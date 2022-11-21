USMNT player ratings: Weah, Ream star as win slips away late

By Nov 21, 2022, 4:04 PM EST
USMNT player ratings would seem to indicate a victory for the Yanks in their 2022 World Cup opener against Wales on Monday, but the result doesn’t always match the performance.

MORE: USMNT 1-1 Wales recap & highlights | VIDEO: Tim Weah's opening goal

Gregg Berhalter’s game plan, which we’ll dive into much deeper in the ensuing USMNT player ratings, worked like a charm for much of the night in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

USMNT player ratings vs Wales

GK – Matt Turner: 6 – Wales managed just three shots on target (just one before the 80th minute), making Turner’s World Cup debut mostly uneventful. He got a fingertip (or two) to Gareth Bale’s penalty kick, but the power and accuracy won out in the end.

RB – Sergiño Dest: 6 – Given that he carried an injury in the World Cup opener, Dest wasn’t a certainty to start against Wales, but this was the game the USMNT would need him the most during the group stage. Against a three-/five-man backline, it’s imperative to keep as much width as possible, so as to pull the extra defender out of shape and create space to play and receive a pass. Dest appeared limited to some degree, but even just the threat of him running past a defender or serving up a tasty cross was enough to keep Wales honest.

CB – Walker Zimmerman: 5 – With Tim Ream taking on the bulk of the on-ball work, Zimmerman was largely left to get tight to Welsh attackers, use his size and strength in one-on-one battles and battle with Kieffer Moore on land and in the air for much of the second half. That’s exactly what you want him doing. What happened in the final 10 minutes, giving away the penalty kick, is another story.

CB – Tim Ream: 7.5 – It’s mildly disconcerting to think that Ream almost wasn’t a part of this team. If not for injuries to Chris Richards and Miles Robinson, Ream’s chances would have been next to zero despite his fantastic start to the Premier League season with Fulham. After Monday’s opener, it’s impossible to see this USMNT surviving and functioning without him. Ream’s ability to carry and pass the ball under pressure and into heavy traffic made everything else that Berhalter scripted in the game plan. He found the midfield when the ball needed to go central; he found a winger when it needed to go long and diagonal. No one else in the USMNT player pool could do what Ream did on Monday, and without what he did they would have been in a world of hurt after just one game.

LB – Antonee Robinson: 7 – What a luxury it is to have a left back so confident and composed both going forward and defensively. Robinson and Christian Pulisic are starting to build a nice rapport, two Premier League stars combining nicely on the left wing.

DM – Tyler Adams: 7 – For as long as he’s been on the USMNT, the knock on Adams has always been that he is merely an average passer for the position he plays. Everything else that he does more than makes up for any shortcomings on the ball, but Leeds’ 23-year-old midfield engine was a long-range marksman on Monday, picking out more of the same diagonal balls and quickly switching the angle of attack. Wales’ two-man midfield of Ethan Ampadu and Aaron Ramsey simply couldn’t conjure any pressure on the ball given their numerical disadvantage.

CM – Yunus Musah: 6 – First things first, this wasn’t a game for the midfield to dominate or lead the way for the USMNT. The key to beating Wales was to create chances during brief moments of quick transition. Each of the three group-stage opponents will present their own unique challenges, and Musah will be asked to do much more against a superior opponent like England.

CM – Weston McKennie: 6 – The same goes for McKennie, largely. It is worth noting that, after being listed as a midfielder on the roster, Brenden Aaronson was indeed used as a central midfielder on Monday. He replaced McKennie in the 66th minute, and it could prove to be something of a masterstroke from Berhalter later in the tournament. With so many wide attacking options, taking Aaronson, who’s the most versatile of the bunch, and dropping him back a line won’t see the USMNT lose any effort or energy defensively, but it will undoubtedly bear fruit in the form of a late-arriving run in the dying minutes of a must-win game, perhaps?

RW – Tim Weah: 8 – When he’s healthy and fit, Weah is perhaps the most unique attacking weapon in the USMNT player pool. No one else possesses the 22-year-old’s deadly combination of pace and finishing. Once again, Wales was the perfect matchup to exploit those particular tools, once the likes of Dest, Robinson and/or Josh Sargent finally managed to pull a defender out into no man’s land. It was Sargent who did so in the lead-up to Weah’s goal, leaving just one defender (already trailing on the wrong side) and the goalkeeper to beat. No problem.

CF – Josh Sargent: 6.5 – Sargent had just 17 touches in his 74 minutes of action, but he wasn’t picked for what he would do on the ball. Defensively, Berhalter needed someone to set the press. In possession, he needed someone to make sacrificial runs to create space for others. He did all of the above exactly as asked.

LW – Christian Pulisic: 7 – Pulisic got the assist on Weah’s goal, driving forward through the heart of midfield and slipping a perfectly time pass into space with pressure all around. He was exactly who the USMNT needs him to be 100 percent of the time. His 67 touches were uncharacteristically high for the USMNT, which is a great sign of a smart game plan built around the best players.

World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

By Nov 21, 2022, 5:15 PM EST
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November and December, as it is officially underway!

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to. Bring. It. On.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 10am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Follow along with ProSoccerTalk for the latest news, scores, storylines, and updates surrounding the 2022 World Cup

Group A | Group B | Group C | Group D | Group E | Group F | Group G | Group H

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

Recap/highlights: Qatar 0-2 Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor
Recap/highlights: Senegal 0-2 Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor
Friday, November 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
Friday, November 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
Tuesday, November 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
Tuesday, November 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

Recap/highlights: England 6-2 Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: USA 1-1 Wales – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Friday, November 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
Friday, November 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
Tuesday, November 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Tuesday November 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

Tuesday, November 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
Tuesday, November 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Saturday, November 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Saturday, November 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Wednesday, November 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
Wednesday, November 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

Tuesday, November 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2pm
Tuesday, November 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Saturday, November 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Saturday, November 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Wednesday, November 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Wednesday, November 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

Wednesday, November 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am
Wednesday, November 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Sunday, November 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
Sunday, November 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
Thursday, December 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Thursday, December 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

Wednesday, November 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Wednesday, November 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
Sunday, November 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
Sunday, November 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
Thursday, December 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Thursday, December 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

Thursday, November 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Thursday, November 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Monday, November 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Monday, November 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
Friday, December 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Friday, December 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

Thursday, November 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
Thursday, November 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Monday, November 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
Monday, November 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
Friday, December 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
Friday, December 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – Saturday, December 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – Saturday, December 3:  Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 – Sunday, December 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – Sunday, December 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 – Monday, December 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – Monday, December 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – Tuesday, December 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – Tuesday, December 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – Friday, December 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – Friday, December 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – Saturday, December 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – Saturday, December 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – Tuesday, December 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – Wednesday, December 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – Saturday, December 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – Sunday, December 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

USA falters as Bale grabs point for Wales

By Nov 21, 2022, 5:00 PM EST
The USA and Wales battled it out to a tight, tense draw in their World Cup opener as both teams will be fairly happy with that outcome in Group B.

After eight years away from the World Cup for the U.S., this was as tense as you would expect as Gareth Bale grabbed a point for the Welsh late on as a draw was a fair result.

After a dominant start the U.S. took the lead in the first half as Christian Pulisic surged forward and played a perfect through ball to the onrushing Tim Weah who poked home confidently to send American fans everywhere wild.

Wales improved drastically in the second half as Kieffer Moore gave them a focal point up top and he somehow headed wide from close range moments after Matt Turner had denied Ben Davies. Walker Zimmerman then made a terrible challenge on Bale and the Welsh captain picked himself up to hammer home the penalty kick to grab a point. 

The USMNT face England on Friday in their next group game, while Wales face Iran on the same day.  

Berhalter’s masterplan starts well, then fades badly

For most of the last few years the USMNT have been hit by injuries and a lack of form to their key players. But at the perfect time everything fell together, at least for the first 45 minutes, for Gregg Berhalter and his side. Dest and McKennie were fit enough to start, Tim Ream has hit the form of his life to bolster the defensive unit. Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah are fit and firing on all cylinders and this is pretty close to the USMNT’s first choice lineup.

The high-pressing game dominated Wales in the first half and the energy of this young team blew their opponents away. When they were on top they got the goal they deserved and everything was slotting into place for the U.S. when they needed it to. But then they faltered. Whether it be lack of experience or a lack of energy, the USMNT wilted in the second half as Wales missed two big chances before they equalized late on. This was a case of the U.S. having a golden opportunity for victory in their grasp but they let it slip in pretty tame fashion. That will disappoint Berhalter but there were plenty of positives to take from their first half display.

Stars of the show

Tim Ream: Dominant defensively and was so calm on the ball in the first half to keep the pressure on Wales. What a comeback story for the 35-year-old.

Kieffer Moore: What an impact he had after coming on at half time. Gave Wales a focal point and turned the game around.

How to watch USA vs Wales live! – By Joe Prince-Wright

Kick off: 2pm ET, Monday (November 21)
Stadium: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
TV channels en Español: Telemundo
Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

GOALLL! No, is the answer. Walker Zimmerman goes through the back of Gareth Bale and gives away a penalty kick. Bale then picks himself up and slams home. 1-1.

Tick tock. Just over 10 minutes to go. Can the U.S. hold on!?

Brenden Aaronson on for McKennie. The Leeds midfielder needs to help them get on the ball and stop Wales surging forward.

CLOSE! Somehow Kieffer Moore heads over from close range. What a chance for Wales.

Wales have started the second half well and the USMNT are having to spend a lot of time defending.

GOALLL! Tim Weah with a superb finish after a great run and pass from Christian Pulisic. The USMNT get the goal their dominant display deserves.

Sergino Dest and Weston McKennie both booked within a few minutes. Not ideal. Both have been battling for fitness and only just made this game. Changes at half time?

Save! Wayne Hennessey saves as Rodon heads towards his own goal after good work from Tim Weah. Sargent then powers a header wide from close range. USA have to make the most of being on top here.

A decent start from the USA. Wales haven’t been able to keep the ball and the Americans are knocking it about nicely.

Here we go! The teams are out, the anthems have been sung and the fireworks are flying. It is go time for the USA at the World Cup.

USMNT, Wales starting XI

Key storylines, players to watch closely

For the USMNT their midfield core is going to be their strength but there are still plenty of question marks around the defense. Veteran Tim Ream could start at center back to provide experience, while the midfield trio of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah are locked in as the main men in midfield. Ahead of them Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah are all battling for a starting spot in attacking midfield but there is no clear winner to start as the No. 9, so perhaps the USMNT will start with a false nine?

In terms of injuries, Sergino Dest, Matt Turner and Weston McKennie have all been training after brushing off recent injuries. However, Gregg Berhalter said that both Dest and McKennie are unlikely to play the full 90 minutes and said they aren’t fully fit for the opener against Wales. It has also been announced that Tyler Adams has been named captain of the USMNT for the tournament.

Wales love to sit deep and soak up pressure and their back three and fluid system will be tough for the USMNT to break down. Going forward the quality of Ramsey and Bale speaks for itself and Wales will rely heavily on set-piece situations and swinging in crosses for Kieffer Moore to attack. Watch out for Harry Wilson and Daniel James in the attacking areas too. Wales are a robust, experienced team and they are very good at sitting back and then springing counter attacks. Their nation expects them to get out of this group and this game against the USMNT is going to be so close to call. Injury wise Wales look pretty good with Joe Allen training on his own as he recovers from a recent hamstring issue and won’t be available for this game.

USA quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 16
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 9
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)
Coach: Gregg Berhalter
Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams

Wales quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 19
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 1
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Rob Page
Key players: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies

World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

By Nov 21, 2022, 5:00 PM EST
With England, the USMNT, Wales and Iran placed together in Group B, this is an absolutely blockbuster group brimming with narratives.

Can the Three Lions take care of business with minimum fuss? Or will the USMNT, Wales and Iran cause upsets as their solid units all have talented attackers who can win a game in just one moment?

From Harry Kane leading England to Gareth Bale leading Wales’ charge to Christian Pulisic primed to push the USMNT towards the knockout rounds and Iran’s hopes pinned on prolific forward duo Azmoun and Taremi, this is going to be a tough group to call.

Many believe England are the favorites (especially after their big win against Iran in the opener) but Wales, the USMNT and Iran are very evenly matched (as the draw between the USA and Wales proved) and their world rankings — an average ranking of 15 if you combine all four teams — show just how tough this group will be.

Below is everything you need to know on World Cup 2022 Group B.

Group B schedule (all kick off times ET)

Recap/highlights: England 6-2 Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan
Recap/highlights: USA 1-1 Wales – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan
Friday, November 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
Friday, November 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
Tuesday, November 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
Tuesday November 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

  • When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
  • Group stage game kick-off times: 5am, 8am, 2pm (all ET)
  • Location: Qatar
  • TV channels en Español: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
  • Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Group B standings

1. England – 3 points (+4 GD)
2. USA – 1 point (0 GD)
3. Wales – 1 point (0 GD)
4. Iran – 0 points (-4 GD)

England

Current FIFA world ranking: 5
World Cup titles: 1 (1966)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA
Coach: Gareth Southgate
Key players: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling, Jordan Pickford

USA

Current FIFA world ranking: 16
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 9
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)
Coach: Gregg Berhalter
Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams

Wales

Current FIFA world ranking: 19
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 1
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Rob Page
Key players: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies

Iran

Current FIFA world ranking: 20
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group A)
Coach: Dragan Skocic
Key players: Ehsan Hajsafi, Sardar Azmoun, Mehdi Taremi

What we learned from USMNT vs Wales

By Nov 21, 2022, 4:09 PM EST
Any United States men’s national team fans who had forgotten the intensity that comes with every gripping moment of the World Cup will have been deeply reminded of those highs and lows in a 1-1 draw with Wales on Monday in Qatar.

The Yanks took a deserved lead through Timothy Weah but couldn’t escape a dodgy second half as Walker Zimmerman gave a penalty away to Gareth Bale and the Welsh legend delivered an equalizer.

How did Gregg Berhalter do, who stepped up, and what does the 1-1 draw mean for the Yanks at this month’s tournament in Qatar?

Read on for what we learned from the USMNT vs Wales.

Gregg Berhalter avoids cute calls, gets favorites’ status right 

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter left a Leeds and Borussia Dortmund starter on the bench for the start of his first World Cup game, but it wasn’t for an out-of-form favorite or two.

No, Berhalter used the biggest game of his life — for at least four days — to run Tim Weah at right wing and Josh Sargent at center forward, and the Lille man and his Norwich target both featured in the opening goal.

But it wasn’t just about the goal, of course, as Berhalter’s USMNT controlled proceedings in the first 45 minutes. About 30 minutes into the game, the Yanks back line had only missed on one pass attempt from the marauding Sergino Dest.

Walker Zimmerman, Antonee Robinson, and Tim Ream joined Dest — a clear magnet for the ball both tactically and via the flow of play — in looking very comfortable in possession.

Berhalter raised questions about Ream’s ability to defend behind and in the air, but had always pointed out that the Fulham man was excellent reading the game and having the ball at his feet.

And Ream was, indeed, excellent as the U.S. bossed the first half with the only dangerous chances, nearly two-thirds of the ball, and the all-important goal.

USMNT
Wales snaps to life, Bale still quiet, Turner makes big save

Maybe the Rob Page’s Welsh watched the same USMNT matches we’ve watched over the past six months and felt this game would be a walkover, but the first 45 minutes showed it was anything but that.

So Page inserted Kieffer Moore for an ineffective Daniel James and it was Wales on the front foot for the first quarter-hour of the second half.

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner was suddenly under duress and the Yanks electric midfield suddenly looked its young age while Ream and Walker Zimmerman looked a little bit more like their more senior status on the team.

Wales star Gareth Bale is now 33 and no longer than the player who caught the world’s eye with Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid, but he still carries an element of danger for the opposition (as MLS fans saw when he delivered the goods for LAFC in the MLS Cup Final).

But if Bale was anywhere near form, it might’ve been 1-1 before Berhalter had a chance to ring in second-half changes.

And it still might’ve been when Moore forced an incredible save out of Matt Turner to keep it scoreless.

Subs for dubs: Berhalter makes right moves but Bale wins penalty

Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest were not going to go 90 minutes and first-half yellow cards meant that subs were going to happen for the Juventus and AC Milan men.

Berhalter plugged in Brenden Aaronson as an all-action midfielder in the 66th minute and readied a number of other subs shortly thereafter.

Sargent, Dest, and Musah left the game — the last perhaps through injury, so keep an eye out for updates — for Haji Wright, DeAndre Yedlin, and Kellyn Acosta.

Yedlin is the only American on the roster with World Cup experience and Acosta’s the second-most capped player on the roster. This hardly seems a coincidence as the young Yanks were under pressure.

But it was an error from Zimmerman, needlessly lunging into the back of Bale, that sent the Welshman to the penalty spot. And Turner could not supply the heroics despite reading the forward correctly and maybe even getting a piece of the ball.

And each team will feel relief and grievance over a wild and haphazard final 15 minutes that could’ve seen a winner from Europe or North America (Thank you, very very very much, Kellyn Acosta).

What’s it all mean?

Well, the United States will almost certainly go into the final matchday with serious stress on its shoulders.

The Yanks were better than Wales

Berhalter is also going to have to decide whether to keep his center back duo together knowing he doesn’t feel Ream is the right foil for fast and aerially-strong sides like England and that Zimmerman gave away the penalty.

Ream, for what it’s worth was magnificent on the day. And that’s as good a lesson as you could gather from the USMNT’s opening day in Qatar.

USMNT
