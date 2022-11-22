World Cup favorites Brazil get their campaign off and running as they clash with dark horse Serbia in Group G.

Neymar is joined by Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Richarlison and Rodrygo in a stacked Brazilian attack as Tite’s side are tipped by many to win it all in Qatar. They have a lovely blend of youth and experience and after going toe-to-toe with Argentina in South America over the last few years, we now get to see just how good this Brazilian side is.

Serbia have a fine array of talent too and many are tipping them to be the dark horse of this tournament. Led by red-hot striker Aleksandar Mitrovic and playmaking captain Dusan Tadic, there are players across this Serbian squad who can pull something out of nothing. If they can stay solid at the back, perhaps they could be the surprise package of the entire tournament?

Here is everything you need for Brazil vs Serbia.

How to watch Brazil vs Serbia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET – Thursday, November 24

Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Where do we even start with Brazil? The aforementioned attackers are the main focus and Tite will be kept very busy trying to keep all of his superstar forwards happy. At the other end of the pitch Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world and the experience and partnership of Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, with Casemiro sitting ahead of them, will be tough to break down.

Serbia crashed out of the group stage of the last World Cup (they lost 2-0 to Brazil in a tight game) but they still played extremely well and are a lot of fun to watch. From Tadic pulling the strings to Mitrovic bullying defenders, then Dusan Vlahovic and Luka Jovic other attacking threats and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic running the show in midfield, if all of their stars are fully-fit and in top form, Serbia will take some beating.

Brazil quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 1

World Cup titles: 5 (1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002)

World Cup appearances: 22

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from CONMEBOL (1st place)

Coach: Tite

Key players: Neymar, Thiago Silva, Casemiro, Alisson Becker

Serbia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 21

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 12

How they qualified: Qualified from UEFA via playoffs

Coach: Dragan Stojkovic

Key players: Aleksandar Mitrovic, Luka Jovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic

