Netherlands outlast Mane-less Senegal to win World Cup opener 2-0

By and Nov 21, 2022, 1:15 PM EST
6 Comments

Senegal vs Netherlands: The Oranje left it late, but they snatched a 2-0 victory over the reigning African champions in the first competitive fixture of the 2022 World Cup, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Monday.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Cody Gakpo headed home the long-awaited breakthrough in the 84th minute, at a time when a scoreless draw looked both inevitable and a fair awarding of the points. Davy Klaassen added a second goal in the 8th minute of second-half stoppage time to put Louis van Gaal’s side top of Group A alongside Ecuador (level on 3 points, +2GD and 2 goals scored). Van Gaal, who was re-appointed head coach in August last year, was also the Dutch boss the last time they appeared in the World Cup in 2014.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Senegal, meanwhile, are level with Qatar in 3rd/4th, but the good news is: They have their most difficult fixture of the group stage out of the way.

[ MORE: Latest Group A standings, schedule, scores ]

Latest World Cup news

USA vs Wales live
USA vs Wales, live! Scores, updates, how to watch, stream link
Brazil vs Serbia live
Brazil vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Portugal vs Ghana live
Portugal vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Senegal a Mane short of being a real threat

Strong, defensive midfield that most sides in the world will struggle to break down? Check. Rock-solid backline with a world-class leader at the heart? Check. One or two secondary attacking stars? Also check. World-class attacking superstar to bring it all together and rally around? Ah, finally we come to the issue for Senegal: Sadio Mane singlehandedly elevates these Lions of Teranga from being one of Africa’s best, to one of the best sides in the world capable of knocking off any heavyweight on any day.

Monday’s performance was as solid and strong as could be, but Ismaila Sarr too often found himself without any support as he stretched his legs in the open field. The Netherlands were there for the taking as they battled many of the same issues themselves, with Memphis Depay carrying an injury into the World Cup and unable to start the opener.

In the end, it was a coin flip which way a stray goal (or two) would go in the final few minutes. Fortune favored the Dutch.

Stars of the show

Cody Gakpo: The 23-year-old PSV star was scantly involved for the opening 83 minutes (just 14 passes attempted as the chief creator in midfield), but when the decisive moment required bravery to go up and win the header against an out-rushing goalkeeper, he proved to be the match-winner.

Ismaila Sarr: The Watford star was a constant threat down the left wing on counter-attacks, but as discussed already he could use

Follow @AndyEdMLS

How to watch Senegal vs Netherlands  live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 5am ET, Monday Nov. 21
Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

The Netherlands missed out on the 2018 World Cup but it have made a living making deep runs at the tournament, playing for a medal on five occasions in eight tournaments. The three-time runners-up last played in a final at the 2010 tournament, reaching the third-place game and winning in 2014. Louis van Gaal’s both playing for now and blooding talent for the future, bringing 24-year-old goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, as well as under-24 players Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo, Noa Lang, and Kenneth Taylor.

Senegal’s been fantastic in African competition and really looked set to make a deep run in Qatar but there are a lot of questions for Aliou Cisse’s men as they qualified for consecutive World Cups for the first time in history. Who will step up in place of Mane? Is Ismaila Sarr ready for the increased attention? Can Cheikhou Kouyate and Idrissa Gana Gueye prove too steely a midfield for the Dutch and Group A?

Senegal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 18
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 2
How they qualified: Beat Egypt in CAF playoff
Coach: Aliou Cisse
Key players: Ismaila Sarr, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Kalidou Koulibaly

Netherlands quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 8
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group G)
Coach: Louis van Gaal
Key players: Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong

USA vs Wales, live! Scores, updates, how to watch, stream link

By Nov 21, 2022, 12:40 PM EST
0 Comments

The USA and Wales clash in what seems to be a crucial Group B opener at the World Cup in Qatar.

STREAM LIVE USMNT vs WALES

Gregg Berhalter’s young side are at their first World Cup since 2014 and there are big things expected of Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Co. in Qatar. After a bumpy qualifying cycle in CONCACAF, there are still plenty of doubts around this team and Berhalter but a big World Cup this time will set things up nicely for the 2026 World Cup on home soil. In the here and now, getting off to a good start at this tournament is vital.

As for Wales and Rob Page, they got through a top qualifying cycle in UEFA via the playoffs and are at their first World Cup since 1958 and just their second-ever tournament. This is the culmination of a career for Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey as Wales’ star duo are both fit and ready to go. After reaching the semifinals of the European Championships in 2016 and then the last 16 at EURO 2020, this Welsh side has success in recent major tournaments.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for USA vs Wales.

Latest World Cup news

Brazil vs Serbia live
Brazil vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Portugal vs Ghana live
Portugal vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

How to watch USA vs Wales live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Monday (November 21)
Stadium: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

USMNT, Wales starting XI

Key storylines, players to watch closely

For the USMNT their midfield core is going to be their strength but there are still plenty of question marks around the defense. Veteran Tim Ream could start at center back to provide experience, while the midfield trio of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah are locked in as the main men in midfield. Ahead of them Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah are all battling for a starting spot in attacking midfield but there is no clear winner to start as the No. 9, so perhaps the USMNT will start with a false nine?

In terms of injuries, Sergino Dest, Matt Turner and Weston McKennie have all been training after brushing off recent injuries. However, Gregg Berhalter said that both Dest and McKennie are unlikely to play the full 90 minutes and said they aren’t fully fit for the opener against Wales. It has also been announced that Tyler Adams has been named captain of the USMNT for the tournament.

Wales love to sit deep and soak up pressure and their back three and fluid system will be tough for the USMNT to break down. Going forward the quality of Ramsey and Bale speaks for itself and Wales will rely heavily on set-piece situations and swinging in crosses for Kieffer Moore to attack. Watch out for Harry Wilson and Daniel James in the attacking areas too. Wales are a robust, experienced team and they are very good at sitting back and then springing counter attacks. Their nation expects them to get out of this group and this game against the USMNT is going to be so close to call. Injury wise Wales look pretty good with Joe Allen training on his own as he recovers from a recent hamstring issue and won’t be available for this game.

USA quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 16
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 9
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)
Coach: Gregg Berhalter
Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams

Wales quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 19
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 1
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Rob Page
Key players: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies

Brazil vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 21, 2022, 11:56 AM EST
0 Comments

World Cup favorites Brazil get their campaign off and running as they clash with dark horse Serbia in Group G.

STREAM LIVE BRAZIL v SERBIA

Neymar is joined by Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Richarlison and Rodrygo in a stacked Brazilian attack as Tite’s side are tipped by many to win it all in Qatar. They have a lovely blend of youth and experience and after going toe-to-toe with Argentina in South America over the last few years, we now get to see just how good this Brazilian side is.

Serbia have a fine array of talent too and many are tipping them to be the dark horse of this tournament. Led by red-hot striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and playmaking captain Dusan Tadic, there are players across this Serbian squad who can pull something out of nothing. If they can stay solid at the back, perhaps they could be the surprise package of the entire tournament?

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Here is everything you need for Brazil vs Serbia.

Latest World Cup news

USA vs Wales live
USA vs Wales, live! Scores, updates, how to watch, stream link
Portugal vs Ghana live
Portugal vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET – Thursday, November 24
Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail 
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Where do we even start with Brazil? The aforementioned attackers are the main focus and Tite will be kept very busy trying to keep all of his superstar forwards happy. At the other end of the pitch Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world and the experience and partnership of Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, with Casemiro sitting ahead of them, will be tough to break down.

Serbia crashed out of the group stage of the last World Cup (they lost 2-0 to Brazil in a tight game) but they still played extremely well and are a lot of fun to watch. From Tadic pulling the strings to Mitrovic bullying defenders, then Dusan Vlahovic and Luka Jovic other attacking threats and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic running the show in midfield, if all of their stars are fully-fit and in top form, Serbia will take some beating.

Brazil quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 1
World Cup titles: 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
World Cup appearances: 22
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (1st place)
Coach: Tite
Key players: Neymar, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Alisson Becker

Serbia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 21
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Dragan Stojkovic
Key players: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Luka Jovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic

Portugal vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 21, 2022, 11:44 AM EST
0 Comments

Portugal and Ghana clash in a big game in Group H as Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. aim to make a flying start to the World Cup.

STREAM LIVE PORTUGAL v GHANA

The Portuguese squad is stacked and plenty is expected of them at this tournament, especially as this is very likely the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo. Given all of the headlines written about his Manchester United future in recent weeks, the global superstar will be keen to impress potential suitors.

As for Ghana, the Black Stars have plenty of new talents for this World Cup and if they get out of Group H it will be a great achievement. Otto Addo will be hoping his team can cause a few shocks.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub

Here is everything you need for Portugal vs Ghana.

Latest World Cup news

USA vs Wales live
USA vs Wales, live! Scores, updates, how to watch, stream link
Brazil vs Serbia live
Brazil vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link, team news
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

How to watch Portugal vs Ghana live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11am ET – Thursday, November 24
Stadium: Stadium 974, Doha
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Portugal have so many incredible midfield and attacking talents that they should go deep in this tournament. Ronaldo is the main man up top but Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva will all be key. Add in the defensive class of Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and the resurgent Diogo Dalot and this is a team stacked with talent. In midfield the inclusion of Ruben Neves, Otavio and Joao Palhinha shows the incredible depth of the squad Fernando Santos has assembled. Anything less than the quarterfinals is a disappointment.

Ghana have plenty of recent additions to their ranks as Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) have all become regulars for the Black Stars. Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew are a threat up top, while Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is in the heartbeat of this team. Watch out for forward Mohammed Kuddus, who is having a fine season at Ajax.

Portugal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 9
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Fernando Santos
Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo

Ghana quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 61
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 4
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF via playoffs
Coach: Otto Addo
Key players: Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

By Nov 21, 2022, 11:14 AM EST
0 Comments

With the 2022 World Cup here, all of the World Cup kits have been released and there are some intriguing looks.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA  

From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.

When the World Cup kicks off, which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?

Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Latest World Cup news

USA vs Wales live
USA vs Wales, live! Scores, updates, how to watch, stream link
Brazil vs Serbia live
Brazil vs Serbia: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Portugal vs Ghana live
Portugal vs Ghana: How to watch live, stream link, team news

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

1. Mexico

This is a lovely away kit and will become a classic. Expect these beauties to fly off the shelves and be a jersey that neutrals love just as much as El Tri fans. The home kit is very decent too.

2. Portugal

Absolutely sensational work. The home kit is unique enough but still sticks to Portugal’s bold colors, while the away kit is a classic too.

3. Denmark

These kits are absolute beauties from Hummel and the message they have for the host nation is being heard loud and clear across the globe.

4. Poland

Oh, wow. This is absolutely beautiful. The away shirt is majestic and the home shirt is classic but with some intriguing detail on the sleeves. Nicely done.

5. Japan

Well, this is another classic. Japan’s home kit is inspired by anime and the design is bold and recognizable. The away kit is fantastic too, especially the long-sleeved version.

6. France

The home and away kits are both lovely and the colors just work together. Well done.

7. Argentina

The home kit is classic. You can’t really mess up the blue and white stripes. Again, another lovely away kit. The purple is perfect and this just looks slick and silky. Much like Lionel Messi’s footwork.

8. Wales

These are beautiful. The right color red on the home shirt and just enough going on without overdoing it. The away shirt is also bold and the collar is lovely. Well done.

9. Tunisia

Most Kappa kits are stunning and these Tunisia jerseys are no exception. These could be the hipster hit of the World Cup. I said it.

Source: Kappa
Source: Kappa

10. South Korea

Firstly, the away kit is a beauty. Yes, it may look like a bus seat, but it’s going to be a huge favorite. The home kit is really nice too, especially with the pattern on the shoulders. Lovely stuff.

Source: Nike
Source: Nike

11. Brazil

Home kit looks like a classic and the away shirt is pretty decent too, but some people may not like the funky print on the shoulders.

12. Ecuador

Great work all round from Ecuador. Classic yellow home jersey, love the blue kit with its snazzy design and the third kit is fresh and clean. Well done.

13. England

The blue panels on the home kit are a bit meh but the away kit is a retro beauty.

14. Croatia

They kind of ruined a classic with the home kit. It’s still cool but only having the checkered design on part of the home shirt is weird. The away kit is majestic.

15. Canada

You can’t mess with these classic colors for home (red), away (white) and third (black) and I love that Canada has kept it so simple. Plus, their logo is epic.

Source: Canada Soccer

 

 

Source: Canada Soccer
Source: Canada Soccer

16. Saudi Arabia

Pretty nice designs here. They could have gone with the plain white for the home and plain green for the away, but the snazzy designs work. Especially for the away kit.

17. Netherlands

The home shirt looks kind of velvety? Not the usual bright orange, which will upset some. The blue away kit is sleek and the real winner here.

18. Senegal

This is the best of the Puma jerseys, with the home kit very slick. Senegal’s away kit is very distinctive and the green is lovely. This big panel on the middle of the kit is something we will get used to seeing a lot of during the World Cup.

19. Ghana

The home kit is very nice with the huge black star in the middle a lovely nod to their team nickname. Again, another Puma away kit but this one has plenty of personality.

20. Germany

This is fine. Expect a bit better from Die Mannschaft and it feels like they should have an all white jersey for their home kit.

21. Qatar

The hosts have a simple, clean look. The away shirt has a nice golden pattern on it. Not bad.

22. USA

The home shirt has not been received well by fans, and some players, for being too boring. But the away shirt is pretty nice.

23. Morocco

The home shirt is lovely with the green panels and red going together well. The away a bit plain, but I like the collar and sleeve trims and the circular pattern around the middle is very cool.

Courtesy: Puma

24. Uruguay

The home kit is lovely in Uruguay’s iconic sky blue. The kind of shirt you would wear with a pair of jeans. Again, another Puma away kit which looks very similar.

25. Spain

Eh, this could have been so much better. Spain’s home kit looks bland and the away kit is just too much with that pattern.

26. Cameroon

Well, these are different. One All Sports is the brand behind these kits and the Indomitable Lions have a theme. One of those designs that the more you look at it, the better it gets. The third kit is sneaky good.

Courtesy: One All Sports
Courtesy: One All Sports
Courtesy: One All Sports

27. Australia

Not quite sure what to make of this. The same velvety style as the Netherlands home shirt on Australia’s home shirt. Just doesn’t work. The away kit is also just very bland.

28. Belgium

These home kits are just a little too plain and the flame pattern on the shoulder isn’t great and looks like a shirt I’d wear to my midweek bowling league. A missed opportunity. The same applies for the away kit. Belgium’s golden generation won’t look golden this World Cup.

29. Serbia

Lovely gold in the design for both the home and away. The home kit is definitely the one to go for and the collar is decent.

30. Costa Rica

Just very plain. Not bad, but just, well, nothing really going on here.

Source: New Balance
Source: New Balance

31. Switzerland

Just very bland overall. The pinstripes on the home shirt are okay but then there’s just nothing. On the away shirt, another Puma effort with not a lot going on and the panel in the middle is just a bit of an eyesore.

32. Iran

Well, not sure what to say about this. The cheetah print on the shoulders is not for me. That is all.