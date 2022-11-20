Uruguay vs South Korea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Uruguay and South Korea clash in Group H as stars collide in a group where it will be so important to get off to a winning start.

STREAM LIVE URUGUAY v SOUTH KOREA

La Celeste have Luis Suarez, Diego Godin and Edinson Cavani having one more crack at World Cup glory, while there’s a new extremely talented generation of players coming through.

As for South Korea, it’s all about one man: Heung-min Son. The Tottenham superstar has recovered from several fractures in his cheekbone to be ready for the World Cup (he will wear a protective mask) and he has the hopes of a nation on his shoulders.

World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Here is everything you need for Uruguay vs South Korea.

How to watch Uruguay vs South Korea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET, Thursday (November 24)
Stadium: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

For Uruguay, they’ve reached the knockout rounds in each of the last three tournaments but were dumped out in the quarterfinals by eventual champs France in 2018. For Suarez, Godin and Cavani, can they all put in one more mammoth effort to drive Uruguay on to the latter stages? The likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez are the new generation set to take center stage in the years to come. With Portugal and Ghana (who badly want revenge for 2010) also in their group, Uruguay will see three points against South Korea as a necessity.

For South Korea it’s all about whether or not Heung-min Son is fit enough to have a big impact in this World Cup. They know Portugal and Uruguay are favored to get out of their group but if this Korean side can stay solid defensively (Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is the leader at the back and is having a great season), they know Son (if fully fit) can win a game in a split-second. That is the hope they are hanging on to as they aim to get out of the group for the first time since 2010.

Uruguay quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 14
World Cup titles: 2 (1930, 1950)
World Cup appearances: 14
How they qualified: Qualified from CONMEBOL
Coach: Diego Alonso
Key players: Luis Suarez, Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Edinson Cavani

South Korea quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 28
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC
Coach: Paulo Bento
Key players: Heung-min Son, Young-gwon Kim, In-beom Hwang, Woo-yeong Jeong

World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November and December, as it is officially underway!

Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

World Cup rosters for all 32 teams

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to. Bring. It. On.

How to watch Premier League in USA  

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup odds

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D | Group E | Group F | Group G | Group H

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

Recap/highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Monday, November 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
Friday, November 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
Friday, November 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
Tuesday, November 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
Tuesday, November 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

Monday, November 21: England vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Monday, November 21: USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Friday, November 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
Friday, November 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
Tuesday, November 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Tuesday November 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

Tuesday, November 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
Tuesday, November 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Saturday, November 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Saturday, November 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Wednesday, November 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
Wednesday, November 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

Tuesday, November 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2pm
Tuesday, November 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Saturday, November 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Saturday, November 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Wednesday, November 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Wednesday, November 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

Wednesday, November 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am
Wednesday, November 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Sunday, November 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
Sunday, November 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
Thursday, December 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Thursday, December 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

Wednesday, November 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Wednesday, November 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
Sunday, November 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
Sunday, November 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
Thursday, December 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Thursday, December 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

Thursday, November 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Thursday, November 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Monday, November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Monday, November 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Friday, December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Friday, December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

Thursday, November 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Thursday, November 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Monday, November 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Monday, November 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Friday, December 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Friday, December 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – Saturday, December 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – Saturday, December 3:  Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 – Sunday, December 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – Sunday, December 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 – Monday, December 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – Monday, December 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – Tuesday, December 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – Tuesday, December 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – Friday, December 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – Friday, December 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – Saturday, December 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – Saturday, December 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – Tuesday, December 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – Wednesday, December 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – Saturday, December 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – Sunday, December 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives.

Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?

World Cup 2022 schedule, scores, hub

From Harry Kane leading England to Gareth Bale leading Wales’ charge to Christian Pulisic primed to push the USMNT towards the knockout rounds and Iran’s hopes pinned on prolific forward duo Azmoun and Taremi, this is going to be a tough group to call.

Many believe England are the favorites but Wales, the USMNT and Iran are very evenly matched and their world rankings (an average ranking of 15 if you combine all four teams) show just how tough this group will be.

[ MORE: Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1 ]

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group B.

Group B schedule (all kick off times ET)

Monday, November 21: England vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Monday, November 21: USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Friday, November 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
Friday, November 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
Tuesday, November 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Tuesday November 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

England

Current FIFA world ranking: 5
World Cup titles: 1 (1966)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Key players: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Pickford

USA

Current FIFA world ranking: 16
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 9
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)
Coach: Gregg Berhalter
Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams

Wales

Current FIFA world ranking: 19
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 1
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Rob Page
Key players: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies

Iran

Current FIFA world ranking: 20
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group A)
Coach: Dragan Skocic
Key players: Ehsan Hajsafi, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings

World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November.

Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day.

Full schedule for 2022 World Cup

The group will feature classic midfield battles as Granit Xhaka, Casemiro, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa will patrol that part of the pitch.

Who will claim the second spot in the group if Brazil does as expected and wins the group?

Ranking every World Cup team, 32-1

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group G.

Group G schedule

Thursday, November 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Thursday, November 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Monday, November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Monday, November 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Friday, December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Friday, December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

How To Watch Group G matches live

  • When: November 24-December 2, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Brazil

Current FIFA world ranking: 1
World Cup titles: 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
World Cup appearances: 22
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (1st place)
Coach: Tite
Key players: Neymar, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Alisson Becker

Switzerland

Current FIFA world ranking: 15
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)
Coach: Murat Yakin
Key players: Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer, Remo Freuler

Serbia

Current FIFA world ranking: 21
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Dragan Stojkovic
Key players: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Luka Jovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic

Cameroon

Current FIFA world ranking: 43
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from CAF playoffs
Coach: Rigobert Song
Key players: Andre Onana, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Vincent Aboubakar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings

With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play.

Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock

Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste breeze into the knockout rounds? Or will Mexico and Poland push them all the way? As for Saudi Arabia, they eased through qualifying so can we expect more from them at this World Cup?

Everybody will think Argentina will advance from this group (and likely win the World Cup) while one of Mexico and Poland will join them in the last 16. That opening game between El Tri and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland seems vital in deciding who will advance to the last 16.

World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group C.

Group C schedule (all times ET)

Tuesday, November 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
Tuesday, November 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Saturday, November 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Saturday, November 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Wednesday, November 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
Wednesday, November 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

How To Watch Group C matches live

  • When: November 22-30, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Argentina

Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez

Mexico

Current FIFA world ranking: 13
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 16
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (2nd place)
Coach: Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino
Key players: Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Herrera, Raul Jimenez

Poland

Current FIFA world ranking: 26
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz
Key players: Robert Lewandowski, Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski

Saudi Arabia

Current FIFA world ranking: 51
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group B)
Coach: Herve Renard
Key players: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais