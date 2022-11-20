Germany vs Japan: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Hansi Flick’s stop-start career as Germany national team coach has to be go-go-go now as the European powers open the 2022 World Cup with a tough test from Japan on Wednesday in Al Rayyan.

While Germany’s match with Spain will capture the eyes of the world, it’ll be this one that could stop Flick’s path to the knockout rounds in its tracks.

Japan is very good but lost 2-1 to Canada on Thursday in a sign that its strong summer did not make It imperious. A result against Germany could put it in a strong position with Costa Rica next before the Dec. 1 match with Spain.

Here is everything you need for Germany vs Japan.

Kick off: 8am ET, Wednesday Nov. 23
Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Kick off: 8am ET, Wednesday Nov. 23

Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Which Germany shows for the tournament, the dynamic but open one that won 5-2 over Italy and drew England 3-3? Or will it be the team that drew four-straight Nations League games by a 1-1 score line? Either way, Germany’s only clean sheets in 2022 came against Israel and Oman.

Japan’s friendly loss to Canada can be considered a blip but Germany is obviously a step up in class. Can the Samurai Blue get appropriate center forward play from a crew of four who’ve scored 11 goals in a combined 60 caps. Takuma Asano, 28, has seven of those goals and 37 of those caps, but look out for Shuto Machino. The 23-year-old scored thrice in his first four caps, nabbing two against Hong Kong and another versus South Korea? Could he be one of the breakout players of this tournament? He’s a wild card bet along teammates Takefuso Kubo, Karou Mitoma, and Ritsu Doan.

Germany quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 11

World Cup titles: 4 (1954, 1974, 1990, 2014)

World Cup appearances: 20

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)

Coach: Hansi Flick

Key players: Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka

Japan quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 24

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 7

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu

Key players: Maya Yoshida, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Takumi Minamino, Daichi Kamada

