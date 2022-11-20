Spain vs Costa Rica: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Can Costa Rica cause another shock at a World Cup? This time it’ll have to start with Spain, as one of the world’s biggest underdogs begins its tournament with a very difficult task on Wednesday.

Los Ticos are a heavy underdog for all three group matches, with Spain frozen at the tip of a tricky iceberg that includes Germany and Japan.

STREAM LIVE SPAIN vs COSTA RICA

Spain boss Luis Enrique will likely view this as a heavy metal warm-up where the need to win can be balanced against trying one or two final tweaks before meeting two more critical foes.

Can that work out in Costa Rica’s favor as youngsters Gavi, Pedri, Eric Garcia, and Ansu Fati experience the World Cup for the first time? It’s a big ask.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Spain vs Costa Rica.

How to watch Spain vs Costa Rica live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET, Wednesday, Nov. 23

Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Spain has a lot of familiar faces anxious to etch their names on the country’s celebrated World Cup history. The Barcelona-heavy roster has as many members of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City as Real Madrid, leading to criticism from other parts of the country. The biggest question comes at forward, where Alvaro Morata (30) and Pablo Sarabia (30) are two of eight players over the age of 26.

Costa Rica’s biggest argument for success comes from one of CONCACAF’s best, perhaps the best, ever goalkeepers in Keylor Navas. Ten outfield players have more than 50 caps, but Costa Rica will need a youngster to make its name if it wants a point or more out of the group. Can that be Sunderland teenager Jewison Bennette?

Spain quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 7

World Cup titles: 1 (2010)

World Cup appearances: 16

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)

Coach: Luis Enrique

Key players: Rodri, Pedri, Pau Torres, Jordi Alba

Costa Rica quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 31

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF via interconfederation playoffs

Coach: Luis Fernando Suarez

Key players: Keylor Navas, Joel Campbell, Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz

Follow @NicholasMendola