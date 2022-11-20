Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the tournament set to kick off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings.

There are a few favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.

Given that some of the favorites have also been struggling in recent months with plenty of heavy defeats and strange results, there remains no real frontrunner to win the tournament. That is great news for neutrals.

Keep an eye out on a few underdogs too, as there are some real opportunities which have opened up depending on what side of the bracket you’re on.

We will updates these rankings during the tournament in Qatar, which takes place from November 20 to December 18, 2022.

Let us know what you think of the rankings below.

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022

November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022 Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)

5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET) Location: Qatar

Qatar TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Telemundo, Universo, Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

World Cup Rankings – November 16, 2022

32. Qatar – Even

31. Tunisia – Up 1

30. Australia – Even

29. Cameroon – Down 1

28. Ghana – Up 1

27. Costa Rica – Down 1

26. Saudi Arabia – Up 1

25. Iran – Down 1

24. Morocco – Down 2

23. Canada – Even

22. Wales – Up 4

21. USA – Down 1

20. Ecuador – Up 1

19. Mexico – Down 2

18. Poland – Even

17. Senegal – Down 2

16. Japan – Up 3

15. South Korea – Up 1

14. Serbia – Even

13. Switzerland – Down 1

12. Croatia – Down 1

11. Uruguay – Up 2

10. Denmark – Even

9. Spain – Even

8. Germany – Down 1

7. Portugal – Down 2

6. Netherlands – Even

5. England – Up 3

4. Belgium – Down 1

3. France – Up 1

2. Argentina – Even

1. Brazil – Even

