Argentina vs Saudi Arabia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Lionel Messi begins his final World Cup with high hopes for Argentina and a tricky test from Saudi Arabia in Lusail on Tuesday.

Messi’s nation is one of the favorites to go far in Qatar and the one-time finalist would love to add a World Cup to his glittering resume.

Saudi Arabia’s close to home and a tough nut to crack, scrappy and capable of hanging in any game.

Saudi coach Herve Renard is well-experienced on the stage and may have a surprise in store for Group C, where his completely Saudi-based squad has been training together for some time.

Here is everything you need for Argentina vs Saudi Arabia.

How to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET, Tuesday

Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Can Saudi Arabia slow Messi, let alone Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, et cetera, et cetera?

Will this be the blast-off for the international careers of Alexis Mac Allister or Julian Alvarez?

And can a Saudi player catch the eye of the international community and even draw the player away from the nation’s domestic league?

Argentina quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 3

World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)

World Cup appearances: 17

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez

Saudi Arabia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 51

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group B)

Coach: Herve Renard

Key players: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais

