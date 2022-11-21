Uruguay vs South Korea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Nov 21, 2022, 6:10 AM EST
0 Comments

Uruguay and South Korea clash in Group H as stars collide in a group where it will be so important to get off to a winning start.

STREAM LIVE URUGUAY v SOUTH KOREA

La Celeste have Luis Suarez, Diego Godin and Edinson Cavani having one more crack at World Cup glory, while there’s a new extremely talented generation of players coming through.

As for South Korea, it’s all about one man: Heung-min Son. The Tottenham superstar has recovered from several fractures in his cheekbone to be ready for the World Cup (he will wear a protective mask) and he has the hopes of a nation on his shoulders.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for Uruguay vs South Korea.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule,...
Qatar vs Ecuador
Ecuador cruises past hosts Qatar to win World Cup opener
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

How to watch Uruguay vs South Korea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET, Thursday (November 24)
Stadium: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

For Uruguay, they’ve reached the knockout rounds in each of the last three tournaments but were dumped out in the quarterfinals by eventual champs France in 2018. For Suarez, Godin and Cavani, can they all put in one more mammoth effort to drive Uruguay on to the latter stages? The likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez are the new generation set to take center stage in the years to come. With Portugal and Ghana (who badly want revenge for 2010) also in their group, Uruguay will see three points against South Korea as a necessity.

For South Korea it’s all about whether or not Heung-min Son is fit enough to have a big impact in this World Cup. They know Portugal and Uruguay are favored to get out of their group but if this Korean side can stay solid defensively (Napoli’s Kim Min-jae is the leader at the back and is having a great season), they know Son (if fully fit) can win a game in a split-second. That is the hope they are hanging on to as they aim to get out of the group for the first time since 2010.

Uruguay quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 14
World Cup titles: 2 (1930, 1950)
World Cup appearances: 14
How they qualified: Qualified from CONMEBOL
Coach: Diego Alonso
Key players: Luis Suarez, Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Edinson Cavani

South Korea quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 28
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC
Coach: Paulo Bento
Key players: Heung-min Son, Young-gwon Kim, In-beom Hwang, Woo-yeong Jeong

England vs Iran, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos

By Nov 21, 2022, 8:25 AM EST
0 Comments

England looks to build on its first World Cup semifinal run of the 21st century when it tangles with Iran in Qatar on Monday.

The Group B match will be viewed as a tune-up for England, as will most of the group stage as the Three Lions are heavily favored to advance ahead of the United States, Iran, and Wales.

STREAM LIVE ENGLAND vs IRAN

Harry Kane is coming off a Golden Boot from the 2018 tournament in Russia as England lost to Belgium in group play and then Croatia in the semifinal before losing again to Belgium in the third-place game.

Iran will view the group as its best chance yet to escape the group stage, having failed to play a fourth game in 1998, 2006, 2014, and 2018. Iran went 1-1-1 in Russia, finishing behind Spain and Portugal by just one point.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Here is everything you need for England vs Iran.

2022 World Cup

World Cup predictions
PST’s 2022 World Cup predictions: Standings, winner, awards, USMNT...
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

How to watch England vs Iran  live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8am ET, Monday Nov. 21
Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Can England, as always, handle the massive weight of expectation hoisted on it by the nation, its media, and the power and prestige of a team largely constructed from Premier League giants? That’s the question for the Three Lions at every single tournament and it doesn’t have to get much deeper than that. Kane and Raheem Sterling are the attacking stars but Phil Foden and Declan Rice have firmly staked their claims as part of the next generation. Will Jordan Pickford prove an effective star between the sticks? In terms of injury news, both Kyle Walker and James Maddison aren’t fit enough for the opener against Iran, while Southgate picks Harry Maguire to start despite his lack of minutes at Manchester United. Bukayo Saka starts in attack, while teenager Jude Bellingham partners Mason Mount and Rice in midfield.

Iran knows how close it came to shocking the world when it beat Morocco and lost 1-0 to Spain before drawing Portugal 1-1 to finish group play in 2018. This is the last chance for a number of players from a very good generation that includes Mehdi Taremi, Karim Ansarifard, and Alireza Jahanbakhsh. Watch out for 27-year-old forward Sardar Azmoun (Bayer Leverkusen) is out through injury and captain Ehsan Hajsafi (AEK Athens).

England quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 5
World Cup titles: 1 (1966)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Key players: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Declan Rice

Iran quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 20
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group A)
Coach: Dragan Skocic
Key players: Ehsan Hajsafi, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

PST’s 2022 World Cup predictions: Standings, winner, awards, USMNT fate

By Nov 21, 2022, 6:15 AM EST
0 Comments

It’s almost here. While there’s long been a debate about whether the 2022 World Cup would arrive in Qatar, the winter tournament is hitting Middle East pitches for the next five weeks.

The mid-season timing has provided for lots of intrigue and injuries but there are still a lot of traditional favorites as Brazil, France, and England duke it out to be named World Cup winners.

[ MORE: Sadio Mane out of 2022 World Cup ]

There are new faces like Canada and (sorta) the United States men’s national team, too, as the CONCACAF neighbors are joined by fellow confederation mates Costa Rica and Mexico.

It’s set to be Lionel Messi’s last World Cup and probably Cristiano Ronaldo’s as well, though the Portuguese is gathering headlines for any number of reasons heading into Qatar.

Our staff of Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola have laid out their group stage, knockout round, and award predictions below, also making some USMNT projections ahead of the Yanks’ Group B fight with Wales, England, and Iran.

More World Cup

England vs Iran live
England vs Iran, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

World Cup predictions: Group-by-group

Group A

JPW: Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador, Qatar
Andy: Netherlands, Senegal, Qatar, Ecuador
Nick: Netherlands, Senegal, Qatar, Ecuador

Group B

JPW: England, Wales, USMNT, Iran
Andy: England, Wales, Iran, USMNT
Nick: England, USMNT, Iran, Wales

Group C

JPW:  Argentina, Poland, Mexico, Saudi Arabia
Andy: Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Poland
Nick: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia

Group D

JPW:  France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia
Andy: France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia
Nick: France, Denmark, Tunisia, Australia

World Cup predictions
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – SEPTEMBER 25: Christian Eriksen of Denmark, Dayot Upamecano of France, Thomas Delaney of Denmark and Antoine Griezmann of France compete for the ball during the UEFA Nations League match between Denmark and France at Parken on September 25, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Lars Ronbog / FrontZoneSport via Getty Images)

Group E

JPW: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica
Andy: Germany, Spain, Japan, Costa Rica
Nick: Spain, Japan, Germany, Costa Rica

Group F

JPW: Belgium, Croatia, Canada, Morocco
Andy: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada
Nick: Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada

Group G

JPW: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Andy: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Nick: Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon

Group H

JPW: Portugal, Uruguay, Ghana, South Korea
Andy: Uruguay, Portugal, South Korea, Ghana
Nick: Uruguay, South Korea, Portugal, Ghana

World Cup predictions
(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

World Cup predictions: Knockout rounds

JPW – Round of 16

Netherlands def. Wales
Denmark def. Argentina
France def. Poland
England def. Senegal
Croatia def. Spain
Brazil def. Uruguay
Germany def. Belgium
Serbia def. Portugal

JPW – Quarterfinals

Brazil def. Croatia
Netherlands def. Denmark
Germany def. Serbia
England def. France

JPW – Semifinals

Brazil def. Netherlands
England def. Germany

JPW – Final

Brazil def. England

World Cup predictions
(Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Andy – Round of 16

Wales def. Netherlands
Argentina def. Denmark
Germany def. Croatia
Brazil def. Portugal
England def. Senegal
France def. Mexico
Belgium def. Spain
Uruguay def. Serbia

Andy – Quarterfinals

Argentina def. Wales
Brazil def. Germany
France def. England
Uruguay def. Belgium

Andy – Semifinals

Argentina def. Brazil
France def. Uruguay

Andy – Final

Argentina def. France

World Cup predictions
(Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Nick – Round of 16

Netherlands def. USMNT
Argentina def. Denmark
Spain def. Croatia
Brazil def. South Korea
England def. Senegal
France def. Mexico
Japan def. Belgium
Uruguay def. Switzerland

Nick – Quarterfinals

Argentina def. USMNT
Brazil def. Spain
France def. England
Uruguay def. Japan

Nick – Semifinals

Brazil def. Argentina
France def. Uruguay

Nick – Final

Brazil def. Uruguay

World Cup schedule
(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

World Cup predictions: Golden, Silver, and Bronze Balls

JPW

Golden Ball: Vinicius Jr.
Silver Ball: Harry Kane
Bronze Ball: Jamal Musiala

Andy

Golden Ball: Lionel Messi
Silver Ball: Kylian Mbappe
Bronze Ball: Emiliano Martinez

Nick

Golden Ball: Neymar
Silver Ball:  Kylian Mbappe
Bronze Ball: Bruno Guimaraes

World Cup predictions: Golden, Silver, and Bronze Boots

JPW

Golden Boot: Harry Kane
Silver Boot: Kylian Mbappe
Bronze Boot: Neymar

Andy

Golden Boot: Kylian Mbappe
Silver Boot: Vinicius Jr.
Bronze Boot: Romelu Lukaku

Nick

Golden Boot: Neymar
Silver Boot: Luis Suarez
Bronze Boot: Richarlison

World Cup predictions: Who will win the Golden Glove?

JPW: Alisson
Andy: Emiliano Martinez
Nick: Alisson

World Cup predictions: Who will win the Young Player Award?

JPW: Jamal Musiala
Andy: Eduardo Camavinga
Nick: Eduardo Camavinga

France Portraits - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Eduardo Camavinga of France (Photo by Michael Regan – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

World Cup predictions: All-Star Team/Best XIs

JPW

Alisson
Trippier, Marquinhos, Van Dijk, Telles
Casemiro, Musiala, Kimmich
Neymar, Kane, Vinicius Jr.

Andy

Martinez
Pavard, Varane, Gimenez, Tagliafico
Casemiro, Bentancur
Vinicius Jr, Messi, Mbappe
Lukaku

Nick
Alisson
Koulibaly, Kounde, Gimenez
Betancur, Camavinga, Mitoma, De Bruyne
Mbappe, Richarlison, Neymar

World Cup predictions: USMNT leading scorer

JPW: Christian Pulisic
Nick: Christian Pulisic

Realistic worst-case result for USMNT

JPW: Out in group stage with 1 point
Andy: Out in group stage with 1 point
Nick: Out in group stage on tiebreakers

Unrealistic worst-case result for USMNT

JPW: Out in group stage with no wins
Andy: Out in group stage with 0 points
Nick: Out in group stage with no goals, one point vs Wales

Realistic best-case result for USMNT

JPW: Round of 16
Andy: Round of 16
Nick: Round of 16

Unrealistic best-case result for USMNT

JPW: Quarterfinals
Andy: Quarterfinals
Nick: Semifinals



World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

By Nov 21, 2022, 6:15 AM EST
2 Comments

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November and December, as it is officially underway!

[ LIVE: Watch World Cup en Espanol en Peacock ]

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

[ MORE: World Cup rosters for all 32 teams ]

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to. Bring. It. On.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

[ MORE: World Cup odds ]

Latest World Cup news

Qatar vs Ecuador
Ecuador cruises past hosts Qatar to win World Cup opener
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
England squad
England squad for 2022 World Cup

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup, and be sure to subscribe to NBC Sports on YouTube!

Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D | Group E | Group F | Group G | Group H

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

Recap/highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Monday, November 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
Friday, November 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
Friday, November 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
Tuesday, November 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
Tuesday, November 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

Monday, November 21: England vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Monday, November 21: USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Friday, November 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
Friday, November 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
Tuesday, November 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Tuesday November 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

Tuesday, November 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
Tuesday, November 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Saturday, November 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Saturday, November 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Wednesday, November 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
Wednesday, November 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

Tuesday, November 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2pm
Tuesday, November 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Saturday, November 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Saturday, November 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Wednesday, November 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Wednesday, November 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

Wednesday, November 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am
Wednesday, November 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Sunday, November 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
Sunday, November 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
Thursday, December 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Thursday, December 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

Wednesday, November 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Wednesday, November 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
Sunday, November 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
Sunday, November 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
Thursday, December 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Thursday, December 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

Thursday, November 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Thursday, November 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Monday, November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Monday, November 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Friday, December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Friday, December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

Thursday, November 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Thursday, November 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Monday, November 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Monday, November 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Friday, December 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Friday, December 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – Saturday, December 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – Saturday, December 3:  Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 – Sunday, December 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – Sunday, December 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 – Monday, December 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – Monday, December 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – Tuesday, December 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – Tuesday, December 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – Friday, December 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – Friday, December 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – Saturday, December 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – Saturday, December 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – Tuesday, December 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – Wednesday, December 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – Saturday, December 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – Sunday, December 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Ecuador cruises past hosts Qatar to win World Cup opener

By Nov 21, 2022, 6:15 AM EST
2 Comments

Ecuador eased past hosts Qatar to win the opening game of the 2022 World Cup and put themselves in a very promising position in Group A.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

It is the first time in World Cup history that a host nation has lost its opening game and Qatar were outclassed throughout, as the 12-year wait to welcome the world seemed to get the best of their players as the team froze.

After having an early goal ruled out by VAR for a marginal, and somewhat bizarre, offside, Enner Valencia slotted home a penalty kick and sent home a header in the first half to give Ecuador a commanding lead.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Ecuador’s captain became their all-time leading goalscorer at the World Cup in the process.

La Tri never looked under pressure, although Qatar did have a big chance at the end of the first half but Almoez Ali put a free header wide from six yards out.

[ MORE: Latest Group A standings, schedule, scores ]

The victory gets Ecuador off and running with three points on the board as they face the Netherlands next in Group A on Friday. Qatar have it all to do as they face reigning African champs Senegal (sans Sadio Mane) on the same day.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
England squad
England squad for 2022 World Cup

Gulf in class clear to see as Valencia provides clinical edge

Everything about this was one-sided. Qatar looked nervous from the start and Ecuador latched onto that indecisiveness and were absolutely ruthless. Ecuador kept things very simple and got crosses into the box and sprung into life when they won the ball back and had real quality with their passing and runs.

Enner Valencia, 33, has been incredible for Fenerbahce this season, scoring 13 goals in 12 appearances to lead the goalscoring charts in Turkey’s top-flight. He provided a cutting edge in the final third and Ecuador’s entire team is set up to counter and try to find Valencia early. They will hope the knee injury he picked up in the first half and tried to run off isn’t too serious as he holds the key to them picking up points against Senegal and the Netherlands to try and get into the last 16. As for Qatar, they have a huge uphill task to get out of the group and it looks like the hosts will be heading out early.

Stars of the show

Qatar vs Ecuador
Graphic via FotMob.com

Enner Valencia: His two goals and a classy display up top made the difference. He’s the talisman for Ecuador and the team is set up to find him on the counter.

Angelo Preciado: Fine assists for Valencia’s second goal and the right back was excellent as he pushed forward time and time again.

How to watch Qatar vs Ecuador live, stream link and start time + opening ceremony!

Kick off: 11am ET, Sunday
Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Qatar have been led by Spanish coach Felix Sanchez since 2017 and their entire squad plays in the domestic league. This is a tight-knit group and five of their World Cup squad have over 100 caps, as they are primed and ready for a first-ever World Cup appearance. Qatar’s captain Hassan Al Haydos has an incredible 169 caps to his name and the Al Saad star has 36 goals at international level. Almoez Ali and Akram Afif are also dangerous up top, while Abdulaziz Hatem is a star in midfield.

For Ecuador, the young aforementioned group are extremely talented but Enner Valencia is La Tri’s main man. He’s scored 35 goals in 74 outings and he’s having a sensational season with Turkish giants Fenerbahce as he’s scored 13 goals in 12 league games. To get out of World Cup qualifying in South America is a huge achievement and Ecuador should not be underestimated. Young forward Gonzalo Plata is also a player to watch out for. They reached the last 16 of the 2006 World Cup and have qualified for four of the last six tournaments.

Qatar quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 50
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 0
How they qualified: As hosts
Coach: Felix Sanchez
Key players: Abdelkarim Hassan, Almoez Ali, Hassan Al-Haydos

Ecuador quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 44
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 3
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (4th place)
Coach: Gustavo Alfaro
Key players: Enner Valencia, Moises Caicedo, Pervis Estupinan