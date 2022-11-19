Belgium vs Canada: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 19, 2022, 11:57 AM EST
0 Comments

Canada plays its first World Cup match since 1986 when it tangles with Canada at 2pm ET Wednesday in Al Rayyan.

The Canadians went 0-3 and did not score a goal at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, and have since won a lone Gold Cup while failing to qualify for any World Cup or Olympics.

Their first test is a stiff one in world No. 2 Belgium, as Kevin De Bruyne and Co. are widely-expected to contend for the tournament title.

The Red Devils have incredible depth in attack, midfield, and goal but may rely on an aging defense that includes 35-year-old Jan Vertonghen, 33-year-old Toby Alderweireld, and 31-year-old Thomas Meunier.

Here is everything you need for Belgium vs Canada.

How to watch Belgium vs Canada live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Wednesday Nov. 23
Stadium: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

There’s strength in the aforementioned Belgium defense, though, and Belgium will be bringing six centurions to Qatar (Vertonghen, Alderweireled, Axel Witsel, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku).  Thibaut Courtois (97) should reach his 100th cap during the tournament and Kevin De Bruyne could also hit that height with a prolonged Belgium run (94). This is a golden generation and hopes for — and pressure on — it will be incredibly high.

Canada is a proud soccer nation that has dramatically-underachieved in World Cup qualifying despite a wealth of talent at home and abroad. The big question is whether John Herdmann’s defense can get the Canadians through a match like this, as goalkeeper Milan Borjan is spectacular but the backs untested at any level near that of Belgium.

Belgium quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 2
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 14
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Roberto Martinez
Key players: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard

Canada quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 41
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 2
How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF (1st place)
Coach: John Herdman
Key players: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Milan Borjan, Jonathan Osorio

Can Morocco be the surprise package that makes a run at African history at the World Cup? It will likely need a win over favored Croatia to get there.

Morocco begins its tricky World Cup run as underdogs to get out of its group but has a well-experienced boss in Vahid Halilhodzic at the wheel ahead of matches with Croatia, Belgium, and Canada.

The Atlas Lions have Belgium next and would love to have a point or three in their pockets before what it hopes will be a meaningful group finale against Canada.

For Croatia, it’s knowing that Belgium is last and that a win over the underdogs from North Africa will help it come closer to sealing its spot in the knockout rounds before looking at the favored Red Devils.

Here is everything you need for Morocco vs Croatia.

How to watch Morocco vs Croatia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET, Wednesday Nov. 23
Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Morocco has the capability to surprise, having lost just once since March (a misleading 3-0 defeat to the USMNT in Cincinnati). Wins over Chile and Ghana this year preceded a Thursday 3-0 defeat of Georgia. The Atlas Lions can prove tough to break down with Romain Saiss, Noussair Mazraoui, and Achraf Hakimi in their ranks.

Croatia is the definition of a tournament team with several national legends at the end of their massive careers, including captain Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, and Domagoj Vida. Only six players on the roster are under 25 and the time is now for Croatia. Will the pressure weigh on the team?

Morocco quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 22
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF
Coach: Vahid Halilhodzic
Key players: Achraf Hakimi, Yassine Bounou, Youssef En-Nesyri, Romain Saiss

Croatia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 12
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 6
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Zlatko Dalic
Key players: Luka Modric, Andrej Kramaric, Mateo Kovacic

What do the odds tell us about USMNT group expectations at World Cup?

By Nov 19, 2022, 12:56 PM EST
0 Comments

Should the USMNT make it out of World Cup Group B?

That depends on who you ask.

Some United States men’s national team diehards will tell you that the only question is whether they get a win off England.

Gregg Berhalter’s doubters will say the best team’s not there and the Yanks may not get a result from Wales, Iran, or the Three Lions.

The truth is probably somewhere in between, as the USMNT’s longshot +15000 odds to win the tournament lag behind England (+800) but are better than those of Wales (+25000) and Iran (+50000).

Our partner PointsBet has the Yanks as -105 to qualify from Group B and +450 to win the group. And it’s considered more likely the USMNT gets into the quarterfinals (+400) as top England for the group.

Let’s take a look at the USMNT’s three matches of the group stage, and what they might tell us about the USA’s World Cup fortunes.

USMNT vs Wales odds

2pm ET, Monday

USMNT (+150) vs Wales (+210) | Draw (+200)

The USMNT will publicly label itself as underdogs but that better not be the message inside camp. The U.S. and Wales on a neutral field is considered a close one by PointsBet, with only six other group stage match-ups deemed closer

  • Poland vs Mexico
  • Australia vs Tunisia
  • Spain vs Germany
  • South Korea vs Ghana
  • Ecuador vs Senegal
  • Serbia vs Switzerland

USMNT vs England odds

2pm ET, Friday

USMNT (+475) vs England (-175) | Draw (+260)

The one group match that sees the USMNT as underdogs sees them as significant underdogs, but how big of a longshot are the Yanks to beat the Three Lions?

The USMNT’s (+475) payoff to beat England is equal or within +/- 25 of:

  • Japan’s +500 odds to beat Germany
  • Cameroon’s +450 odds to beat Switzerland
  • Ecuador’s +475 chance of taking down the Netherlands
  • Costa Rica’s +475 to win versus Japan
  • Morocco’s +500 to overcome Belgium

So, yes, a legit shock to the tournament’s system, though nowhere near the biggest longshots of the tournament, which are Costa Rica (+1800) to take down Spain, Saudi Arabia (+1500) to stun Argentina, Cameroon (+1200) to beat Brazil, and Costa Rica (+1200) to topple Germany.

USMNT vs Iran odds

2pm ET, Tuesday Nov. 29

USMNT (-105) vs Iran (+260) | Draw (+240)

The Yanks are significant favorites to win, though it’s not fait accompli by any means.

The 365-point spread between a USMNT and Iran win is a bit of a unicorn but closest to France’s favor against Denmark and Croatia’s spot above Morocco.

Gianni Infantino scolds World Cup critics in extraordinary diatribe

Associated PressNov 19, 2022, 10:19 AM EST
1 Comment

DOHA, Qatar (AP) Gianni Infantino said he feels gay. That he feels like a woman. That he feels like a migrant worker. He lectured Europeans for criticizing Qatar’s human rights record and defended the host country’s last-minute decision to ban beer from World Cup stadiums.

The FIFA president delivered a one-hour tirade on the eve of the World Cup’s opening match, and then spent about 45 minutes answering questions from media about the Qatari government’s actions and a wide range of other topics.

“Today I feel Qatari,” Infantino said Saturday at the start of his first news conference of the World Cup. “Today I feel Arab. Today I feel African. Today I feel gay. Today I feel disabled. Today I feel a migrant worker.”

Infantino later shot back at one reporter who noticed he left women out of his unusual declaration.

“I feel like a woman,” the FIFA president responded.

Qatar has faced a litany of criticism since 2010, when it was chosen by FIFA to host the biggest soccer tournament in the world.

Migrant laborers who built Qatar’s World Cup stadiums often worked long hours under harsh conditions and were subjected to discrimination, wage theft and other abuses as their employers evaded accountability, London-based rights group Equidem said in a 75-page report released this month.

Infantino defended the country’s immigration policy, and praised the government for bringing in migrants to work.

“We in Europe, we close our borders and we don’t allow practically any worker from those countries, who earn obviously very low income, to work legally in our countries,” Infantino said. “If Europe would really care about the destiny of these people, these young people, then Europe could also do as Qatar did.

“But give them some work. Give them some future. Give them some hope. But this moral-lesson giving, one-sided, it is just hypocrisy.”

Qatar is governed by a hereditary emir who has absolute say over all governmental decisions and follows an ultraconservative form of Islam known as Wahhabism. In recent years, Qatar has been transformed following a natural gas boom in the 1990s, but it has faced pressure from within to stay true to its Islamic heritage and Bedouin roots.

Under heavy international scrutiny, Qatar has enacted a number of labor reforms in recent years that have been praised by Equidem and other rights groups. But advocates say abuses are still widespread and that workers have few avenues for redress.

Infantino, however, continued to hit the Qatari government’s talking points of turning criticism back onto the West.

“What we Europeans have been doing for the past 3,000 years we should be apologizing for the next 3,000 years before we start giving moral lessons to people,” said Infantino, who moved last year from Switzerland to live in Doha ahead of the World Cup.

In response to his comments, human rights group Amnesty International said Infantino was “brushing aside legitimate human rights criticisms” by dismissing the price paid by migrant workers to make the tournament possible and FIFA’s responsibility for it.

“Demands for equality, dignity and compensation cannot be treated as some sort of culture war – they are universal human rights that FIFA has committed to respect in its own statutes,” said Steve Cockburn, Amnesty’s head of economic and social justice.

Qatar’s Pushback

A televised speech by Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, on Oct. 25 marked a turning point in the country’s approach to any criticism, claiming it had been “subjected to an unprecedented campaign that no host country has ever faced.”

Since then, government ministers and senior World Cup organizing staff have dismissed some European criticism as racism, and calls to create a compensation fund for the families of migrant workers as a publicity stunt.

What about Europe?

Qatar has often been criticized for laws that criminalize homosexuality, limit some freedoms for women and do not offer citizenship to migrants.

“How many gay people were prosecuted in Europe?” Infantino said, repeating previous comments that European countries had similar laws until recent generations. “Sorry, it was a process. We seem to forget.”

He reminded that in one region of Switzerland, women got the right to vote only in the 1990s.

He also chided European and North American countries who he said did not open their borders to welcome soccer-playing girls and women that FIFA and Qatar worked to help leave Afghanistan last year.

Albania was the only country that stepped up, he said.

“One Love”

Seven of Europe’s 13 teams at the World Cup said their captains will wear an anti-discrimination armband in games in defiance of a FIFA rule, taking part in a Dutch campaign called “One Love.”

FIFA has declined to publicly comment significantly on that issue, or on the urging of European soccer federations for FIFA to support a compensation fund for the families of migrant workers.

The ripostes came Saturday.

FIFA now has its own armband designs, with more generic slogans, in partnership with various U.N. agencies. Armbands for the group games say: “FootballUnitesTheWorld,” “SaveThePlanet,” “ProtectChildren,” and “ShareTheMeal.”

At quarterfinal games, “NoDiscrimination” will be used.

Not good enough, the German soccer federation said a couple hours later, deciding to stay with the heart-shaped, multi-colored “One Love” armband logo.

FIFA also wants to create a legacy fund from its revenues tied to this year’s World Cup – and will let its critics, or anyone who wants, to contribute.

“And those who invest a certain amount will be part of a board that can decide where the money goes,” Infantino said.

Legacy funds from previous World Cups went directly to soccer in the host nation – $100 million from FIFA to South Africa in 2010 and Brazil in 2014. Some money was spent on new vehicles for officials and even more opaque projects.

Two priorities this time for global projects are education and a “labor excellence hub” in partnership with the United Nations-backed International Labor Organization.

Media Jibes

British media reports this week noted fans wearing England shirts and cheering outside the team hotel were people from India who lived and worked in Qatar.

It followed reports of Qatar’s project to pay expenses for about 1,500 fans from the 31 visiting teams to travel to the World Cup, sing in the opening ceremony on Sunday and stay to post positive social media content about the host country.

It fed a long-standing narrative that Qatar pays people to be sports fans.

“You know what this is? This is racism. This is pure racism,” Infantino said of the criticism about the England cheer squad. “Everyone in the world had a right to cheer for whom he wants.”

Infantino spoke while knowing he will be unopposed for re-election as FIFA president in March.

“Unfortunately for some of you,” he said to reporters Saturday, “it looks like I will be here for another four years.”

PST’s 2022 World Cup predictions: Standings, winner, awards, USMNT fate

By Nov 19, 2022, 10:02 AM EST
0 Comments

It’s almost here. While there’s long been a debate about whether the 2022 World Cup would arrive in Qatar, the winter tournament is hitting Middle East pitches for the next five weeks.

The mid-season timing has provided for lots of intrigue and injuries but there are still a lot of traditional favorites as Brazil, France, and England duke it out to be named World Cup winners.

[ MORE: Sadio Mane out of 2022 World Cup ]

There are new faces like Canada and (sorta) the United States men’s national team, too, as the CONCACAF neighbors are joined by fellow confederation mates Costa Rica and Mexico.

It’s set to be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup and probably Cristiano Ronaldo’s as well, though the Portuguese is gathering headlines for any number of reasons heading into Qatar.

Our staff of Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola have laid out their group stage, knockout round, and award predictions below, also making some USMNT projections ahead of the Yanks’ Group B fight with Wales, England, and Iran.

World Cup predictions: Group-by-group

Group A

JPW: Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador, Qatar
Andy: Netherlands, Senegal, Qatar, Ecuador
Nick: Netherlands, Senegal, Qatar, Ecuador

Group B

JPW: England, Wales, USMNT, Iran
Andy: England, Wales, Iran, USMNT
Nick: England, USMNT, Iran, Wales

Group C

JPW:  Argentina, Poland, Mexico, Saudi Arabia
Andy: Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Poland
Nick: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia

Group D

JPW:  France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia
Andy: France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia
Nick: France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia

World Cup predictions
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – SEPTEMBER 25: Christian Eriksen of Denmark, Dayot Upamecano of France, Thomas Delaney of Denmark and Antoine Griezmann of France compete for the ball during the UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and France at Parken on September 25, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images)

Group E

JPW: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica
Andy: Germany, Spain, Japan, Costa Rica
Nick: Spain, Japan, Germany, Costa Rica

Group F

JPW: Belgium, Croatia, Canada, Morocco
Andy: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada
Nick: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada

Group G

JPW: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Andy: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Nick: Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon

Group H

JPW: Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana, South Korea
Andy: Uruguay, Portugal, South Korea, Ghana
Nick: Uruguay, South Korea, Portugal, Ghana

World Cup predictions
(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

World Cup predictions: Knockout rounds

JPW – Round of 16

Netherlands def. Wales
Denmark def. Argentina
France def. Poland
England def. Senegal
Croatia def. Spain
Brazil def. Uruguay
Germany def. Belgium
Serbia def. Portugal

JPW – Quarterfinals

Brazil def. Croatia
Netherlands def. Denmark
Germany def. Serbia
England def. France

JPW – Semifinals

Brazil def. Netherlands
England def. Germany

JPW – Final

Brazil def. England

World Cup predictions
(Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Andy – Round of 16

Wales def. Netherlands
Argentina def. Denmark
Germany def. Croatia
Brazil def. Portugal
England def. Senegal
France def. Mexico
Belgium def. Spain
Uruguay def. Serbia

Andy – Quarterfinals

Argentina def. Wales
Brazil def. Germany
France def. England
Uruguay def. Belgium

Andy – Semifinals

Argentina def. Brazil
France def. Uruguay

Andy – Final

Argentina def. France

World Cup predictions
(Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nick – Round of 16

Netherlands def. USMNT
Argentina def. Denmark
Spain def. Croatia
Brazil def. South Korea
England def. Senegal
France def. Mexico
Japan def. Belgium
Uruguay def. Switzerland

Nick – Quarterfinals

Argentina def. USMNT
Brazil def. Spain
France def. England
Uruguay def. Japan

Nick – Semifinals

Brazil def. Argentina
France def. Uruguay

Nick – Final

Brazil def. Uruguay

World Cup schedule
(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

World Cup predictions: Golden, Silver, and Bronze Balls

JPW

Golden Ball: Vinicius Jr.
Silver Ball: Harry Kane
Bronze Ball: Jamal Musiala

Andy

Golden Ball: Lionel Messi
Silver Ball: Kylian Mbappe
Bronze Ball: Emiliano Martinez

Nick

Golden Ball: Neymar
Silver Ball:  Kylian Mbappe
Bronze Ball: Bruno Guimaraes

World Cup predictions: Golden, Silver, and Bronze Boots

JPW

Golden Boot: Harry Kane
Silver Boot: Kylian Mbappe
Bronze Boot: Neymar

Andy

Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe
Silver Boot: Vinicius Jr.
Bronze Boot: Romelu Lukaku

Nick

Golden Boot: Neymar
Silver Boot: Luis Suarez
Bronze Boot: Richarlison

World Cup predictions: Who will win the Golden Glove?

JPW: Alisson
Andy: Emiliano Martinez
Nick: Alisson

World Cup predictions: Who will win the Young Player Award?

JPW: Jamal Musiala
Andy: Eduardo Camavinga
Nick: Eduardo Camavinga

France Portraits - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Eduardo Camavinga of France (Photo by Michael Regan – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

World Cup predictions: All-Star Team/Best XIs

JPW

Alisson
Trippier, Marquinhos, Van Dijk, Telles
Casemiro, Musiala, Kimmich
Neymar, Kane, Vinicius Jr.

Andy

Martinez
Pavard, Varane, Gimenez, Tagliafico
Casemiro, Bentancur
Vinicius Jr, Messi, Mbappe
Lukaku

Nick
Alisson
Koulibaly, Kounde, Gimenez
Betancur, Camavinga, Mitoma, De Bruyne
Mbappe, Richarlison, Neymar

World Cup predictions: USMNT leading scorer

JPW: Christian Pulisic
Andy:
Nick: Christian Pulisic

Realistic worst-case result for USMNT

JPW: Out in group stage with 3 points
Andy: Out in group stage with 1 point
Nick: Out in group stage on tiebreakers

Unrealistic worst-case result for USMNT

JPW: Out in group stage with no wins
Andy: Out in group stage with 0 points
Nick: Out in group stage with no goals, one point vs Wales

Realistic best-case result for USMNT

JPW: Round of 16
Andy: Round of 16
Nick: Round of 16

Unrealistic best-case result for USMNT

JPW: Quarterfinals
Andy: Quarterfinals
Nick: Semifinals