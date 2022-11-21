USA falters as Bale grabs point for Wales

By Nov 21, 2022, 4:00 PM EST


The USA and Wales battled it out to a tight, tense draw in the World Cup as both teams will be fairly happy with that outcome in Group B.

After eight years away from the World Cup, this was as tense as you would expect as Gareth Bale grabbed a point for the Welsh late on as a draw was a fair result.

After a dominant start the U.S. took the lead in the first half as Christian Pulisic surged forward and played a perfect through ball to the onrushing Tim Weah who poked home confidently to send American fans everywhere wild.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Wales improved drastically in the second half as Kieffer Moore gave them a focal point up top and he somehow headed wide from close range moments after Matt Turner had denied Ben Davies. Walker Zimmerman then made a terrible challenge on Bale and the Welsh captain picked himself up to hammer home the penalty. 

The USMNT face England on Friday in their next group game, while Wales face Iran on the same day.  

[ MORE: Latest Group B standings, schedule, scores ]

Berhalter’s masterplan starts well, then fades badly

For most of the last few years the USMNT have been hit by injuries and a lack of form to their key players. But at the perfect time everything fell together, at least for the first 45 minutes, for Gregg Berhalter and his side. Dest and McKennie were fit enough to start, Tim Ream has hit the form of his life to bolster the defensive unit. Christian Pulisic and Tim Ream are fit and firing on all cylinders and this is pretty close to the USMNT’s first choice lineup.

The high-pressing game dominated Wales in the first half and the energy of this young team blew their opponents away. When they were on top they got the goal they deserved and everything was slotting into place for the U.S. when they needed it to. But then they faltered. Whether it be lack of experience or a lack of energy, the USMNT wilted in the second half as Wales missed two big chances before they equalized late on. This was a case of the U.S. having a golden opportunity for victory in their grasp but they let it slip in pretty tame fashion.

Stars of the show

Tim Ream: Dominant defensively and was so calm on the ball in the first half to keep the pressure on Wales. What a comeback story for the 35-year-old.

Kieffer Moore: What an impact he had after coming on at half time. Gave Wales a focal point and turned the game around.

How to watch USA vs Wales live! – By Joe Prince-Wright

Kick off: 2pm ET, Monday (November 21)
Stadium: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

GOALLL! No, is the answer. Walker Zimmerman goes through the back of Gareth Bale and gives away a penalty kick. Bale then picks himself up and slams home. 1-1.

Tick tock. Just over 10 minutes to go. Can the U.S. hold on!?

Brenden Aaronson on for McKennie. The Leeds midfielder needs to help them get on the ball and stop Wales surging forward.

CLOSE! Somehow Kieffer Moore heads over from close range. What a chance for Wales.

Wales have started the second half well and the USMNT are having to spend a lot of time defending.

GOALLL! Tim Weah with a superb finish after a great run and pass from Christian Pulisic. The USMNT get the goal their dominant display deserves.

Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie both booked within a few minutes. Not ideal. Both have been battling for fitness and only just made this game. Changes at half time?

Save! Wayne Hennessey saves as Rodon heads towards his own goal after good work from Tim Weah. Sargent then powers a header wide from close range. USA have to make the most of being on top here.

A decent start from the USA. Wales haven’t been able to keep the ball and the Americans are knocking it about nicely.

Here we go! The teams are out, the anthems have been sung and the fireworks are flying. It is go time for the USA at the World Cup.

USMNT, Wales starting XI

Key storylines, players to watch closely

For the USMNT their midfield core is going to be their strength but there are still plenty of question marks around the defense. Veteran Tim Ream could start at center back to provide experience, while the midfield trio of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah are locked in as the main men in midfield. Ahead of them Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah are all battling for a starting spot in attacking midfield but there is no clear winner to start as the No. 9, so perhaps the USMNT will start with a false nine?

In terms of injuries, Sergino Dest, Matt Turner and Weston McKennie have all been training after brushing off recent injuries. However, Gregg Berhalter said that both Dest and McKennie are unlikely to play the full 90 minutes and said they aren’t fully fit for the opener against Wales. It has also been announced that Tyler Adams has been named captain of the USMNT for the tournament.

Wales love to sit deep and soak up pressure and their back three and fluid system will be tough for the USMNT to break down. Going forward the quality of Ramsey and Bale speaks for itself and Wales will rely heavily on set-piece situations and swinging in crosses for Kieffer Moore to attack. Watch out for Harry Wilson and Daniel James in the attacking areas too. Wales are a robust, experienced team and they are very good at sitting back and then springing counter attacks. Their nation expects them to get out of this group and this game against the USMNT is going to be so close to call. Injury wise Wales look pretty good with Joe Allen training on his own as he recovers from a recent hamstring issue and won’t be available for this game.

USA quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 16
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 9
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)
Coach: Gregg Berhalter
Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams

Wales quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 19
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 1
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Rob Page
Key players: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies

What we learned from USMNT vs Wales

By Nov 21, 2022, 4:09 PM EST


Any United States men’s national team fans who had forgotten the intensity that comes with every gripping moment of the World Cup will have been deeply reminded of those highs and lows in a 1-1 draw with Wales on Monday in Qatar.

The Yanks took a deserved lead through Timothy Weah but couldn’t escape a dodgy second half as Walker Zimmerman gave a penalty away to Gareth Bale and the Welsh legend delivered an equalizer.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

How did Gregg Berhalter do, who stepped up, and what does the 1-1 draw mean for the Yanks at this month’s tournament in Qatar?

Read on for what we learned from the USMNT vs Wales.

Gregg Berhalter avoids cute calls, gets favorites’ status right 

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter left a Leeds and Borussia Dortmund starter on the bench for the start of his first World Cup game, but it wasn’t for an out-of-form favorite or two.

No, Berhalter used the biggest game of his life — for at least four days — to run Tim Weah at right wing and Josh Sargent at center forward, and the Lille man and his Norwich target both featured in the opening goal.

But it wasn’t just about the goal, of course, as Berhalter’s USMNT controlled proceedings in the first 45 minutes. About 30 minutes into the game, the Yanks back line had only missed on one pass attempt from the marauding Sergino Dest.

Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson, and Tim Ream joined Dest — a clear magnet for the ball both tactically and via the flow of play — in looking very comfortable in possession.

Berhalter raised questions about Ream’s ability to defend behind and in the air, but had always pointed out that the Fulham man was excellent reading the game and having the ball at his feet.

And Ream was, indeed, excellent as the U.S. bossed the first half with the only dangerous chances, nearly two-thirds of the ball, and the all-important goal.

USMNT
fotmob.com

Wales snaps to life, Bale still quiet, Turner makes big save

Maybe the Rob Page’s Welsh watched the same USMNT matches we’ve watched over the past six months and felt this game would be a walkover, but the first 45 minutes showed it was anything but that.

So Page inserted Kieffer Moore for an ineffective Daniel James and it was Wales on the front foot for the first quarter-hour of the second half.

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner was suddenly under duress and the Yanks electric midfield suddenly looked its young age while Ream and Walker Zimmerman looked a little bit more like their more senior status on the team.

Wales star Gareth Bale is now 33 and no longer than the player who caught the world’s eye with Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid, but he still carries an element of danger for the opposition (as MLS fans saw when he delivered the goods for LAFC in the MLS Cup Final).

But if Bale was anywhere near form, it might’ve been 1-1 before Berhalter had a chance to ring in second-half changes.

And it still might’ve been when Moore forced an incredible save out of Matt Turner to keep it scoreless.

Subs for dubs: Berhalter makes right moves but Bale wins penalty

Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest were not going to go 90 minutes and first-half yellow cards meant that subs were going to happen for the Juventus and AC Milan men.

Berhalter plugged in Brenden Aaronson as an all-action midfielder in the 66th minute and readied a number of other subs shortly thereafter.

Sargent, Dest, and Musah left the game — the last perhaps through injury, so keep an eye out for updates — for Haji Wright, DeAndre Yedlin, and Kellyn Acosta.

Yedlin is the only American on the roster with World Cup experience and Acosta’s the second-most capped player on the roster. This hardly seems a coincidence as the young Yanks were under pressure.

But it was an error from Zimmerman, needlessly lunging into the back of Bale, that sent the Welshman to the penalty spot. And Turner could not supply the heroics despite reading the forward correctly and maybe even getting a piece of the ball.

And each team will feel relief and grievance over a wild and haphazard final 15 minutes that could’ve seen a winner from Europe or North America (Thank you, very very very much, Kellyn Acosta).

What’s it all mean?

Well, the United States will almost certainly go into the final matchday with serious stress on its shoulders.

The Yanks were better than Wales

Berhalter is also going to have to decide whether to keep his center back duo together knowing he doesn’t feel Ream is the right foil for fast and aerially-strong sides like England and that Zimmerman gave away the penalty.

Ream, for what it’s worth was magnificent on the day. And that’s as good a lesson as you could gather from the USMNT’s opening day in Qatar.

USMNT
fotmob.com

USMNT player ratings: Weah, Ream star as win slips away late

By Nov 21, 2022, 4:04 PM EST


USMNT player ratings would seem to indicate a victory for the Yanks in their 2022 World Cup opener against Wales on Monday, but the result doesn’t always match the performance.

[ MORE: USMNT 1-1 Wales recap & highlights | VIDEO: Tim Weah’s opening goal ]

Gregg Berhalter’s game plan, which we’ll dive into much deeper in the ensuing USMNT player ratings, worked like a charm for much of the night in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

USMNT player ratings vs Wales

GK – Matt Turner: 6 – Wales managed just three shots on target (just one before the 80th minute), making Turner’s World Cup debut mostly uneventful. He got a fingertip (or two) to Gareth Bale’s penalty kick, but the power and accuracy won out in the end.

RB – Sergiño Dest: 6 – Given that he carried an injury in the World Cup opener, Dest wasn’t a certainty to start against Wales, but this was the game the USMNT would need him the most during the group stage. Against a three-/five-man backline, it’s imperative to keep as much width as possible, so as to pull the extra defender out of shape and create space to play and receive a pass. Dest appeared limited to some degree, but even just the threat of him running past a defender or serving up a tasty cross was enough to keep Wales honest.

CB – Walker Zimmerman: 5 – With Tim Ream taking on the bulk of the on-ball work, Zimmerman was largely left to get tight to Welsh attackers, use his size and strength in one-on-one battles and battle with Kieffer Moore on land and in the air for much of the second half. That’s exactly what you want him doing. What happened in the final 10 minutes, giving away the penalty kick, is another story.

CB – Tim Ream: 7.5 – It’s mildly disconcerting to think that Ream almost wasn’t a part of this team. If not for injuries to Chris Richards and Miles Robinson, Ream’s chances would have been next to zero despite his fantastic start to the Premier League season with Fulham. After Monday’s opener, it’s impossible to see this USMNT surviving and functioning without him. Ream’s ability to carry and pass the ball under pressure and into heavy traffic made everything else that Berhalter scripted in the game plan. He found the midfield when the ball needed to go central; he found a winger when it needed to go long and diagonal. No one else in the USMNT player pool could do what Ream did on Monday, and without what he did they would have been in a world of hurt after just one game.

LB – Antonee Robinson: 7 – What a luxury it is to have a left back so confident and composed both going forward and defensively. Robinson and Christian Pulisic are starting to build a nice rapport, two Premier League stars combining nicely on the left wing.

DM – Tyler Adams: 7 – For as long as he’s been on the USMNT, the knock on Adams has always been that he is merely an average passer for the position he plays. Everything else that he does more than makes up for any shortcomings on the ball, but Leeds’ 23-year-old midfield engine was a long-range marksman on Monday, picking out more of the same diagonal balls and quickly switching the angle of attack. Wales’ two-man midfield of Ethan Ampadu and Aaron Ramsey simply couldn’t conjure any pressure on the ball given their numerical disadvantage.

CM – Yunus Musah: 6 – First things first, this wasn’t a game for the midfield to dominate or lead the way for the USMNT. The key to beating Wales was to create chances during brief moments of quick transition. Each of the three group-stage opponents will present their own unique challenges, and Musah will be asked to do much more against a superior opponent like England.

CM – Weston McKennie: 6 – The same goes for McKennie, largely. It is worth noting that, after being listed as a midfielder on the roster, Brenden Aaronson was indeed used as a central midfielder on Monday. He replaced McKennie in the 66th minute, and it could prove to be something of a masterstroke from Berhalter later in the tournament. With so many wide attacking options, taking Aaronson, who’s the most versatile of the bunch, and dropping him back a line won’t see the USMNT lose any effort or energy defensively, but it will undoubtedly bear fruit in the form of a late-arriving run in the dying minutes of a must-win game, perhaps?

RW – Tim Weah: 8 – When he’s healthy and fit, Weah is perhaps the most unique attacking weapon in the USMNT player pool. No one else possesses the 22-year-old’s deadly combination of pace and finishing. Once again, Wales was the perfect matchup to exploit those particular tools, once the likes of Dest, Robinson and/or Josh Sargent finally managed to pull a defender out into no man’s land. It was Sargent who did so in the lead-up to Weah’s goal, leaving just one defender (already trailing on the wrong side) and the goalkeeper to beat. No problem.

CF – Josh Sargent: 6.5 – Sargent had just 17 touches in his 74 minutes of action, but he wasn’t picked for what he would do on the ball. Defensively, Berhalter needed someone to set the press. In possession, he needed someone to make sacrificial runs to create space for others. He did all of the above exactly as asked.

LW – Christian Pulisic: 7 – Pulisic got the assist on Weah’s goal, driving forward through the heart of midfield and slipping a perfectly time pass into space with pressure all around. He was exactly who the USMNT needs him to be 100 percent of the time. His 67 touches were uncharacteristically high for the USMNT, which is a great sign of a smart game plan built around the best players.

Tim Weah’s perfect finish of Christian Pulisic feed gives USMNT lead vs Wales

By Nov 21, 2022, 3:04 PM EST


The United States men’s national team’s first World Cup goal in more than eight years is an absolute beauty.

Christian Pulisic cued up Timothy Weah for the first goal of Monday’s Group B opener between the USMNT and Wales in Qatar, and the Lille star made good with the Chelsea man’s feed with an outside-of-the-boot shot past Wayne Hennessey.

U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter surprised some by starting Weah and Norwich City forward Josh Sargent over Brenden Aaronson and Jesus Ferreira, and Weah has paid dividends down the right side.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

He was central, however, when Pulisic’s pass found him breaking the Wales back line and snapped finish for 1-0.

The play begins with Walker Zimmerman heading a loose ball clear of danger and Antonee Robinson claiming it on the left flank.

Robinson’s popped aerial pass ping-pongs around a bit with Yunus Musah and Pulisic clicking to Sargent, who holds the ball up for Pulisic.

The Chelsea winger drives forward and Weah dissects the left side of Wales’ back line with a great run and perfect finish.

Weah’s father, George Weah, scored 18 goals for Liberia and is the country’s current president.

Watch: Tim Weah gives USMNT 1-0 lead over Wales

Netherlands outlast Mane-less Senegal to win World Cup opener 2-0

By and Nov 21, 2022, 1:15 PM EST
6 Comments

Senegal vs Netherlands: The Oranje left it late, but they snatched a 2-0 victory over the reigning African champions in the first competitive fixture of the 2022 World Cup, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Monday.

Cody Gakpo headed home the long-awaited breakthrough in the 84th minute, at a time when a scoreless draw looked both inevitable and a fair awarding of the points. Davy Klaassen added a second goal in the 8th minute of second-half stoppage time to put Louis van Gaal’s side top of Group A alongside Ecuador (level on 3 points, +2GD and 2 goals scored). Van Gaal, who was re-appointed head coach in August last year, was also the Dutch boss the last time they appeared in the World Cup in 2014.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

Senegal, meanwhile, are level with Qatar in 3rd/4th, but the good news is: They have their most difficult fixture of the group stage out of the way.

[ MORE: Latest Group A standings, schedule, scores ]

Senegal a Mane short of being a real threat

Strong, defensive midfield that most sides in the world will struggle to break down? Check. Rock-solid backline with a world-class leader at the heart? Check. One or two secondary attacking stars? Also check. World-class attacking superstar to bring it all together and rally around? Ah, finally we come to the issue for Senegal: Sadio Mane singlehandedly elevates these Lions of Teranga from being one of Africa’s best, to one of the best sides in the world capable of knocking off any heavyweight on any day.

Monday’s performance was as solid and strong as could be, but Ismaila Sarr too often found himself without any support as he stretched his legs in the open field. The Netherlands were there for the taking as they battled many of the same issues themselves, with Memphis Depay carrying an injury into the World Cup and unable to start the opener.

In the end, it was a coin flip which way a stray goal (or two) would go in the final few minutes. Fortune favored the Dutch.

Stars of the show

Cody Gakpo: The 23-year-old PSV star was scantly involved for the opening 83 minutes (just 14 passes attempted as the chief creator in midfield), but when the decisive moment required bravery to go up and win the header against an out-rushing goalkeeper, he proved to be the match-winner.

Ismaila Sarr: The Watford star was a constant threat down the left wing on counter-attacks, but as discussed already he could use

Key storylines, players to watch closely

The Netherlands missed out on the 2018 World Cup but it have made a living making deep runs at the tournament, playing for a medal on five occasions in eight tournaments. The three-time runners-up last played in a final at the 2010 tournament, reaching the third-place game and winning in 2014. Louis van Gaal’s both playing for now and blooding talent for the future, bringing 24-year-old goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, as well as under-24 players Matthijs de Ligt, Tyrell Malacia, Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo, Noa Lang, and Kenneth Taylor.

Senegal’s been fantastic in African competition and really looked set to make a deep run in Qatar but there are a lot of questions for Aliou Cisse’s men as they qualified for consecutive World Cups for the first time in history. Who will step up in place of Mane? Is Ismaila Sarr ready for the increased attention? Can Cheikhou Kouyate and Idrissa Gana Gueye prove too steely a midfield for the Dutch and Group A?

Senegal quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 18
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 2
How they qualified: Beat Egypt in CAF playoff
Coach: Aliou Cisse
Key players: Ismaila Sarr, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Kalidou Koulibaly

Netherlands quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 8
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 10
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group G)
Coach: Louis van Gaal
Key players: Virgil van Dijk, Memphis Depay, Frenkie de Jong