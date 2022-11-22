France vs Australia: The reigning, defending world champions fell behind early, but came back to beat the Socceroos 4-1 in their 2022 World Cup opener at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on Tuesday.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Just days after losing star striker and 2022 Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema, Les Bleus suffered not only the blow of conceding the opening goal, but also the potential loss of another starter, Bayern Munich left back Lucas Hernandez, to injury in just the 9th minute. Hernandez clutched his knee while in agony on the ground, as Mathew Leckie went past him and crossed for Craig Goodwin at the back post. In the end, it was Australia’s only shot on target.

[ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule, how to watch, scores, hub ]

France came to life shortly thereafter, though, drawing level through Adrien Rabiot in the 27th, before Olivier Giroud slotted the ball into an open net for 2-1 in the 32nd. Kylian Mbappe added goal no. 3 in the 68th, before playing the assister for Giroud’s second in the 71st. Those were international goals no. 50 and 51 for Giroud, who pulls level with Thierry Henry as France’s all-time leaders.

[ MORE: Latest Group D standings, schedule, scores ]

How to watch France vs Australia live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2pm ET, Tuesday

Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah

TV channels en Español: Telemundo

Streaming en Español: Peacock (all 64 matches)

Key storylines, players to watch closely

Didier Deschamps might already be feeling like Les Blues are cursed and doomed in their big to become the first side to win back-to-back World Cups since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba were lost weeks before the tournament was set to begin, but at least France had the 2022 Ballon d’Or winner to lead the attack and, perhaps more importantly, allow Kylian Mbappe to operate in his preferred role as the second striker playing off a target man. Olivier Giroud could slide into the starting lineup, but the likeliest result of Benzema’s injury will be Mbappe playing as the center forward.

France quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 4

World Cup titles: 2 (1998, 2018)

World Cup appearances: 15

How they qualified: Qualified automatically from UEFA (Won Group D)

Coach: Didier Deschamps

Key players: Hugo Lloris, Paul Pogba, Karim Benzema

Australia quick facts

Current FIFA world ranking: 38

World Cup titles: 0

World Cup appearances: 5

How they qualified: Qualified from AFC via the intercontinental playoffs

Coach: Graham Arnold

Key players: Mathew Ryan, Aaron Mooy, Mathew Leckie

And for those who would just like a graphic… pic.twitter.com/t9IxEjuwGO — Socceroos (@Socceroos) November 22, 2022

Follow @AndyEdMLS