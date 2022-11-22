Belgium vs Canada: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canada plays its first World Cup match since 1986 when it tangles with Canada at 2pm ET Wednesday in Al Rayyan.

The Canadians went 0-3 and did not score a goal at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, and have since won a lone Gold Cup while failing to qualify for any World Cup or Olympics.

Their first test is a stiff one in world No. 2 Belgium, as Kevin De Bruyne and Co. are widely-expected to contend for the tournament title.

The Red Devils have incredible depth in attack, midfield, and goal but may rely on an aging defense that includes 35-year-old Jan Vertonghen, 33-year-old Toby Alderweireld, and 31-year-old Thomas Meunier.

Here is everything you need for Belgium vs Canada.

How to watch Belgium vs Canada live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Wednesday Nov. 23

Stadium: Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

There’s strength in the aforementioned Belgium defense, though, and Belgium will be bringing six centurions to Qatar (Vertonghen, Alderweireled, Axel Witsel, Eden Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku). Thibaut Courtois (97) should reach his 100th cap during the tournament and Kevin De Bruyne could also hit that height with a prolonged Belgium run (94). This is a golden generation and hopes for — and pressure on — it will be incredibly high.

Canada is a proud soccer nation that has dramatically-underachieved in World Cup qualifying despite a wealth of talent at home and abroad. The big question is whether John Herdmann’s defense can get the Canadians through a match like this, as goalkeeper Milan Borjan is spectacular but the backs untested at any level near that of Belgium.

Belgium quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 2

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 14

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (1st place)

Coach: Roberto Martinez

Key players: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard

Canada quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 41

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 2

How they qualified: Qualified from CONCACAF (1st place)

Coach: John Herdman

Key players: Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, Milan Borjan, Jonathan Osorio

