France, the reigning, defending world champions, will be without yet another superstar talent when they face Australia in the sides’ 2022 World Cup opener on Tuesday at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

STREAM LIVE FRANCE vs AUSTRALIA

At the age of 34, Karim Benzema was set to star for and lead an incredibly talented, but already injury-decimated, France side. Instead, the Real Madrid striker will miss his World Cup swan song after suffering a thigh injury in training on Saturday.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for France vs Australia.

How to watch France vs Australia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Tuesday

Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Didier Deschamps might already be feeling like Les Blues are cursed and doomed in their big to become the first side to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba were lost weeks before the tournament was set to begin, but at least France had the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner to lead the attack and, perhaps more importantly, allow Kylian Mbappe to operate in his preferred role as the second striker playing off a target man. Olivier Giroud could slide into the starting lineup, but the likeliest result of Benzema’s injury will be Mbappe playing as the center forward.

France quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 4

World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)

World Cup appearances: 15

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Key players: Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema

Australia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 38

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified from AFC via the intercontinental playoffs

Coach: Graham Arnold

Key players: Mathew Ryan, Aaron Mooy, Mathew Leckie

