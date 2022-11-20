What do the odds tell us about USMNT group expectations at World Cup?

By Nov 20, 2022, 6:56 AM EST
Should the USMNT make it out of World Cup Group B?

That depends on who you ask.

[ MORE: 2022 World Cup schedule, how to watch, start time, dates ]

Some United States men’s national team diehards will tell you that the only question is whether they get a win off England.

Gregg Berhalter’s doubters will say the best team’s not there and the Yanks may not get a result from Wales, Iran, or the Three Lions.

The truth is probably somewhere in between, as the USMNT’s longshot +15000 odds to win the tournament lag behind England (+800) but are better than those of Wales (+25000) and Iran (+50000).

Our partner PointsBet has the Yanks as -105 to qualify from Group B and +450 to win the group. And it’s considered more likely the USMNT gets into the quarterfinals (+400) as top England for the group.

Let’s take a look at the USMNT’s three matches of the group stage, and what they might tell us about the USA’s World Cup fortunes.

Check out the 2022 World Cup winners betting odds and a number of USMNT odds in this link provided by our partner, PointsBet.

USMNT vs Wales odds

2pm ET, Monday

USMNT (+150) vs Wales (+210) | Draw (+200)

The USMNT will publicly label itself as underdogs but that better not be the message inside camp. The U.S. and Wales on a neutral field is considered a close one by PointsBet, with only six other group stage match-ups deemed closer

  • Poland vs Mexico
  • Australia vs Tunisia
  • Spain vs Germany
  • South Korea vs Ghana
  • Ecuador vs Senegal
  • Serbia vs Switzerland

USMNT vs England odds

2pm ET, Friday

USMNT (+475) vs England (-175) | Draw (+260)

The one group match that sees the USMNT as underdogs sees them as significant underdogs, but how big of a longshot are the Yanks to beat the Three Lions?

The USMNT’s (+475) payoff to beat England is equal or within +/- 25 of:

  • Japan’s +500 odds to beat Germany
  • Cameroon’s +450 odds to beat Switzerland
  • Ecuador’s +475 chance of taking down the Netherlands
  • Costa Rica’s +475 to win versus Japan
  • Morocco’s +500 to overcome Belgium

So, yes, a legit shock to the tournament’s system, though nowhere near the biggest longshots of the tournament, which are Costa Rica (+1800) to take down Spain, Saudi Arabia (+1500) to stun Argentina, Cameroon (+1200) to beat Brazil, and Costa Rica (+1200) to topple Germany.

USMNT vs Iran odds

2pm ET, Tuesday Nov. 29

USMNT (-105) vs Iran (+260) | Draw (+240)

The Yanks are significant favorites to win, though it’s not fait accompli by any means.

The 365-point spread between a USMNT and Iran win is a bit of a unicorn but closest to France’s favor against Denmark and Croatia’s spot above Morocco.

Qatar vs Ecuador, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

By Nov 20, 2022, 10:07 AM EST
Hosts Qatar do battle with Ecuador as the 2022 World Cup kicks off on Sunday with excitement and intrigue levels through the roof.

This will be the first time Qatar has ever played in the World Cup.

STREAM LIVE QATAR vs ECUADOR 

Qatar have the hopes of a nation on their shoulders and despite being the third lowest ranked team in the tournament the hosts nation have fared pretty well in recent years. They won the AFC Asian Cup in 2019 and reached the semifinals of the Gold Cup in 2021.

As for Ecuador, they have an exciting crop of young players coming through as Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan (both at Brighton) and Jose Cifuentes are some of the rising stars. Both Qatar and Ecuador will be pleased with this draw but know that Senegal and the Netherlands are favorites to get out of Group A.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Qatar vs Ecuador.

How to watch Qatar vs Ecuador live, stream link and start time + opening ceremony!

Kick off: 11am ET, Sunday
Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Qatar have been led by Spanish coach Felix Sanchez since 2017 and their entire squad plays in the domestic league. This is a tight-knit group and five of their World Cup squad have over 100 caps, as they are primed and ready for a first-ever World Cup appearance. Qatar’s captain Hassan Al Haydos has an incredible 169 caps to his name and the Al Saad star has 36 goals at international level. Almoez Ali and Akram Afif are also dangerous up top, while Abdulaziz Hatem is a star in midfield.

For Ecuador, the young aforementioned group are extremely talented but Enner Valencia is La Tri’s main man. He’s scored 35 goals in 74 outings and he’s having a sensational season with Turkish giants Fenerbahce as he’s scored 13 goals in 12 league games. To get out of World Cup qualifying in South America is a huge achievement and Ecuador should not be underestimated. Young forward Gonzalo Plata is also a player to watch out for. They reached the last 16 of the 2006 World Cup and have qualified for four of the last six tournaments.

Qatar quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 50
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 0
How they qualified: As hosts
Coach: Felix Sanchez
Key players: Abdelkarim Hassan, Almoez Ali, Hassan Al-Haydos

Ecuador quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 44
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 3
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (4th place)
Coach: Gustavo Alfaro
Key players: Enner Valencia, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan

England vs Iran: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 20, 2022, 9:40 AM EST
England looks to build on its first World Cup semifinal run of the 21st century when it tangles with Iran in Qatar on Monday.

The Group B match will be viewed as a tune-up for England, as will most of the group stage as the Three Lions are heavily favored to advance ahead of the United States, Iran, and Wales.

STREAM LIVE ENGLAND vs IRAN

Harry Kane is coming off a Golden Boot from the 2018 tournament in Russia as England lost to Belgium in group play and then Croatia in the semifinal before losing again to Belgium in the third-place game.

Iran will view the group as its best chance yet to escape the group stage, having failed to play a fourth game in 1998, 2006, 2014, and 2018. Iran went 1-1-1 in Russia, finishing behind Spain and Portugal by just one point.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for England vs Iran.

How to watch England vs Iran  live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET, Monday Nov. 21
Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Can England, as always, handle the massive weight of expectation hoisted on it by the nation, its media, and the power and prestige of a team largely constructed from Premier League giants? That’s the question for the Three Lions at every single tournament and it doesn’t have to get much deeper than that. Kane and Raheem Sterling are the attacking stars but Phil Foden and Declan Rice have firmly staked their claims as part of the next generation. Will Jordan Pickford prove an effective star between the sticks? In terms of injury news, both Kyle Walker and James Maddison aren’t fit enough for the opener against Iran.

Iran knows how close it came to shocking the world when it beat Morocco and lost 1-0 to Spain before drawing Portugal 1-1 to finish group play. This is the last chance for a number of players from a very good generation that includes Mehdi Taremi, Karim Ansarifard, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh. Watch out for 27-year-old forward Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen) and club captain Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens).

England quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 5
World Cup titles: 1 (1966)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Key players: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice

Iran quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 20
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group A)
Coach: Dragan Skocic
Key players: Ehsan Hajsafi, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

PST’s 2022 World Cup predictions: Standings, winner, awards, USMNT fate

By Nov 20, 2022, 9:14 AM EST
It’s almost here. While there’s long been a debate about whether the 2022 World Cup would arrive in Qatar, the winter tournament is hitting Middle East pitches for the next five weeks.

The mid-season timing has provided for lots of intrigue and injuries but there are still a lot of traditional favorites as Brazil, France, and England duke it out to be named World Cup winners.

[ MORE: Sadio Mane out of 2022 World Cup ]

There are new faces like Canada and (sorta) the United States men’s national team, too, as the CONCACAF neighbors are joined by fellow confederation mates Costa Rica and Mexico.

It’s set to be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup and probably Cristiano Ronaldo’s as well, though the Portuguese is gathering headlines for any number of reasons heading into Qatar.

Our staff of Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola have laid out their group stage, knockout round, and award predictions below, also making some USMNT projections ahead of the Yanks’ Group B fight with Wales, England, and Iran.

World Cup predictions: Group-by-group

Group A

JPW: Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador, Qatar
Andy: Netherlands, Senegal, Qatar, Ecuador
Nick: Netherlands, Senegal, Qatar, Ecuador

Group B

JPW: England, Wales, USMNT, Iran
Andy: England, Wales, Iran, USMNT
Nick: England, USMNT, Iran, Wales

Group C

JPW:  Argentina, Poland, Mexico, Saudi Arabia
Andy: Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Poland
Nick: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia

Group D

JPW:  France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia
Andy: France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia
Nick: France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia

World Cup predictions
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – SEPTEMBER 25: Christian Eriksen of Denmark, Dayot Upamecano of France, Thomas Delaney of Denmark and Antoine Griezmann of France compete for the ball during the UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and France at Parken on September 25, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images)

Group E

JPW: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica
Andy: Germany, Spain, Japan, Costa Rica
Nick: Spain, Japan, Germany, Costa Rica

Group F

JPW: Belgium, Croatia, Canada, Morocco
Andy: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada
Nick: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada

Group G

JPW: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Andy: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Nick: Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon

Group H

JPW: Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana, South Korea
Andy: Uruguay, Portugal, South Korea, Ghana
Nick: Uruguay, South Korea, Portugal, Ghana

World Cup predictions
World Cup predictions: Knockout rounds

JPW – Round of 16

Netherlands def. Wales
Denmark def. Argentina
France def. Poland
England def. Senegal
Croatia def. Spain
Brazil def. Uruguay
Germany def. Belgium
Serbia def. Portugal

JPW – Quarterfinals

Brazil def. Croatia
Netherlands def. Denmark
Germany def. Serbia
England def. France

JPW – Semifinals

Brazil def. Netherlands
England def. Germany

JPW – Final

Brazil def. England

World Cup predictions
Andy – Round of 16

Wales def. Netherlands
Argentina def. Denmark
Germany def. Croatia
Brazil def. Portugal
England def. Senegal
France def. Mexico
Belgium def. Spain
Uruguay def. Serbia

Andy – Quarterfinals

Argentina def. Wales
Brazil def. Germany
France def. England
Uruguay def. Belgium

Andy – Semifinals

Argentina def. Brazil
France def. Uruguay

Andy – Final

Argentina def. France

World Cup predictions
Nick – Round of 16

Netherlands def. USMNT
Argentina def. Denmark
Spain def. Croatia
Brazil def. South Korea
England def. Senegal
France def. Mexico
Japan def. Belgium
Uruguay def. Switzerland

Nick – Quarterfinals

Argentina def. USMNT
Brazil def. Spain
France def. England
Uruguay def. Japan

Nick – Semifinals

Brazil def. Argentina
France def. Uruguay

Nick – Final

Brazil def. Uruguay

World Cup schedule
World Cup predictions: Golden, Silver, and Bronze Balls

JPW

Golden Ball: Vinicius Jr.
Silver Ball: Harry Kane
Bronze Ball: Jamal Musiala

Andy

Golden Ball: Lionel Messi
Silver Ball: Kylian Mbappe
Bronze Ball: Emiliano Martinez

Nick

Golden Ball: Neymar
Silver Ball:  Kylian Mbappe
Bronze Ball: Bruno Guimaraes

World Cup predictions: Golden, Silver, and Bronze Boots

JPW

Golden Boot: Harry Kane
Silver Boot: Kylian Mbappe
Bronze Boot: Neymar

Andy

Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe
Silver Boot: Vinicius Jr.
Bronze Boot: Romelu Lukaku

Nick

Golden Boot: Neymar
Silver Boot: Luis Suarez
Bronze Boot: Richarlison

World Cup predictions: Who will win the Golden Glove?

JPW: Alisson
Andy: Emiliano Martinez
Nick: Alisson

World Cup predictions: Who will win the Young Player Award?

JPW: Jamal Musiala
Andy: Eduardo Camavinga
Nick: Eduardo Camavinga

World Cup predictions: All-Star Team/Best XIs

JPW

Alisson
Trippier, Marquinhos, Van Dijk, Telles
Casemiro, Musiala, Kimmich
Neymar, Kane, Vinicius Jr.

Andy

Martinez
Pavard, Varane, Gimenez, Tagliafico
Casemiro, Bentancur
Vinicius Jr, Messi, Mbappe
Lukaku

Nick
Alisson
Koulibaly, Kounde, Gimenez
Betancur, Camavinga, Mitoma, De Bruyne
Mbappe, Richarlison, Neymar

World Cup predictions: USMNT leading scorer

JPW: Christian Pulisic
Nick: Christian Pulisic

Realistic worst-case result for USMNT

JPW: Out in group stage with 1 point
Andy: Out in group stage with 1 point
Nick: Out in group stage on tiebreakers

Unrealistic worst-case result for USMNT

JPW: Out in group stage with no wins
Andy: Out in group stage with 0 points
Nick: Out in group stage with no goals, one point vs Wales

Realistic best-case result for USMNT

JPW: Round of 16
Andy: Round of 16
Nick: Round of 16

Unrealistic best-case result for USMNT

JPW: Quarterfinals
Andy: Quarterfinals
Nick: Semifinals



USA vs Wales: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 20, 2022, 9:10 AM EST
The USA and Wales clash in what seems to be a crucial Group B opener at the World Cup in Qatar.

STREAM LIVE USMNT vs WALES

Gregg Berhalter’s young side are at their first World Cup since 2014 and there are big things expected of Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Co. in Qatar. After a bumpy qualifying cycle in CONCACAF, there are still plenty of doubts around this team and Berhalter but a big World Cup this time will set things up nicely for the 2026 World Cup on home soil. In the here and now, getting off to a good start at this tournament is vital.

As for Wales and Rob Page, they got through a top qualifying cycle in UEFA via the playoffs and are at their first World Cup since 1958 and just their second-ever tournament. This is the culmination of a career for Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey as Wales’ star duo are both fit and ready to go. After reaching the semifinals of the European Championships in 2016 and then the last 16 at EURO 2020, this Welsh side has success in recent major tournaments.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for USA vs Wales.

How to watch USA vs Wales live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Monday (November 21)
Stadium: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

For the USMNT their midfield core is going to be their strength but there are still plenty of question marks around the defense. Veteran Tim Ream could start at center back to provide experience, while the midfield trio of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah are locked in as the main men in midfield. Ahead of them Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah are all battling for a starting spot in attacking midfield but there is no clear winner to start as the No. 9, so perhaps the USMNT will start with a false nine?

In terms of injuries, Sergino Dest, Matt Turner and Weston McKennie have all been training after brushing off recent injuries. However, Gregg Berhalter said that both Dest and McKennie are unlikely to play the full 90 minutes and said they aren’t fully fit for the opener against Wales. It has also been announced that Tyler Adams has been named captain of the USMNT for the tournament.

Wales love to sit deep and soak up pressure and their back three and fluid system will be tough for the USMNT to break down. Going forward the quality of Ramsey and Bale speaks for itself and Wales will rely heavily on set-piece situations and swinging in crosses for Kieffer Moore to attack. Watch out for Harry Wilson and Daniel James in the attacking areas too. Wales are a robust, experienced team and they are very good at sitting back and then springing counter attacks. Their nation expects them to get out of this group and this game against the USMNT is going to be so close to call. Injury wise Wales look pretty good with Joe Allen training on his own as he recovers from a recent hamstring issue and won’t be available for this game.

USA quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 16
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 9
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)
Coach: Gregg Berhalter
Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams

Wales quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 19
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 1
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Rob Page
Key players: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies