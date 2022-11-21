The Portuguese squad is stacked and plenty is expected of them at this tournament, especially as this is very likely the last World Cup for Cristiano Ronaldo. Given all of the headlines written about his Manchester United future in recent weeks, the global superstar will be keen to impress potential suitors.
As for Ghana, the Black Stars have plenty of new talents for this World Cup and if they get out of Group H it will be a great achievement. Otto Addo will be hoping his team can cause a few shocks.
How to watch Portugal vs Ghana live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11am ET – Thursday, November 24 Stadium: Stadium 974, Doha TV channels en Español: Telemundo Streaming en Español:Peacock (all 64 matches)
Key storylines, players to watch closely
Portugal have so many incredible midfield and attacking talents that they should go deep in this tournament. Ronaldo is the main man up top but Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao and Bernardo Silva will all be key. Add in the defensive class of Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and the resurgent Diogo Dalot and this is a team stacked with talent. In midfield the inclusion of Ruben Neves, Otavio and Joao Palhinha shows the incredible depth of the squad Fernando Santos has assembled. Anything less than the quarterfinals is a disappointment.
Ghana have plenty of recent additions to their ranks as Tariq Lamptey (Brighton), Mohammed Salisu (Southampton) and Inaki Williams (Athletic Bilbao) have all become regulars for the Black Stars. Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew are a threat up top, while Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is in the heartbeat of this team. Watch out for forward Mohammed Kuddus, who is having a fine season at Ajax.
Portugal quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 9
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Fernando Santos
Key players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo
Ghana quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 61
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 4
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CAF via playoffs
Coach: Otto Addo
Key players: Jordan Ayew, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey
Gregg Berhalter’s young side are at their first World Cup since 2014 and there are big things expected of Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Co. in Qatar. After a bumpy qualifying cycle in CONCACAF, there are still plenty of doubts around this team and Berhalter but a big World Cup this time will set things up nicely for the 2026 World Cup on home soil. In the here and now, getting off to a good start at this tournament is vital.
As for Wales and Rob Page, they got through a top qualifying cycle in UEFA via the playoffs and are at their first World Cup since 1958 and just their second-ever tournament. This is the culmination of a career for Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey as Wales’ star duo are both fit and ready to go. After reaching the semifinals of the European Championships in 2016 and then the last 16 at EURO 2020, this Welsh side has success in recent major tournaments.
For the USMNT their midfield core is going to be their strength but there are still plenty of question marks around the defense. Veteran Tim Ream could start at center back to provide experience, while the midfield trio of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah are locked in as the main men in midfield. Ahead of them Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah are all battling for a starting spot in attacking midfield but there is no clear winner to start as the No. 9, so perhaps the USMNT will start with a false nine?
In terms of injuries, Sergino Dest, Matt Turner and Weston McKennie have all been training after brushing off recent injuries. However, Gregg Berhalter said that both Dest and McKennie are unlikely to play the full 90 minutes and said they aren’t fully fit for the opener against Wales. It has also been announced that Tyler Adams has been named captain of the USMNT for the tournament.
🗣 I spoke with Wales and Tottenham defender Ben Davies about facing the #USMNT at the World Cup.
He had plenty of respect for the Americans and he believes both teams know how important the Group B opener is to their hopes of progression 👇 https://t.co/lh6LLfT8Ko
Wales love to sit deep and soak up pressure and their back three and fluid system will be tough for the USMNT to break down. Going forward the quality of Ramsey and Bale speaks for itself and Wales will rely heavily on set-piece situations and swinging in crosses for Kieffer Moore to attack. Watch out for Harry Wilson and Daniel James in the attacking areas too. Wales are a robust, experienced team and they are very good at sitting back and then springing counter attacks. Their nation expects them to get out of this group and this game against the USMNT is going to be so close to call. Injury wise Wales look pretty good with Joe Allen training on his own as he recovers from a recent hamstring issue and won’t be available for this game.
USA quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 16
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 9
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)
Coach: Gregg Berhalter
Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams
Wales quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 19
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 1
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Rob Page
Key players: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies
Neymar is joined by Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Richarlison and Rodrygo in a stacked Brazilian attack as Tite’s side are tipped by many to win it all in Qatar. They have a lovely blend of youth and experience and after going toe-to-toe with Argentina in South America over the last few years, we now get to see just how good this Brazilian side is.
Serbia have a fine array of talent too and many are tipping them to be the dark horse of this tournament. Led by red-hot striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and playmaking captain Dusan Tadic, there are players across this Serbian squad who can pull something out of nothing. If they can stay solid at the back, perhaps they could be the surprise package of the entire tournament?
How to watch Brazil vs Serbia live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2pm ET – Thursday, November 24 Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail TV channels en Español: Telemundo Streaming en Español:Peacock (all 64 matches)
Key storylines, players to watch closely
Where do we even start with Brazil? The aforementioned attackers are the main focus and Tite will be kept very busy trying to keep all of his superstar forwards happy. At the other end of the pitch Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world and the experience and partnership of Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, with Casemiro sitting ahead of them, will be tough to break down.
Serbia crashed out of the group stage of the last World Cup (they lost 2-0 to Brazil in a tight game) but they still played extremely well and are a lot of fun to watch. From Tadic pulling the strings to Mitrovic bullying defenders, then Dusan Vlahovic and Luka Jovic other attacking threats and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic running the show in midfield, if all of their stars are fully-fit and in top form, Serbia will take some beating.
Brazil quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 1
World Cup titles: 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)
World Cup appearances: 22
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (1st place)
Coach: Tite
Key players: Neymar, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Alisson Becker
Serbia quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 21
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 12
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs
Coach: Dragan Stojkovic
Key players: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Luka Jovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic
From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.
When the World Cup kicks off, which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?
Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
The home kit is classic. You can’t really mess up the blue and white stripes. Again, another lovely away kit. The purple is perfect and this just looks slick and silky. Much like Lionel Messi’s footwork.
Te presentamos nuestra nueva camiseta alternativa para el Mundial de #Qatar 💜
The new Away Jersey is inspired by Croatia’s nightlife and natural beauty, with vibrant Laser Blue checks reflecting the vibrancy of our country’s fast-moving festival culture and the azure waters of our coastline.#Croatia | @nikefootball | #Vatreni❤️🔥 pic.twitter.com/RAjYGDzJE8
This is the best of the Puma jerseys, with the home kit very slick. Senegal’s away kit is very distinctive and the green is lovely. This big panel on the middle of the kit is something we will get used to seeing a lot of during the World Cup.
Well, these are different. One All Sports is the brand behind these kits and the Indomitable Lions have a theme. One of those designs that the more you look at it, the better it gets. The third kit is sneaky good.
27. Australia
Not quite sure what to make of this. The same velvety style as the Netherlands home shirt on Australia’s home shirt. Just doesn’t work. The away kit is also just very bland.
28. Belgium
These home kits are just a little too plain and the flame pattern on the shoulder isn’t great and looks like a shirt I’d wear to my midweek bowling league. A missed opportunity. The same applies for the away kit. Belgium’s golden generation won’t look golden this World Cup.
Just very plain. Not bad, but just, well, nothing really going on here.
31. Switzerland
Just very bland overall. The pinstripes on the home shirt are okay but then there’s just nothing. On the away shirt, another Puma effort with not a lot going on and the panel in the middle is just a bit of an eyesore.
How to watch Argentina vs Saudi Arabia live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 5am ET, Tuesday Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail TV channels en Español: Telemundo Streamingen Español:Peacock (all 64 matches)
Key storylines, players to watch closely
Can Saudi Arabia slow Messi, let alone Lautaro Martinez, Paulo Dybala, et cetera, et cetera?
Will this be the blast-off for the international careers of Alexis Mac Allister or Julian Alvarez?
And can a Saudi player catch the eye of the international community and even draw the player away from the nation’s domestic league?
Argentina quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez
Saudi Arabia quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 51
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group B)
Coach: Herve Renard
Key players: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais