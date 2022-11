Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The United States men’s national team’s first World Cup goal in more than eight years is an absolute beauty.

Christian Pulisic cued up Timothy Weah for the first goal of Monday’s Group B opener between the USMNT and Wales in Qatar, and the Lille star made good with the Chelsea man’s feed with an outside-of-the-boot shot past Wayne Hennessey.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter surprised some by starting Weah and Norwich City forward Josh Sargent over Brenden Aaronson and Jesus Ferreira, and Weah has paid dividends down the right side.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

He was central, however, when Pulisic’s pass found him breaking the Wales back line and snapped finish for 1-0.

The play begins with Walker Zimmerman heading a loose ball clear of danger and Antonee Robinson claiming it on the left flank.

Robinson’s popped aerial pass ping-pongs around a bit with Yunus Musah and Pulisic clicking to Sargent, who holds the ball up for Pulisic.

The Chelsea winger drives forward and Weah dissects the left side of Wales’ back line with a great run and perfect finish.

Weah’s father, George Weah, scored 18 goals for Liberia and is the country’s current president.

Watch: Tim Weah gives USMNT 1-0 lead over Wales

Follow @NicholasMendola