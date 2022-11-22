The 26 players in the France squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Didier Deschamps.

France go into the World Cup as the 2nd favorites (+550) to win the trophy as the reigning, defending world champions try to become the first nation to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 hub ]

Les Bleus were ravaged by injuries in the weeks leading up to the 2022 tournament in Qatar, particularly in midfield, where longtime stalwarts, World Cup winners and probable starters N’Golo Kane and Paul Pogba were lost.

France have been hit with injuries going forward with both Christopher Nkunku and Karim Benzema injured in training. Kylian Mbappe, along with a pair of veterans (Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud) each with over 100 international caps to their name will now lead the charge. They will be strong defensively once again, but how will the incredibly inexperienced midfield (Adrien Rabiot has the most caps with 29, and no one else even has 15) will determine how far they go.

[ MORE: Everything you need to know for the World Cup in Qatar ]

Below is a look at the confirmed France squad for the World Cup.

Confirmed France squad for 2022 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Steve Mandanda, Alphonse Areola

Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Axel Disasi, Raphael Varane, Jules Kounde, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate

Midfielders: Matteo Guendouzi, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Adrien Rabiot, Jordan Veretout, Eduardo Camavinga

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Kingsley Coman, Marcus Thuram, Randal Kolo Muani

Who didn’t make the France team?

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Presnel Kimpembe, Clement Lenglet, Kurt Zouma

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Boubacar Kamara

Follow @AndyEdMLS