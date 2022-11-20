Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

World Cup 2022 Group D looks pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide.

That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers.

France and Denmark are expected to glide through to the last 16 as the reigning champions have Karim Benzema on board this time to bolster their attacking unit. As for Denmark, they showed their quality to reach the semifinals of EURO 2020 and they were excellent in qualifying in Europe.

Denmark also beat France in UEFA Nations League action recently and play them just before this World Cup as these two teams know each other very well and both are favored to go far in Qatar.

Australia are a nasty team to play against and will sit back, frustrate opponents and look to be dangerous on the counter. As for Tunisia, they had a decent AFCON tournament last time (reaching the quarterfinals) but they look like the weaker of the teams in this group.

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group D.

Group D schedule (all times ET)

November, 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2pm

November, 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am

November, 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am

November, 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am

November, 30: Tunisia vs France – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

November, 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

How To Watch Group D matches live

When: November 22-30, 2022

November 22-30, 2022 Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

France

Current FIFA world ranking: 4

World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)

World Cup appearances: 15

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Key players: Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema

Denmark

Current FIFA world ranking: 10

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group F)

Coach: Kasper Hjulmand

Key players: Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen

Australia

Current FIFA world ranking: 38

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified from AFC via the intercontinental playoffs

Coach: Graham Arnold

Key players: Mathew Ryan, Aaron Mooy, Mathew Leckie

Tunisia

Current FIFA world ranking: 30

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified via CAF playoffs (Beat Mali)

Coach: Jalel Kadri

Key players: Ferjani Sassi, Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni

