland advanced in a walkover.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Mexico vs Poland.

How to watch Mexico vs Poland live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Tuesday
Stadium: Stadium 974, Doha
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

At various points during qualifying, Tata found himself under plenty of pressure as many fans doubted he would still be in charge if/when Mexico took the field in Qatar. Here’s the positive spin on Mexico’s recent World Cup appearances: seven straight tournaments, seven straight times they advanced from the group stage. Now, here’s the negative spin: seven straight eliminations in the round of 16; zero quarterfinal appearances; 0-for-7 after losing to Brazil in 2018. Alexis Vega could be the next Mexican star to make the jump to Europe, and potentially the Premier League, with a strong showing at the World Cup. A number of European clubs, including fellow Mexico star Raul Jimenez’s Wolves, are reportedly interested in the 24-year-old Guadalajara winger.

As for Poland, 2022 will be back-to-back World Cup appearances, on the heels of missing back-to-back tournaments in 2010 and 2014. They were eliminated from the group after two games in 2018, before winning in their farewell appearance on matchday 3. For many of the stars the world has become so familiar with in recent years, this will be their last hurrah, as Lewandowski (34), Kamil Glik (34), Kamil Grosicki (34), Grzegorz Krychowiak (32) approach the finish line internationally. Between them, 414 caps’ worth of experience at a very high level. Poland haven’t been to the knockout rounds of the World Cup since 1986 in, coincidentally, Mexico.

Mexico quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 13
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 16
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (2nd place)
Coach: Gerardo “Tata” Martino
Key players: Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Herrera, Raul Jimenez

Poland quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 26
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz
Key players: Robert Lewandowski, Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski

Denmark vs Tunisia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 18, 2022, 12:23 PM EST
Denmark and Christian Eriksen know they’ll have a chance to be the darlings of the 2022 World Cup, and that that journey begins with tournament dark horse Tunisia on Tuesday in Al Rayyan.

Eriksen’s terrifying on-field injury at EURO 2020 caught the attention of the world and Denmark went deep into the tournament while following the progress of their ailing captain.

STREAM LIVE DENMARK vs TUNISIA

Eriksen is back and thriving, now a member of Manchester United. He’ll know that Tunisia and coach Jalel Kadri will view this tournament as a chance to bring an African tournament as deep as it’s ever gone at a World Cup.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Denmark vs Tunisia.

How to watch Denmark vs Tunisia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET, Tuesday
Stadium: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Christian Eriksen joins Danish captain Simon Kjaer as centurions, and Denmark has a load of players very much in their prime. Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will help drive the midfield in a tantalizing group that includes Eriksen, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, and Thomas Delaney.

Tunisia boasts recent-enough wins over Egypt, Japan, and Nigeria, and handled Iran 2-0 a few days ago. There are veterans up-and-down the squad but the midfield is a younger bunch and will have to face Denmark’s strength. As for the youth: Can 19-year-old Hannibal Mejbri be a breakout star of the tournament, or might it be Brondby’s Anis Ben Slimane? Look for 25-year-old Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros) to make his presence felt early and often.

Denmark quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 10
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group F)
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand
Key players: Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen

Tunisia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 30
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified via CAF playoffs (Beat Mali)
Coach: Jalel Kadri
Key players: Ferjani Sassi, Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 18, 2022, 12:03 PM EST
Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup with high hopes for Argentina and a tricky test from Saudi Arabia in Lusail on Tuesday.

Messi’s nation is one of the favorites to go far in Qatar and the one-time finalist would love to add a World Cup to his glittering resume.

STREAM LIVE ARGENTINA vs SAUDI ARABIA 

Saudi Arabia’s close to home and a tough nut to crack, scrappy and capable of hanging in any game.

Saudi coach Herve Renard is well-experienced on the stage and may have a surprise in store for Group C, where his completely Saudi-based squad has been training together for some time.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Argentina vs Saudi Arabia.

How to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET, Tuesday
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Can Saudi Arabia slow Messi, let alone Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, et cetera, et cetera?

Will this be the blast-off for the international careers of Alexis Mac Allister or Julian Alvarez?

And can a Saudi player catch the eye of the international community and even draw the player away from the nation’s domestic league?

Argentina quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez

Saudi Arabia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 51
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group B)
Coach: Herve Renard
Key players: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais

World Cup player rankings: Who are the top 25 players in Qatar?

By Nov 17, 2022, 5:27 PM EST
Our World Cup player rankings have landed, as we select the top 25 players in Qatar before the tournament kicks off.

Of course, this is going to change a lot during the World Cup and we will be updating this list as all the action happens in Qatar.

[ MORE: Rosters for all 32 teams ]

From Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe, there are superstars galore who have the hopes of their nation resting on their shoulders.

[ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock ]

Below are the player rankings in full which we will updated throughout the tournament.

[ MORE: World Cup odds ]

How to watch, start time, dates, stream links

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

World Cup player rankings

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina)
2. Kylian Mbappe (France)
3. Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium)
4. Karim Benzema (France)
5. Neymar (Brazil)
6. Harry Kane (England)
7. Sadio Mane (Senegal)
8. Alisson (Brazil)
9. Robert Lewandowski (Poland)
10. Vinicius Junior (Brazil)
11. Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)
12. Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)
13. Joshua Kimmich (Germany)
14. Luka Modric (Croatia)
15. Casemiro (Brazil)
16. Heung-min Son (South Korea)
17. Jamal Musiala (Germany)
18. Luis Suarez (Uruguay)
19. Pedri (Spain)
20. Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)
21. Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands)
22. Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)
23. Phil Foden (England)
24. Christian Eriksen (Denmark)
25. Raphael Varane (France)

Next men up: Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, Antony, Lisandro Martinez, William Saliba, Marquinhos, Thomas Muller, Memphis Depay, Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan

England vs Iran: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 17, 2022, 5:17 PM EST
England looks to build on its first World Cup semifinal run of the 21st century when it tangles with Iran in Qatar on Monday.

The Group B match will be viewed as a tune-up for England, as will most of the group stage as the Three Lions are heavily favored to advance ahead of the United States, Iran, and Wales.

STREAM LIVE ENGLAND vs IRAN

Harry Kane is coming off a Golden Boot from the 2018 tournament in Russia as England lost to Belgium in group play and then Croatia in the semifinal before losing again to Belgium in the third-place game.

Iran will view the group as its best chance yet to escape the group stage, having failed to play a fourth game in 1998, 2006, 2014, and 2018. Iran went 1-1-1 in Russia, finishing behind Spain and Portugal by just one point.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for England vs Iran.

How to watch England vs Iran  live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET, Monday Nov. 21
Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Can England, as always, handle the massive weight of expectation hoisted on it by the nation, its media, and the power and prestige of a team largely constructed from Premier League giants? That’s the question for the Three Lions at every single tournament and it doesn’t have to get much deeper than that. Kane and Raheem Sterling are the attacking stars but Phil Foden and Declan Rice have firmly staked their claims as part of the next generation. Will Jordan Pickford prove an effective star between the sticks?

Iran knows how close it came to shocking the world when it beat Morocco and lost 1-0 to Spain before drawing Portugal 1-1 to finish group play. This is the last chance for a number of players from a very good generation that includes Mehdi Taremi, Karim Ansarifard, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh. Watch out for 27-year-old forward Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen) and club captain Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens).

England quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 5
World Cup titles: 1 (1966)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Key players: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice

Iran quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 20
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group A)
Coach: Dragan Skocic
Key players: Ehsan Hajsafi, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi