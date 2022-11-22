Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, live! Score, updates, how to watch

Current FIFA world ranking: 3
World Cup titles: 2 (1978, 1986)
World Cup appearances: 17
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (2nd place)
Coach: Lionel Scaloni
Key players: Lionel Messi, Angel de Maria, Lautaro Martinez
Saudi Arabia quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 51
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from AFC (Won Group B)
Coach: Herve Renard
Key players: Salem Al-Dawsari, Fahad Al-Muwallad, Mohammed Al-Owais
Eriksen is back and thriving, now a member of Manchester United. He’ll know that Tunisia and coach Jalel Kadri will view this tournament as a chance to bring an African tournament as deep as it’s ever gone at a World Cup.
How to watch Denmark vs Tunisia live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 8am ET, Tuesday Stadium: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan TV channels en Español: Telemundo Streamingen Español:Peacock (all 64 matches)
Key storylines, players to watch closely
Christian Eriksen joins Danish captain Simon Kjaer as centurions, and Denmark has a load of players very much in their prime. Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg will help drive the midfield in a tantalizing group that includes Eriksen, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, and Thomas Delaney.
Tunisia boasts recent-enough wins over Egypt, Japan, and Nigeria, and handled Iran 2-0 a few days ago. There are veterans up-and-down the squad but the midfield is a younger bunch and will have to face Denmark’s strength. As for the youth: Can 19-year-old Hannibal Mejbri be a breakout star of the tournament, or might it be Brondby’s Anis Ben Slimane? Look for 25-year-old Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros) to make his presence felt early and often.
Denmark quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 10
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group F)
Coach: Kasper Hjulmand
Key players: Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen
Tunisia quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 30
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified via CAF playoffs (Beat Mali)
Coach: Jalel Kadri
Key players: Ferjani Sassi, Wahbi Khazri, Youssef Msakni
Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s side qualified by finishing 2nd in CONCACAF (one place and three points above the USMNT), as they get set to compete in their 8th straight World Cup.
Poland qualified by beating Sweden in the sides’ UEFA playoff in March. Poland were previously scheduled to face Russia in the semifinals, but Russia were banned from the competition following the country’s invasion of Ukraine, thus Poland advanced in a walkover.
How to watch Mexico vs Polandlive, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11am ET, Tuesday Stadium: Stadium 974, Doha TV channels en Español: Telemundo Streamingen Español:Peacock (all 64 matches)
Key storylines, players to watch closely
At various points during qualifying, Tata found himself under plenty of pressure as many fans doubted he would still be in charge if/when Mexico took the field in Qatar. Here’s the positive spin on Mexico’s recent World Cup appearances: seven straight tournaments, seven straight times they advanced from the group stage. Now, here’s the negative spin: seven straight eliminations in the round of 16; zero quarterfinal appearances; 0-for-7 after losing to Brazil in 2018. Alexis Vega could be the next Mexican star to make the jump to Europe, and potentially the Premier League, with a strong showing at the World Cup. A number of European clubs, including fellow Mexico star Raul Jimenez’s Wolves, are reportedly interested in the 24-year-old Guadalajara winger.
As for Poland, 2022 will be back-to-back World Cup appearances, on the heels of missing back-to-back tournaments in 2010 and 2014. They were eliminated from the group after two games in 2018, before winning in their farewell appearance on matchday 3. For many of the stars the world has become so familiar with in recent years, this will be their last hurrah, as Lewandowski (34), Kamil Glik (34), Kamil Grosicki (34), Grzegorz Krychowiak (32) approach the finish line internationally. Between them, 414 caps’ worth of experience at a very high level. Poland haven’t been to the knockout rounds of the World Cup since 1986 in, coincidentally, Mexico.
Mexico quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 13
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 16
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (2nd place)
Coach: Gerardo “Tata” Martino
Key players: Guillermo Ochoa, Hector Herrera, Raul Jimenez
Poland quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 26
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 8
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz
Key players: Robert Lewandowski, Wojciech Szczesny, Piotr Zielinski
France, the reigning, defending world champions, will be without yet another superstar talent when they face Australia in the sides’ 2022 World Cup opener on Tuesday at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar.
At the age of 34, Karim Benzema was set to star for and lead an incredibly talented, but already injury-decimated, France side. Instead, the Real Madrid striker will miss his World Cup swan song after suffering a thigh injury in training on Saturday.
How to watch France vs Australialive, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2pm ET, Tuesday Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah TV channels en Español: Telemundo Streamingen Español:Peacock (all 64 matches)
Key storylines, players to watch closely
Didier Deschamps might already be feeling like Les Blues are cursed and doomed in their big to become the first side to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba were lost weeks before the tournament was set to begin, but at least France had the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner to lead the attack and, perhaps more importantly, allow Kylian Mbappe to operate in his preferred role as the second striker playing off a target man. Olivier Giroud could slide into the starting lineup, but the likeliest result of Benzema’s injury will be Mbappe playing as the center forward.
France quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 4
World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)
World Cup appearances: 15
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)
Coach: Didier Deschamps
Key players: Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema
Australia quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 38
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 5
How they qualified: Qualified from AFC via the intercontinental playoffs
Coach: Graham Arnold
Key players: Mathew Ryan, Aaron Mooy, Mathew Leckie
But the U.S. will feel like this was one that got away as Gareth Bale equalized with eight minutes to go for Wales (playing in their first World Cup game since 1958) as the young Americans couldn’t hold on for all three points.
After eight years away from the World Cup for the U.S., this was as tense as you would expect as Bale grabbed a point for the Welsh late on as a draw was a fair result.
After a dominant start the U.S. took the lead in the first half as Christian Pulisic surged forward and played a perfect through ball to the onrushing Tim Weah who poked home confidently to send American fans everywhere wild.
Wales improved drastically in the second half as Kieffer Moore gave them a focal point up top and he somehow headed wide from close range moments after Matt Turner had denied Ben Davies. Walker Zimmerman then made a terrible challenge on Bale and the Welsh captain picked himself up to hammer home the penalty kick to grab a point.
The USMNT face England on Friday in their next group game, while Wales face Iran on the same day.
Berhalter’s masterplan starts well, then fades badly
For most of the last few years the USMNT have been hit by injuries and a lack of form to their key players. But at the perfect time everything fell together, at least for the first 45 minutes, for Gregg Berhalter and his side. Dest and McKennie were fit enough to start, Tim Ream has hit the form of his life to bolster the defensive unit. Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah are fit and firing on all cylinders and this is pretty close to the USMNT’s first choice lineup.
The high-pressing game dominated Wales in the first half and the energy of this young team blew their opponents away. When they were on top they got the goal they deserved and everything was slotting into place for the U.S. when they needed it to. But then they faltered. Whether it be lack of experience or a lack of energy, the USMNT wilted in the second half as Wales missed two big chances before they equalized late on. This was a case of the U.S. having a golden opportunity for victory in their grasp but they let it slip in pretty tame fashion. That will disappoint Berhalter but there were plenty of positives to take from their first half display.
Stars of the show
Tim Ream: Dominant defensively and was so calm on the ball in the first half to keep the pressure on Wales. What a comeback story for the 35-year-old.
Kieffer Moore: What an impact he had after coming on at half time. Gave Wales a focal point and turned the game around.
How to watch USA vs Wales live! – By Joe Prince-Wright
Kick off: 2pm ET, Monday (November 21) Stadium: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan TV channels en Español: Telemundo Streamingen Español:Peacock (all 64 matches)
There was a lot of talk about why Gio Reyna didn’t come on (he told reporters he is 100 percent fit) and it appears that Gregg Berhalter preferred Jordan Morris over the talented young playmaker.
FULL TIME: USA 1-1 Wales – Disappointing end for the USMNT who were excellent in the first half but fair play to Wales, they fought back valiantly and deserved that point. That sets things up for a very tense Group B.
GOALLL! No, is the answer. Walker Zimmerman goes through the back of Gareth Bale and gives away a penalty kick. Bale then picks himself up and slams home. 1-1.
Tick tock. Just over 10 minutes to go. Can the U.S. hold on!?
Brenden Aaronson on for McKennie. The Leeds midfielder needs to help them get on the ball and stop Wales surging forward.
CLOSE! Somehow Kieffer Moore heads over from close range. What a chance for Wales.
SAVE! Matt Turner pushes a diving header from Ben Davies over the bar. It is all Wales now. #USA 1-0 #WAL
For the USMNT their midfield core is going to be their strength but there are still plenty of question marks around the defense. Veteran Tim Ream could start at center back to provide experience, while the midfield trio of Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah are locked in as the main men in midfield. Ahead of them Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah are all battling for a starting spot in attacking midfield but there is no clear winner to start as the No. 9, so perhaps the USMNT will start with a false nine?
In terms of injuries, Sergino Dest, Matt Turner and Weston McKennie have all been training after brushing off recent injuries. However, Gregg Berhalter said that both Dest and McKennie are unlikely to play the full 90 minutes and said they aren’t fully fit for the opener against Wales. It has also been announced that Tyler Adams has been named captain of the USMNT for the tournament.
🗣 I spoke with Wales and Tottenham defender Ben Davies about facing the #USMNT at the World Cup.
He had plenty of respect for the Americans and he believes both teams know how important the Group B opener is to their hopes of progression 👇 https://t.co/lh6LLfT8Ko
Wales love to sit deep and soak up pressure and their back three and fluid system will be tough for the USMNT to break down. Going forward the quality of Ramsey and Bale speaks for itself and Wales will rely heavily on set-piece situations and swinging in crosses for Kieffer Moore to attack. Watch out for Harry Wilson and Daniel James in the attacking areas too. Wales are a robust, experienced team and they are very good at sitting back and then springing counter attacks. Their nation expects them to get out of this group and this game against the USMNT is going to be so close to call. Injury wise Wales look pretty good with Joe Allen training on his own as he recovers from a recent hamstring issue and won’t be available for this game.
USA quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 16
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 9
How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONCACAF (3rd place)
Coach: Gregg Berhalter
Key players: Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams
Wales quick facts
Current FIFA world ranking: 19
World Cup titles: 0
World Cup appearances: 1
How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs, Path B
Coach: Rob Page
Key players: Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey, Ben Davies